Top 10 Best chaise floats for pool Reviews

- UPF 50 PLUS PROTECTION. The Versa-brella is a clamp-on shade canopy umbrella that offers UPF 50 plus protection to help keep skin safe from 99.5% of UVA and UVB rays
- RUGGED COVER AND DURABLE CONNECTOR. The rugged canopy cover won’t rip or tear; a heavy-duty universal clamp connects to square and tubular surfaces and ensures a secure hold on golf bags, strollers, beach chairs, or even bleachers
- ADJUSTS TO ANY ANGLE: The 4-way, 360-degree swivel and 2 push button hinges allows the Versa-brella to be adjusted to any angle to block the sun
- EASY TRANSPORT FOR EASY PROTECTION. The Versa-Brella conveniently folds into a compact carrying case, weighing only 1.8 pounds, so it can be taken anywhere.
- HAVE NO FEAR. From the beach to the sidelines, the Versa-Brella lets you stay committed to your team, family, and friends, while keeping your skin protected against the sun
- Chair like design for added comfort
- 2 air chambers
- 2 cup holders
- 2 heavy duty handles
- Ships in Certified Frustration-Free Packaging
- Easy on-off pool floatie: Seat rests in water - no jumping, ladders, or flopping needed; best for people 4 – 6 feet tall; great for seniors and expectant mothers
- Sturdy material: Patented non-stick PVC is 50%-70% thicker than most other “sticky PVC” hammock pool floats; 50% soft vinyl, 50% soft mesh
- Multi-purpose pool float: Float in lakes, oceans and swimming pools; good for use as an exercise saddle, chair, hammock, or drifter
- Packaging may vary
- Inflated size: 44 x 26 inches; weight capacity: up to 250 pounds
- AWESOME LED EFFECTS: Light up the room with every mighty swoosh of the sword! At the press of a button, this 15” shark toy sword flashes to life and catches every eye with bright red, green, and blue LED lights. Every set comes with 2 light-up swords that kids will love.
- COOL DESIGNS: You are sure to win your next sword fight with our LED shark sword. These cool swords are designed with shark eyes and teeth on shaft, blue handle, and safe curved plastic blade with a cool twist of LED lights. 3 LR1130 batteries come included for immediate fun.
- FUEL THEIR IMAGINATION: Kids will love channeling their inner pirate and adventuring the seas with their trusty light-up sword toy at their side. Lightweight and easy to hold, youngsters won’t have any problem wielding their new favorite plaything.
- BEST GIFT IDEA: Birthday, holiday, or anything in between, this light-up toy sword makes a memorable treat for boys and girls. We’ve brought it to life using high-quality plastic to withstand all the excitement. Also great as a game prize or pirate party favor. For kids 3+
- Country of Origin : United States
- Package dimensions : 15.88" L x 20.32" W x 23.37" H
- Package weight : 6.9 Lbs
- Package quantity :1
- BRIGHT COLORED - This 5-pack assortment of big pool noodles are 2 bright blue, 2 lime green or 1 yellow. These bright colors combined with the large noodles make them impossible to miss. Colors are subject to availability and may vary slightly from the images shown.
- MORE THAN JUST SWIMMING - These foam noodles can be used for DIY projects or arts & crafts. The foam tubes work excellent for padding, edge cushion, or as creative kids accessory. Use your imagination to think of even more uses.
- DURABLE & STRONG - These premium pool noodles provide excellent flotation for endless use whether you're in the pool or the lake. The soft, but firm foam allows for last use from even the most intense pool sword fights.
- LARGE SIZED NOODLES - 52 inches in length, approx. 2-1/4 to 2-1/2-inch diameter with approx 3/4-inch hollow core. Due to the manufacturing process the actual length varies (+/- 1"). All Fix Find pool noodles are proudly made in the USA.
- RECREATIONAL USE ONLY - These pool noodles are not a lifesaving device. These pool noodles are not meant as a flotation device for kids or adults.
- Campania ultimate lounger: This pool float is the ultimate recliner and tanner; get the premium pool lounger experience in navy hibiscus
- Select your comfort level: The adjustable backrest allows you to surround yourself in luxury; relax upright with the cushioned backrest, or fold the backrest down to a full reclined position for tanning or “power naps”
- Attachable caddy included: Enjoy your favorite beverage and snacks by your side with the caddy and built-in oversized cup holder; caddy also can be used as a drifter
- Soft coolweave fabric: High-quality, soft fabric mesh covers the wire-free water lounger and creates a supportive, cooling seat as you relax; material is 20% thicker than most other pool floats; convenient carry handles make portability a breeze
- Inflated size: 56 x 36 inches; weight capacity: up to 250 pounds; packaging may vary
- FLOATING POOL CHAIR NOODLE SLINGS: All these mesh slings need is a pool noodle (not included) to create the perfect floating seat
- JUST ADD A NOODLE: Simply thread the noodle into the fabric holes around the back of the sling - no inflation needed!
