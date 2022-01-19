Top 10 Best charge controller solar Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

The C60 is a rugged 60 Amp controller that is the best controller for handling any DC charging supply. Xantrex demand controllers are functional and trustworthy. The C60 is a 100% solid state, microprocessor-driven controller which is UL and cUL listed. Like all Xantrex cost controllers, the C60 controller is flexible and can be configured for a variety of apps. The C60 is great for photo voltaic panel battery charging, DC load handle (these types of as a very low voltage disconnect swap) or for DC diversion procedure which is vital for most wind turbines and hydroelectric turbines. To handle larger flows of power, the C60 is the ultimate charge controller for most Do it yourself wind and solar techniques.

Appropriate with 12 and 24 volt battery banking companies (Charging/dumping voltage location are consumer settable)

Functions with wind turbines, solar panels and hydro turbines

100% reliable condition controller (no mechanical relays or solenoids)

Pulse width modulated (PWM) managed

2 year warranty