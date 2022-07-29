Top 10 Best chaise floats for pool Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

About Comfy Floats

Float on your favorite pool or lake with COMFY FLOATS water toys for a fun and safe way to enjoy swim time with family and friends.

COMFY FLOATS Misting Pool and Lake Floats and Water Toys



Collection includes party floats, water loungers, and cabana floats

When it’s time for poolside enjoyment, the COMFY FLOATS Misting Pool Floats offer soft relaxation and a hassle-free set-up.

Battery-operated misters (batteries not included) keep you from getting too hot out on the water

Rapid valve capability or 7 interlocking quick-release valves make floats easy to inflate and deflate

Some floats include cup holders and retractable canopy shades

Retractable Canopy

Keep cool in either the Cabana or Party Float with their retractable canopies.

Easy Set-Up

The Cabana and Party Float both include 7 interlocking quick-release valves and the Lounger features a rapid valve for seamless inflation and deflation.

Button-Activated Waster Mist

Built-in battery-operated mister (batteries not included) fits in your hand for easy use, cools you off effortlessly.

Party Float with Canopy



This island flotation device helps cool you off on hot days with the removable canopy feature and 3 handheld, battery-operated misters (batteries not included). Lay back comfortably on the extra-wide pillow backrests attached to the rear of this large pool float.

Cabana with Canopy



The inflatable pool float seat comes with a retractable and adjustable cabana cover, so you can customize your shade level. Turn down the heat even further with the button-activated water mister. (Batteries sold separately.) The mister pulls water right from the pool, so no need to fill any reservoirs or tanks.

Chase Lounger Float



Spend time swimming at the lake or kick back and enjoy a refreshing drink on the river with this buoyant recliner. Decked out in a light blue fabric-covering, this pool accessory will turn heads when you show up to the next pool outing. This island raft is equipped with a handheld mister located conveniently on the side of the float, so you can stay cool under the sun with just one press of a button.

Party Float with Canopy

Cabana with Canopy

Chase Lounger

Dimensions (L x W x H)

14.1 x 21.3 x 8 inches

13 feet

60 x 32 inches

Weight

6 pounds

7 pounds

4 pounds

Capacity

1-2 people

1-6 people

1 person

Date First Available‏:‎January 21, 2022

Manufacturer‏:‎Comfy Floats

ASIN‏:‎B08TTG2RDG

MULTI-USE: Great for both teens and adults in pools, lakes, rivers, ponds, beaches, and other bodies of water; Max Seating Capacity: 200 pounds

COOLS YOU OFF: Built-in battery-operated mister (batteries not included) fits in your hand for easy use, cools you off effortlessly

INFLATES AND DEFLATES EASILY: Rapid valve capability inflates and deflates easily making the float a breeze to use, simply pump air into the valve (pump not included)

COMFORTABLE: Tilt your neck back in utter comfort with the supporting backrest; Stylish and clean design with a sleek, subtle curve allows for complete relaxation

ROOM TO MOVE AROUND: Wide surface area provides easy balance and mounting to allow you room to move around; Dimensions (L x W): 60 x 32 inches