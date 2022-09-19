Top 10 Best chair glides for carpet Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Aneaseit CY-126K chair foot protector: felt and soft silica gel combination, protect your beautiful floor and furniture.

*.When moving furniture, have you ever heard the devastating screeching sound, scratches appear along with the movement on your beloved floor, chair foot was also damaged?

*.Have you ever used stickup chair foot cushions, which cause hair and dust to collect on the chair foot, and the cushions are easily falling apart and leave residual glue on your floor?

*.Have you ever used nails to reinforce chair foot pad because it fell apart, but due to the mat`s abrasion and damage, left the lonely nail tenaciously carving your beautiful floor?

*.Have you ever at a loss due to the numerous sizes when choosing a chair foot protector, or you just buy a bunch of mis-sized chair foot cover?

*.Now, with our chair feet protective cover, you can say goodbye to the problems listed above forever!

***

(If your chair needs a protective cover on hardwood floor, tile, concrete and other hard floors, please go to the listing of CY-126 series felt bottom silicone cover products through the list link below to purchase.)

We are unique



Most sizes and shapes will work



We are unique:

1. Our felt bottom is made of soft wool felt, letting your chair feet smoothly and seamlessly sliding on the floor such as wood, ceramic tile and carpet. It will never scratch the floor or make any raspy noise.

2. Strong elastic soft silica gel, grasp the foot of your furniture firmly by wrapping, will never fall.

3. Common size, suitable for chair feet with diameter from 1-1/2” to 2”, self-adaptive to varieties of shapes, regardless the shape of the chair foot.

4. The felt pad is attach to the silica gel with high quality glue, integrated into one unit, will never be separated, ensure the durability of the product.

5. No gel, no nails, you don`t have to worry about cleaning and damage.

Tremendous Vitality



Can also be used on rusty and hollow iron pipes



Tremendous Vitality:

For chair feet that nails and gel are difficult to use on it, we have a better solution now.

Aneaseit CY-156 series Slider bottom soft silicone chair foot cover has high elasticity, which can be used on rusty metal chair feet, as well as on hollow pipe chair feet.

Note: When you use the foot cover on hollow metal pipe, please make sure the outer diameter of the metal pipe is smaller than the diameter of the Slider. If the outer diameter of the pipe is bigger than the Slider, the pipe will be pressed on the silica gel instead of the Slider. Without the protection of the Slider, silica gel can be easily broken under the pressure of the metal wall.

How to choose?



Measure the size of the legs and choose one of our products based on precise measurements



(If you don’t know what size to choose, you can measure and record your chair foot size, tell us, and we will give you the best recommendation)

Notice:

1. Due to the use of highly elastic soft silicone, the protective cover may have a small amount of deformation in the box because of extrusion. However, the deformation will not affect the use, you do not need to deal with it. Please follow the instructions to install and use directly.

3. Our slider bottom chair leg cover is only suitable for use on carpet. Can not be used in hardwood floors and tile, concrete and other hard floors to use, because the slider will have too much sliding when in contact with hard floors. When moving chairs, tables and chairs will fall because they are too slippery and the sliders will be damaged by wear and tear.

If your chair needs to use the protector on hardwood floor, tile, concrete and other hard floors, please go to the list of CY-126 series felt bottom products through the list link below, the felt bottom silicone protector is especially suitable for hard floors.

4. When installing silicone chair leg covers, some legs with sharp edges or spike-like projections sometimes cut off the silicone. In this case, please wrap the chair legs with transparent tape first, then put on the chair leg cover to avoid damaging the silicone protector.

Package List:

Fancy gift box*1

Slider Bottom soft silicone chair foot cover*8 or 16

Instruction*1

Table and chair use site

carpet

carpet

carpet

carpet

carpet

carpet

use

Protects carpets and makes tables and chairs move smoothly

Protects carpets and makes tables and chairs move smoothly

Protects carpets and makes tables and chairs move smoothly

Protects carpets and makes tables and chairs move smoothly

Protects carpets and makes tables and chairs move smoothly

Protects carpets and makes tables and chairs move smoothly

characteristic

Suitable for normal chair foot size

Suitable for small size chair legs

Suitable for extra small size chair legs

Suitable for normal chair foot size

Suitable for large size chair legs

Suitable for normal chair foot size

Applicable chair foot perimeter range

3-3/4″ – 6-5/16″ (95-160mm)

2-3/8″ – 4″（60mm-100mm）

1-3/4″ – 2-5/8″(44-66mm)

3-3/4″ – 6-5/16″ (95-160mm)

4-15/16″ – 8″(125-200mm)

3-3/4″ – 6-5/16″ (95-160mm)

Round leg size / diameter

1-3/16″ – 2″(30-50mm)

3/4″ – 1-1/4″(19-31mm)

9/16″ – 13/16″(14-20mm)

1-3/16″ – 2″(30-50mm)

1-9/16″ – 2-1/2″(40-64mm)

1-3/16″ – 2″(30-50mm)

Square foot size / side length

15/16″ – 1-9/16″ (24-40mm)

5/8″ – 1″(16-25mm)

7/16″ – 11/16″(11-17mm)

15/16″ – 1-9/16″ (24-40mm)

1-1/4″ – 2″(31-50mm)

15/16″ – 1-9/16″ (24-40mm)

Suitable for leg shape

Round, square, irregular shape

Round, square, irregular shape

Round, square, irregular shape

Round, square, irregular shape

Round, square, irregular shape

Round, square, irregular shape

Number of silicone caps

8

16

16

8

8

8

Silicone case color

Black

Dark Walnut

Transparent

Transparent

Transparent

Dark Walnut

✅New product for moving chairs on carpet: Teflon material sliding sheet bottom, so that the chairs on the carpet moves flat and smoothly without resistance.📌

✅No gel, no nails, protect furniture and carpets from harm: the adhesion of gel is not strong enough, easy to cause the product to fall off and leave residual glue in the carpet. Therefore, we do not use gel, but use the integrated paste method, so that the Teflon slider and silicone paste into a whole that can not be separated.📌

✅Suitable for various shapes of furniture leg: multiple sizes of highly flexible soft silicone can be automatically tightened, you do not have to consider the shape of the chair feet, to meet the needs of various furniture: chair legs, table legs, coffee table foot, sofa feet, etc.📌

Easy to install: just like wearing socks, you can directly put them on and use them, no tools, no need to clean the chair legs, no need to remove the original leg nails. (please watch the video.)📌

✅Your chairs will restore to its original condition after disassembling our product, no damage. After moving, you can continue use our cover at your new place, no waste of money.📌