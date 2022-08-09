Top 10 Best charmin ultra soft toilet paper Reviews

Top 10 Best charmin ultra soft toilet paper in 2022 Comparison Table
Amazon Brand - Presto! 308-Sheet Mega Roll Toilet Paper, Ultra-Soft, 6 Count (Pack of 4), 24 Mega Rolls = 112 regular rolls
- Includes 24 Mega Rolls (4 Packs of 6 Mega Rolls) with 308 2-ply sheets per roll
- 24 Mega Rolls = 112 Regular Rolls (based on a regular roll with 66 sheets)
- Leaves less lint behind (versus the leading Ultra-Premium Soft Brand, based on laboratory testing)
- RV/Septic-safe bath tissue
- If you like Charmin Ultra Soft toilet paper, we invite you to try Presto Ultra Soft toilet paper
Cottonelle Ultra Comfort Toilet Paper with Cushiony CleaningRipples Texture, 24 Family Mega Rolls (24 Family Mega Rolls = 108 regular rolls) (4 Packs of 6 Rolls) 325 Sheets per Roll
- 24 Family Mega Rolls of Cottonelle Ultra Comfort Toilet Paper with Cushiony CleaningRipples Texture (4 packs of 6 rolls) (24 Family Mega Rolls = 108 regular rolls*), 325 sheets per roll—packaging may vary from what is shown, unique cushiony softness available on Amazon.
- Soft, strong and effective toilet paper that uses Cushiony CleaningRipples Texture for our ultimate in comfort vs. the leading national value brand.
- Our soft, premium 2-ply toilet paper is free of added perfumes and dyes, so no need to worry about allergies or irritation.
- Sustainable solutions—made with plant-based fibers and FSC-certified, meaning we source materials that meet strict standards to protect forests and the animals and people that depend on them.
- Save big and get more with bulk toilet paper—each Family Mega Roll lasts more than 4.5x the leading brand’s regular roll, so you don’t have to change rolls as often.
Charmin Ultra Soft Cushiony Touch Toilet Paper, 24 Family Mega Rolls = 123 Regular Rolls
- Pack contains 24 Rolls (338 sheets per roll) of Charmin Ultra Soft Family Mega Roll toilet paper
- OUR UNIQUE CUSHIONY TOUCH. Available at Amazon
- Superior comfort without compromising strength.
- Charmin Family Mega Roll has plus 25% more sheets per roll vs Charmin Mega Roll
- A softer way to get clean and use less vs. the leading bargain brand
Cottonelle Ultra Clean Toilet Paper with Active CleaningRipples Texture, Strong Bath Tissue, 24 Family Mega Rolls (24 Family Mega Rolls = 132 Regular Rolls) (4 Packs of 6 Rolls) 388 Sheets per Roll
- 24 Family Mega Rolls of Cottonelle Ultra Clean Toilet Paper with Active CleaningRipples Texture (4 packs of 6 rolls) (24 Family Mega Rolls = 132 regular rolls*), 388 sheets per roll—packaging may vary from what is shown, available on Amazon.
- Strong, soft and effective toilet paper that uses Active CleaningRipples Texture to help clean more and leave you feeling fresh by removing more at once vs. the leading national value brand.
- Our soft, premium 1-ply toilet paper is free of added perfumes and dyes, so no need to worry about allergies or irritation.
- Sustainable solutions—made with plant-based fibers and FSC-certified, meaning we source materials that meet strict standards to protect forests and the animals and people that depend on them.
- Save big and get more with bulk toilet paper—each Family Mega Roll lasts more than 5.5x the leading brand’s regular roll, so you don’t have to change rolls as often.
Charmin Ultra Strong Clean Touch Toilet Paper, 18 Family Mega Rolls = 90 Regular Rolls
- Pack contains 18 Rolls (341 sheets per roll) of Charmin Ultra Strong Toilet Paper
- OUR UNIQUE CLEAN TOUCH. Available at Amazon
- Exceptional cleaning without compromising softness.
- Charmin Family Mega Roll has plus 25% more sheets per roll vs Charmin Mega Roll
- Design inspired by washcloth-like cleaning and strength
Quilted Northern Ultra Plush Toilet Paper, 32 Mega Rolls = 128 Regular Rolls, 3-Ply Bath Tissue (Packaging May Vary)
- Designed with more fiber in every sheet to create our softest, most plush premium toilet paper ever for a more luxurious experience.
- Each Mega Roll has 284 3-ply sheets and is equal to 4 Quilted Northern Regular Rolls, so you can change the roll less often.
- 3X thicker and 3X more absorbent than the leading value brand toilet paper.
- Pamper yourself with 3 cushiony-soft layers in every roll of our premium toilet paper.
- Each pack contains 32 Mega Rolls and is equal to 128 Regular Rolls.
Charmin Ultra Soft Cushiony Touch Toilet Paper, 18 Family Mega Rolls = 90 Regular Rolls
- Pack contains 18 Rolls (338 sheets per roll) of Charmin Ultra Soft Family Mega Roll toilet paper
- OUR UNIQUE CUSHIONY TOUCH. Available at Amazon
- Superior comfort without compromising strength.
- Charmin Family Mega Roll has plus 25% more sheets per roll vs Charmin Mega Roll
- A softer way to get clean and use less vs. the leading bargain brand
Quilted Northern Ultra Soft & Strong Toilet Paper, 18 Mega Rolls = 72 Regular Rolls, 2-ply Bath Tissue (Packaging May Vary)
- Quilted Northern Ultra Soft & Strong toilet paper is soft, strong & made sustainably for a comfy, reliable clean
- Each Mega Roll has 328 2-ply sheets that are 4X stronger & more durable than the leading value brand of toilet paper when wet
Quilted Northern Ultra Soft & Strong® Toilet Paper, 32 Mega Rolls = 128 Regular Rolls, 2-ply Bath Tissue
- Quilted Northern Ultra Soft & Strong toilet paper is soft, strong & made sustainably for a comfy, reliable clean.
- Each Mega Roll has 328 2-ply sheets that are 4X stronger & more durable than the leading value brand of toilet paper when wet.
- Three trees are planted for each tree used—one through our suppliers & two more through our partnership with Arbor Day Foundation.
- We use energy-efficient manufacturing to save more water & use less energy vs. other Ultra national 2-ply brands in the drying process on a per sheet basis.
- Each pack contains 32 Mega Rolls of Quilted Northern Ultra Soft & Strong toilet paper.
Charmin Ultra Gentle Toilet Paper, 3 Pack Of 6 Mega Rolls
- Pack contains 18 Rolls (286 sheets per roll) of Charmin Ultra Gentle Toilet Paper
- 1 Charmin Mega Roll = 4 Regular Rolls based on number of sheets in Charmin Regular Roll bath tissue
- Dermatologist tested, Charmin Ultra Gentle is our only toilet paper with a touch of soothing lotion
- Gently cleans even irritated skin
- Clog-safe and septic-safe; Roto-Rooter approved
Our Best Choice: Charmin Ultra Soft Toilet Paper, Double Roll, 12 Count
Our rating: (4.2 / 5)
75% additional absorbent, and you can use up to 4X fewer (vs. the major bargain manufacturer)
Distinctive Ease and comfort Cushions give you even much more of the comforting softness you and your family members will really like
Clog-safe and septic-safe
2-ply toilet paper
Love the Go with Charmin Extremely Gentle toilet paper