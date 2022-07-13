Top 10 Best chair pad for carpet Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Kuyal Office Chair Mat for Carpeted Floors



Introductions:

Give your floor and furniture the best protection PVC Home-use Protective Mat with Nail for Floor Chair. It will bring your life a lot of benefits. This mat can effectively block the surface of objects and reduce the scratches when your furniture is moving on the floor. Superior PVC material makes it durable and reliable for long-lasting use. All in all, with this protective chair mat, you will be effectively protected from slipping while sitting on a chair!

Easy to clean

Easy to clean,you just need to wipe it with a cloth and it will be clean

About Shipment

We ship rolled up in a box but once it was removed from the box and unrolled it straightens out after you walk on it or roll a chair on it for a few days.

Safe For Your Home

No off-gassing – odorless, free from BPA, phthalate, PVC and volatile toxins for a healthy indoor environment

Best Protection

Give your floor and furniture the best protection,Reduce friction between chair and the floor, protecting floor from frequent scratch

Transparent surface

Transparent surface with special treatment, uneasy to slip, allowing the beauty of your floor to shine through.

Durable and reliable for long-term use

Heavy duty- non toxic odor, made of top-grade PVC material, durable and reliable for long-term use.

chair mat for carpets

Studded underside holds the mat firmly in place designed for use on Low, Standard and No Pile Carpeted Floors to protect the floor under the desk.

Specifications

1. Material: PVC

2. Color: Transparent

3. Thickness: 0.09″ / 0.22cm

4.Shape: With Lip/ Rectangular

5. The mat has two sides, one is a textured plane, the other is a nail surface

Specifications

Thick and Sturdy: 1/10”, More Thicker.Made from long life PVC, these chair mats are thick and sturdy yet very pliable to prevent cracking or shattering.

Eco-friendly: No off-gassing – Odorless, no BPA, Phthalate free and free from volatile toxic compounds to keep a healthy indoor environment.

Highly Transparent:This mat is clear, Allowing the beauty of your floor mat to shine through.

Grip Backing: Studded underside holds the mat firmly in place designed for use on low and medium pile carpets the lip extends beyond the main rectangular area of the mat to protect the floor under the desk.

About Shipment: we ship rolled up in a box but once it was removed from the box and unrolled it straightens out after you walk on it or roll a chair on it for a few days.