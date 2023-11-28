Top 10 Best chair mat for medium pile carpet Reviews

Top 10 Rated chair mat for medium pile carpet in 2023 Comparison Table
OFM Office Chair Mat for Carpet – Computer Desk Chair Mat for Carpeted Floors – Easy Glide Rolling Plastic Floor Mat for Office Chair on Carpet for Work, Home, Gaming with Extended Lip (36” x 48”)
- Chair mat protects carpet flooring from your rolling desk chair; transparent protective floor mat allows your carpet color to show through so that it blends seamlessly in any office space
- Featuring an anti-skid top surface and a gripping surface underneath, the office chair roller mat works best with 1/4" thick carpet pile to prevent stains, dirt, caster marks, and more
- 36" x 48" durable plastic protective mat is equipped with ramped edges for a smooth transition from floor to mat and easy off/on rolling
- With a unique extended lip, this 2.2 mm thick desk chair mat provides under desk coverage and keeps your computer chair stable
- Please review the unboxing tips and instructions image for best results with our easy-flattening process. Note, mat arrives rolled and the uncurling process may take up to 72 hours. Not intended for use on hard floors
Dimex Low Pile Carpet Office Mat Chair Mat, 36" x 48" (C511003G), Assorted Colors
- For low pile carpet: Designed with a smooth top surface for easy chair movement and a cleated backing to grip carpet up to 1/4 (0. 25) of an inch thick
- Product DETAILS: 36 X 48 inch chair mat with Lip, suitable for small to mid-size work areas such as an apartment, dorm, or home office – packaged in a cylinder for shipping stability and lays flat once unrolled
- Blends with your décor: Designed with industry leading clarity to seamlessly fade into your floors
- Product sustainably sourced from recycled materials. Coverage Area- 12 square feet
- 1 Year : backed by a 1 year limited that s chair mats are free from defects in material and workmanship, limited to replacements and specifically excludes special or consequential damages
Gorilla Grip Office Chair Mat for Carpet Floor, Slip Resistant Heavy Duty Under Desk Protector Carpeted Floors, No Divot Plastic Rolling Computer Mats, Smooth Glide Semi Transparent Design 48x36 Clear
- Slip Resistant Design: this mat is uniquely designed to stay in place on your low pile rug; featuring a studded, spiked underside, it stays securely in place on most carpets so it won’t slip or slide; before using mat, test with foot to ensure it is securely in place and doesn’t move
- Won’t Bend or Crack: this heavy duty sturdy design is incredibly durable and meant to last for years; at over 3 millimeters thick, it won’t bend or curl over time and will resist scratching, ripping, and breaking; because of the high standards put in place, the mat is extremely solid and is not prone to leaving divots from chair wheels
- Easiest Gliding: constructed from heavy duty material, this chair mat allows your chair wheels to glide seamlessly on top of its strong, sturdy surface without scratching, sinking, or leaving indentations and divots
- Added Protection for Carpets: help protect your rug from snags, marks, and overall wear and tear; since the chair mat is so thick, it adds a double layer of protection to help keep your carpet looking as good as new; works on medium to low pile rugs up to ¾ inches high
- Semi Transparent Design: the transparent design of the mat means you don’t have to cover up your beautiful floors allowing for a seamless look throughout your home or office; mat measures 36 by 48 inches with a lip for under your desk; please note mat ships flat
AM The America Store Chair Mat for Carpet - Computer Desk Mat for Carpeted Floors - Easy Glide Rolling Plastic Mat for Office Chair on Carpet for Work, Home, Gaming with Extended Lip (36” x 48”)
- MAT UNCURLING takes 48-72 hours. Please review the easy process in the image carousel.
- CHAIR MAT protects your carpet and flooring from surface friction from your desk chair wheels. The transparent chair mat allows flooring colors to show through the mat.
- 1/4" THICK CARPET PILE is the ideal pile for this chair mat. The gripper-back surface of the mat works best with 1/4" thick carpet pile.
- EXTENDED LIP allows for under desk coverage. This chair mat for carpets measures 36" x 48" and is 2.2 mm thick.
- RAMPED EDGES that allow for easy off/on rolling.
[Upgraded Version] Crystal Clear 1/5" Thick 47" x 35" Heavy Duty Hard Chair Mat, Can be Used on Carpet or Hard Floor
- Specifications: 47inch x 35inch x 0.2inch (length x width x height), weighing about 14LB. the thickest and heaviest compared to other chair mats of the same size.
