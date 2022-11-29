Top 10 Best chamber safety flag Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Our chamber flags slide into an vacant chamber to display it is very clear and protected to retail outlet and tackle. The versatile polymer can slide in and out of virtually any chamber with no producing harm to your firearm, still even now be tough enough to hold its area. Incorporated are 3 double sided embroidered flags that brightly publicize "Empty Chamber" which is specially very good when traveling or displaying firearms.

Package Dimensions‏:‎5.83 x 2.76 x 1.42 inches 2.4 Ounces

Day To start with Available‏:‎September 11, 2020

Manufacturer‏:‎MB Equipment

ASIN‏:‎B08HVKTTG8

Versatile nonetheless organization polymer matches from 22 to 308 chambers

Unique bright inexperienced colour provides obvious visibility from any angle

All 8 flags are equipped with a positioned gap to add a hanging “Empty Chamber” tag

Features 3 embroidered double sided vibrant pink “Vacant Chamber” tags with crucial ring

100% Gratification Dollars Back Ensure