- ULTIMATE RELAXATION: Sit and drift on the soft, soothing mesh and take relaxing to another level by partially submerging in the water
- GREAT FOR KIDS AND ADULTS: Can be customized with a skinny or wider noodle for both kids and adults, with a recommended noodle size of 55" x 3.25" and no larger than 3.3" in diameter
- VALUE PACK: Includes four mesh noodle slings, making them great for everyday pool time and for pool parties as a fun and affordable way to provide pool floats for the whole group
- 💗【Quality service】:1OO% satisfaction guarantee! Each product comes with a month warranty. If you have any question regarding the products, please contact us or let us know how we may assist you to resolve the issue you have experienced.Use size: 52" * 27", Single weight: 0.4 lbs .
- 💚【Included】: Water hammock (NOT air pump).
- 💗【Portable】： Easy to carry and fast to inflate ,Easy to pack and takes up almost no space in the suitcase; included a hand pump, It’s necessary because it can solve the embarrassment of inflating with your mouth.
- 💙【The material of pillows】: the material is the same vinyl that all pool floats are made of, it’s thick and doesn’t bust easily; the material of middle: Soft and comfortable mesh.
- 💗【Recommended ages】: 16 and up; maximum weight Capacity: 254 lbs. Water hammock recommended for adults or children under the supervision of adult use.
- EXTRA LARGE: Great for a day at the lake or pool, this XL lounge chair is 20 percent larger than the standard
- DURABLE: Patented inner spring around the outside edge of the float provides greater comfort and stability in the water
- ULTIMATE COMFORT: Lay back in the mesh seat and integrated headrest, backrest, and footrest and float into relaxation; Suspend your lower body just below the waters surface; Built-in cup holder keep yours drink close
- PORTABLE: Jet valves offer fast inflation/deflation; Float folds flat into three compact circles for portability and storage (carry bag included)
- SPECIFICATIONS: Weight capacity: 300 pounds; Dimensions (L x W x H): 61 x 44.5 x 20 inches
Our Best Choice: Comfy Floats 91486VM Misting Chaise Lounger Inflatable Summertime Float with Handheld Mister for Relaxation and Comfort in Pool or on Water, Aqua Blue
Product Description
About Comfy Floats
Float on your favorite pool or lake with COMFY FLOATS water toys for a fun and safe way to enjoy swim time with family and friends.
COMFY FLOATS Misting Pool and Lake Floats and Water Toys
Collection includes party floats, water loungers, and cabana floats
When it’s time for poolside enjoyment, the COMFY FLOATS Misting Pool Floats offer soft relaxation and a hassle-free set-up.
Battery-operated misters (batteries not included) keep you from getting too hot out on the water
Rapid valve capability or 7 interlocking quick-release valves make floats easy to inflate and deflate
Some floats include cup holders and retractable canopy shades
Retractable Canopy
Keep cool in either the Cabana or Party Float with their retractable canopies.
Easy Set-Up
The Cabana and Party Float both include 7 interlocking quick-release valves and the Lounger features a rapid valve for seamless inflation and deflation.
Button-Activated Waster Mist
Built-in battery-operated mister (batteries not included) fits in your hand for easy use, cools you off effortlessly.
Party Float with Canopy
This island flotation device helps cool you off on hot days with the removable canopy feature and 3 handheld, battery-operated misters (batteries not included). Lay back comfortably on the extra-wide pillow backrests attached to the rear of this large pool float.
Cabana with Canopy
The inflatable pool float seat comes with a retractable and adjustable cabana cover, so you can customize your shade level. Turn down the heat even further with the button-activated water mister. (Batteries sold separately.) The mister pulls water right from the pool, so no need to fill any reservoirs or tanks.
Chase Lounger Float
Spend time swimming at the lake or kick back and enjoy a refreshing drink on the river with this buoyant recliner. Decked out in a light blue fabric-covering, this pool accessory will turn heads when you show up to the next pool outing. This island raft is equipped with a handheld mister located conveniently on the side of the float, so you can stay cool under the sun with just one press of a button.
Party Float with Canopy
Cabana with Canopy
Chase Lounger
Dimensions (L x W x H)
14.1 x 21.3 x 8 inches
13 feet
60 x 32 inches
Weight
6 pounds
7 pounds
4 pounds
Capacity
1-2 people
1-6 people
1 person
MULTI-USE: Great for both teens and adults in pools, lakes, rivers, ponds, beaches, and other bodies of water; Max Seating Capacity: 200 pounds
COOLS YOU OFF: Built-in battery-operated mister (batteries not included) fits in your hand for easy use, cools you off effortlessly
INFLATES AND DEFLATES EASILY: Rapid valve capability inflates and deflates easily making the float a breeze to use, simply pump air into the valve (pump not included)
COMFORTABLE: Tilt your neck back in utter comfort with the supporting backrest; Stylish and clean design with a sleek, subtle curve allows for complete relaxation
ROOM TO MOVE AROUND: Wide surface area provides easy balance and mounting to allow you room to move around; Dimensions (L x W): 60 x 32 inches