- Dual Purpose: Suitable for carpet or hard floor, it is made of hard material, and it cannot be folded or curled, completely flat, similar to glass chair mat, but more durable heavy duty than glass mat.
- Transparency: As crystal-clear as glass, the hard floor or carpet pattern can be clearly seen through MuArts upgrade version chair mat.
- Heavy Duty and Durable: 0.2 inch thick, weighing about 14LB, It is made from non-toxic and odorless special material, which can withstand 1200lb of pressure.
- Peace of Mind Included: Every purchase includes our worry-free 12-month warranty and lifetime technical support. If you have any questions, Boyou Office Direct friendly customer service team will be more than happy to help out.
Office Chair Mat for Hardwood & Tile Floor, 55"x35" Computer Gaming Rolling Chair Mat, Under Desk Low-Pile Rug, Large Anti-Slip Floor Protector for Home Ofiice(Dark Gray)
- 🌟【Premium Quality and Eco-Friendly Material】The chair mat size is 55x35 inches. It is made of 100% polyester fibre, white non-woven fabric, and glue layer PE film. 100% recyclable materials to keep your healthy indoor environment. No folding, non-curling, non-fading, odourless, pet friendly, non-toxic. This chair mat is designed for HARD FLOOR only, not for carpet. NOTE: Please tear off the PE film on the back before use.
- 🌟【Non-slip & Move Steadily】The back of chair mat is made of upgraded version adsorbed material, ultra non-slip. So when using it, be sure to tear off the film on the back and stick it firmly on the hard floor to prevent it from bunching up. NOTE：This chair mat can only be used on HARD FLOOR, not on carpet. And the surface is a soft loop-like fabric like a carpet. This kind of material will make the office chair roll steadily on the chair mat and not roll out too fast.
- 🌟【Effectively HARD FLOOR Protector】The floor mat prevents wear and tear on your wheels or floor, such as hardwood, tile, laminate, linoleum floors (NOT suitable for any carpets or half rug), and prolong their service life. It also help reducing the noise of rolling chair, even playing games or working at night will not affect the others. PLEASE NOTE: This is a carpeted chair mat, not plastic or rubber. And there is an adhesive layer on the back, It doesn't have any residue.
- 🌟【Easy to Use & Clean】Please ensure the chair mat and floor are completely dry and clean, tear off the film on the back, and put it on the floor, press lightly so it can gently stick to the floor. If it is used again, the adsorption effect will not be weakened. If the surface of the chair mat is dirty, you can use the vacuum cleaner directly or put it in the washing machine to clean. Looks great and the perfect match to any office/desk.
- 🌟【Freely Cuttable & 100% Satisfaction Guarantee】You can cut it into any shape you need, such as a living room chair mat, a kitchen desk mat or a fitness equipment floor mat. If you have any question, please feel free to contact us, we will give you a response within 24 hours., we will provide 1 year warranty, replacement, or refund service.(even if outside the Amazon return window)
Kuyal Clear Chair Mat, Hard Floor Use, 48" x 30" Transparent Office Home Floor Protector mat Chairmats (30" X 48" Rectangle)
- Designed for HARD FLOOR surfaces only. No gripper. Transparent surface, anti-slide coating on the underside which is designed to keep them firmly in place while in use. Please put the smooth side facing down, the rough side is up.
- No Phthalate, No Toxins, No Cadmium, No Tin and No Lead. keep a healthy indoor environment while give your floor and furniture the best protection.
- This PVC chair mat is ergonomically designed to provide added ease of movement, it's very flexible, which proven to reduce leg fatigue by taking the strain off your legs. you can choose the Rectangle one or the one with lip as you like
- Effectively helps to prevent damage to hard flooring caused by your office chair casters or wheels. Under standard use will not crack, curl, break, scratch or discolor
- Multipurpose Use: ChairMat, Wood Floor protector,Computer/Office Mat. Suitable for hard floors including vinyl, stone, tile, wood, laminate and concrete. Not recommended for carpet, please see our carpet mat if you need.
