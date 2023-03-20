Top 10 Best chemical safety Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

LANON Chemical Resistant Gloves

As an experienced manufacturer and brand, since 1958, LANON is committed to providing the best personal protective equipment (PPE). LANON chemical resistant gloves are durable, comfortable, and protect workers who are exposed to hazardous chemicals.

Nitrile Chemical Resistant Gloves



LANON reusable heavy duty nitrile gloves provides a shield to acids, alkali, oil, water and more. Each gloves has diamond textured finish on the hand, giving you a secure and reliable grip, even when working in wet and moisture conditions.

Diamond Textured Palm and Fingers

Unlined

18-inch Length, 22 mils Thickness

EN ISO374-1:2016/Type A

CE-certified

FEATURES



Chemical Resistant

Offer excellent resistance to acid, alkali, splashes, abrasives and dangerous chemicals. Chemical hazard EN ISO 374-1:2016 is Type A.Tested chemical are Methanol(A), n-Heptane(J), Sodium hydroxide 40%(K), Sulphuric acid 96%(L), Ammonium hydroxide 25%(O), Formaldehyde 37%(T).

Non-Slip Design For Superior Grip

Diamond textured design minimizes the force required to grip dry, wet tools and materials.Relieving hand stress caused by the weak grip.Passed the highest level 4 (8000 cycles) of EN388 abrasion resistance test.

Security Protection

Ergonomic design and 22 mils thickness unlined gloves provide maximum comfort and minimum hand fatigue.18 inches length, which can provide better protection for wrist and forearm.Durable and not easy to break.

APPLICATION, CERTIFICATION, PACKAGING



Applications

Chemical processingMechanical manufacturingHandling fertilizerPouring concreteAutomotive industryGeneral cleaning

CE-certified

Mechanical hazard EN 388:2016 performance level is 4102X.Abrasion resistance — Levels 4Blade resistance — Levels 1Puncture resistance — Levels 2Meet CA Prop. 65 Regulation for phthalates.

Packaging

Pack of 1 pair

Material

Nitrile

Rubber

Nitrile

Length

18 Inch

12.6 Inch

12.6 Inch

Color

Green

Black

Green

Liner Material

Unlined

Unlined

Flocked Liner

Grip Design

Diamond Textured Design

Diamond Textured Design

Diamond Textured Design

Packaging

1 Pair

1 Pair

3 Pairs

EN388 (Abrasion/Blade/Tear/Puncture/ISO Cut Resistance)

4102X

3110X

4101X

EN ISO 374-1:2016

Type A AJKLOT

Type A AKLNOT

Type A AJKLOT

EN ISO374-5:2016

Yes

Yes

Yes

DURABLE MATERIALS – The ergonomically shaped reusable work gloves are made of premium nitrile, have excellent elasticity and durability, offer high resistance to chemicals, acid, alkali, solvent, and mechanical risks, also can maintain the high performance for the oily environment.

LONG SLEEVE PROTECTION – The 22Mil (0.55 millimeter) thickness unlined heavy duty gloves are very soft, easy to pull on and off. The amazing flexibility of these long sleeve 18 inches gloves is the most notable feature, provide effective barrier protection for wrist and ebow from splashes, abrasives and dangerous chemicals.

GREAT GRIP – The non-slip particle textured palm chemical resistant gloves offer good grip to grab the wet and greasy parts. They passed the highest level 4 (at least 8000 cycles) of abrasion resistance test, level 1 (1.2 index) of blade resistance test and level 2 (60 newton) of puncture resistance test.

MULTIPURPOSE – The NBR work gloves are latex free, better solutions for people with sensitive skin. They are ideal for handling chemicals industry, petrochemical, mechanical manufacturing, mining, agriculture, farm, gardening, construction, automotive industry, forestry, car washing, household cleaning and more.

CERTIFICATIONS – LANON industrial gloves for hand protection are certificated by CE 0598 CAT III, with Standards EN 388:2016, EN 420, EN ISO374-5:2016, EN ISO374-1:2016/Type A, and meet CA Prop.65 regulations for phthalates.

So you had known what is the best chemical safety in 2023. Lets check latest price and right one for your need.