Top 10 Best chemical safety mask Reviews

- 【Material safety】: made from food-grade elastic silicone gum for the guarantee of healthy and comfort. The Face cover can be adjusted freely for perfect adaption and increasing comfort and you may even forget about the face cover after wearing it a few minutes later.
- 【Fully Adjustable Comfort Strap】- Face cover and safety glasses strap belt are suitable for most head sizes, designed for tight and comfortable wearing. Comprehensive anti-fog splashing to prevent any invasion of tiny substances. You can see everything you need to see.
- 【Functions】: Face cover adopts double filtration system that can effectively obstruct of organic vapor/gas, smoke, pollen, dust and other particles in the air. It is the ideal respiratory protective device for your life and work.
- 【Scope of application】: the work areas with chemicals, metals, paints, agricultural substances, methanal and other irritative vapor and gases. During mechanical work such as welding, saw cutting, grinding, graffiti, painting, etc., it can prevent the dust particles from entering the respiratory tract.
- 【Satisfactory Service】- Package Includes：1x Half Face Cover, 2 x Filter boxes, 6 x Filters Cotton, 2 x Plastic Covers. We are committed to ensuring that you are 100% satisfied. If you have any questions, please contact us directly. We will provide great after-sale support.
- Secure fit: Durable, long lasting head harness features a 6 strap configuration for a Secure fit; Comfort cradle positions the respirator more comfortably on the head
- Cool comfort: 3M Cool Flow Valve helps provide cool, dry comfort
- Soft silicone nose cup and face seal: Silicone full face piece design offers comfort, durability and ease of cleaning
- Paint and stain resistant lens: 3M’s exclusive Scotch gard coating causes some paints and stains to bead up on the surface so they can be wiped off easily; Large lens provides a wide field of view
- Clearer communication: Passive speaking diaphragm is positioned to promote clearer and easier communications.Connection Type:Bayonet
- Vapors and particulates depending on your individual needs
- Grey
- Medium
- Country of origin: United States
- COMFORTABLE: Soft, lightweight half mask respirator with easy-to-adjust head straps for a customized fit.
- DURABLE and REUSABLE: Respirator can be disassembled, cleaned, and reused. Supplied with reclosable storage bag.
- HELPS REDUCE EXPOSURE to particulates and a wide variety of gases and vapors when used with approved cartridges and filters.
- USE WITH OTHER PPE: Adjustment points located on facepiece for improved compatibility with other personal protection equipment.
- APPLICATIONS: chemical handling, chipping, chiseling, cleaning, grinding, machining, masonry, painting, sanding, sawing, welding, construction, general manufacturing, industrial maintenance
- PREMIUM BREATHING SAFETY: Protects against airborne particulates, dusts, mists, fumes, organic vapors, acid gases & other contaminants; compatible with full range of cartridges, filters & cartridge/filter combinations to suit any work environment
- PAPR & CF-SAR READY: Features front & side mounts for use as a Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) & Continuous Flow Supplied Air Respirator (CF-SAR); available with welding adaptor (not included)
- EXCELLENT VISION: Extra wide viewing field maximizes peripheral and downward sightlines, while providing optical clarity and distortion-free vision; tough polycarbonate lens meets ANSI Z87 High Impact Standards for workplace safety
- SECURE FIT & SEAL: Silicone seal provides excellent barrier against contaminants; five-point head strap option includes center strap for easier adjusting and a more secure fit; cartridge connector is threaded to prevent accidental disconnection
- SPEECH DIAPHRAGM OPTION: Kapton Speech Diaphragm enhances and clarifies conversations to improve workplace communication and safety; especially useful in loud environments (diaphragm not included)
- Professional protection respirator mask
- Reusable and easy to clean
- Widely applied in chemicals, Agriculture, pray paint, polish, laboratory, petroleum, mining, metallurgy, manufacturing.
- Included reusable facepiece mask x1pcs, carbon filter x 2pcs
- Noted : this mask not fit for wearing eye glasses
- ANSI/ISEA Z87.1 STANDARDS: Certified to prevent work injuries from impact, non-ionizing radiation, and chemical exposure from machinery, welding, cutting, grinding, and other types of face hazards.
- FULL PROTECTION: It’s an above the neck safety shield for men and women to guard face and eyes. It’s versatile for a variety of uses in industrial and home settings, lightweight and comfortable.
- FACE SHIELD FEATURES: Includes a grey abs crown, clear polycarbonate window and ratchet headgear. Abs injection molded crowns have universal bracket pin pattern for use with any window mount.
- NO ASSEMBLY NEEDED: The 301 Advantage series arrives fully assembled. Just remove the protective film from both sides of face shield before using, and it’s ready to be worn when needed.
- SAFETY APPLICATIONS: According to the CDC, there are 2,000 eye injuries a day at U.S. workplaces. Protect yourself and use for construction, manufacturing, oil & gas, metal work, and more.
- MADE OF MICROPOROUS PE LAMINATE MATERIAL: Helps protect against certain light liquid splashes (Type 6) and hazardous dusts (Type 5). Does not contain silicone or natural rubber latex components. Suit is made of polypropylene/polyethylene laminate film. Zipper is made of nylon on polyester braid.
- FIT AND COMFORT: 4510 protective coveralls combine ease and comfort thanks to neoprene rubber elastic at the waist, ankles, and wrists as well as extra material in the arms and legs to help increase mobility
- SIZING: 3XL - For Person with height 76 - 78 inches (194 - 200 cm) with chest measurements between 49 - 52 inches (124 - 132 cm). An appropriate size garment should be selected to allow sufficient movement for the task. Meets ANSI 101-1996 (R2008) sizing guidelines
- RECOMMENDED FOR USE: Spray painting, resin application, fiberglass application, commercial buildings, design and construction, facility sanitation, food safety, and more
- For industrial/occupational use only. Not for consumer sale or use