Mind Reader 9-to-5 Collection, Office Chair Mat, Anti-Skid, 48 x 36, PVC, Clear
- Stays in place: This plastic mat lets you twist, slide, and turn your chair without the worry of slippage
- Protects carpeting: Keep low pile carpets from damage with a protective floor mat made of strong, and durable polypropylene
- Safe and healthy: Polypropylene is a thermoplastic, flexible polymer used in many common household items
- Improve comfort: People who spend long hours laboring at a desk may sustain pain from an aching back or stiff neck. Rolling and fidgeting are common efforts to get comfortable. A non-skid floor mat can help you move about
- Oversized: This easy-glide PVC mat complements your favorite computer chair easily, regardless of seat size, and it measures 47.5 long x 35.5 inches wide x .1 tall (121.9 x 91.1 centimeters)
AiBOB Office Chair Mat for Hardwood Floors, 36 X 48 in, Heavy Duty Floor Mats for Computer Desk, Easy Glide for Chairs, Flat Without Curling
- PERFECT FOR HARD FLOORS: Protect your flooring from scratches and dust of any kind with this perfect office floor mat for hardwood floors, tile, laminate, vinyl, concrete, and linoleum. The office chair mat is designed for Hard Floors.
- SAFE FOR YOUR HOME: The chair mat is no BPA & phthalate for a healthy indoor environment. It is 100% pure polyethylene chair mat. Rest assured you are buying a safe option for your home or office.
- EFFORTLESS ROLL STABLE GRIP: The unique surface texture allows your office chair casters to move easily while carrying out daily tasks, but has enough grip to maintain controlled rolling so the chair doesn't skid around. Ease of rolling between tasks promotes ergonomic posture and helps to considerably reduce the risk of physical fatigue.
- SURFACE DURABILITY & FLEXIBILITY: The mat’s surface is super tough, so our office chair mat won’t be crack or shatter while protecting your office floor from damaging chair casters. Because of the mat’s strong, sturdy and solid surface, your chair’s wheels will easily glide across the mat, without scratching, sinking, or leaving indentations. The desk chair mat is also flexible and can be laid flat without curling.
- BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: Each chair mat you purchase comes with a 100% 60 DAYS RETURN SERVICE. If you are not satisfied with your chair mat, contact us directly (even if outside the Amazon return window).
GLSLAND Office Chair Mat, 36" x 46" Tempered Glass Floor Mat for Office Chair on Carpet, 1/5" Thick Clear Computer Floor Mat with 4 Anti-Slip Pads
- Durable Carpet Protection Mat: Manufactured from 100% pure tempered glass, durable and transparent. Under standard use will not crack, curl, break, scratch or discolor
- Highly Transparent: The full transparent floor chair mat allows the beauty of your floor can be clearly seen. Smooth surface, easy to clean food residue, crayon marks. You can use it in the office, dining table, children's graffiti, and other scenes, keep your floor clean and smooth
- Round Edge Design : The four corners of the glass mats are polished to make smooth rounded corners, could protect you and your family far from harm. And this chair mat has no odor, no harm to human health. Rest assured this is a safe option for your home or office
- Effortless Rolling & Anti Skid: Designed with 4 anti-slip pads for prevents the pad from moving with the chair without affecting the chair's movement on the mat. The strong grip also ensures safety when walking on it. The mat weighs is 27 pounds, 0.2 inches thick, which can withstand 1200lb of pressure
- If any quality issues are found, full refund or free replacements for glass mat(s) damaged on arrival is guaranteed. This is a durable product, but if the mat is shattered by external force accidentally, please stop using it immediately to avoid injury
Our Best Choice: FSDUALWIN 36″ X 48″Rectangle Office Chair Mat for Carpets,Transparent Thick and Sturdy Highly Premium Quality Floor Mats with Studs for Carpeted Floors
Our rating: (4.2 / 5)
Thick and Durable: The chair mat is made of significant-quality PVC materials, thick, comfortable, not easy cracking or damaged, prolonged-term use is durable and reliable. And thicker than other folks on the market place
Productive Grip: The bottom studs hold the mat to the carpet ground – for lower and medium pile carpets only
Transfer with Simplicity: Exceptional surface area textures make it possible for your business office chair to shift very easily throughout each day duties, but with sufficient grip to keep manage rolling so the chair will not slip.Quickly rolling between jobs encourages ergonomic posturing that can help greatly decrease the chance of leg fatigue
Eco-welcoming: Odourless, free of charge of BPA, phthalates and risky toxic compounds, building a balanced indoor ecosystem
About Cargo: We ship rolled up in a box but once it was eliminated from the box and unrolled it straightens out immediately after you wander on it or use a warm air dryer to blow the curly edges of the flooring mat.Free of charge shipping!!