Top 10 Best ceramic safety knife Reviews

Bestseller No. 1
Westcott Safety Knife (16475), Uses Slice Ceramic Blades
- Full size retractable utility cutter
- Capable of cutting The largest of boxes
- Automatically retracts when button is released
- Perfect for home or Office
- Compact size is pocket-friendly and easy to carry along
Bestseller No. 2
Slice 10550 Utility Knife, 5 Locking, Safe Ceramic Lasts 10X Longer vs. Stainless Steel, 1 Pack, Manual Blade Stays in Position
- Blade can be Adjusted in 5 Cutting Positions (User does not have to hold button) = Great for Cutting Single to Triple-walled Corrugated, Foam, Paper, Film, Vinyl and more!
- Stays Sharp Up To 10X Longer Than Steel + Single Ceramic Blade Equivalent Up To 20 Single Sided Metal Blades
- Slider Button Allows for Blade Adjustment (5 Blade Positions) + Durable GFN (Glass Filled Nylon) Handle.
- Ceramic Blades Never Rust, They Are Non-Conductive, Non-Magnetic, Non-Sparking , Chemically Inert And Have An Oil-Free Finish (Perfect For Clean Rooms)
- Easy, No-Tool Blade Change = Less Blade Changes = Less Money = Less Downtime = Less Injuries
SaleBestseller No. 3
Slice 10514 Mini Box Cutter, Package & Box Opener, Safe Ceramic Blade Retracts Automatically, Stays Sharp Up to 11x Longer, Right or Left Handed, Keychain, Magnetic
- Extremely hard ceramic maintains sharpness for consistently smooth cuts
- Finger-friendly edge helps keep your fingers safe during use
- Auto-retractable design retracts blade to prevent injuries from slips
- Key hole and magnet allow easy storage to stay within quick reach
- No-tool blade change allows quick, simple blade replacement
SaleBestseller No. 4
Slice 10512 Pen Cutter, Auto-Retractable Ceramic Blade, Safety Knife, Stays Sharp up to 11x Longer Than Steel Blades
- Auto-retractable Blade is safely hidden when not in use (Must Hold Rubberized Slider Button While Cutting)
- Zirconium Oxide Ceramic Blade with Rounded Tip for Safety = Non-Conductive, Anti-Magnetic, Never Rusts, Chemically Inert (No Oil Coatings) + Stays Sharp Up To 10X Longer Than Steel Blades
- 1 Slice Ceramic Blade = Up to 20 Metal Blades = Less Blade Changes = Less $$$ = Less Downtime = Less injuries + Simple No Tool Blade Change (Replacement SKU# 10404 or 10408)
- Ceramic Blade only protrudes 1/2" - designed primarily for cutting corrugated packaging, foam, vinyl, boxes, cardboard, etc
- To cut paper and thinner items please try the Slice 00116 Precision Cutter or 00100 Safety Cutter or use the Pointed Blades 10408
Bestseller No. 5
Slice Auto Retract Box Cutter Utility Knife, Gray, Green
- Auto-retractable Blade is safely hidden when not in use (Must Hold Rubberized Slider Button While Cutting)
- Zirconium Oxide Ceramic Blade with Rounded Tip for Safety = Non-Conductive, Anti-Magnetic, Never Rusts, Chemically Inert (No Oil Coatings) + Stays Sharp Up To 10X Longer Than Steel Blades
- 1 Slice Ceramic Blade = Up to 20 Metal Blades = Less Blade Changes = Less $$$ = Less Downtime = Less injuries + Simple No Tool Blade Change (Replacement SKU# 10404 or 10408)
- Ceramic Blade only protrudes 1/2" - designed primarily for cutting corrugated packaging, foam, vinyl, boxes, cardboard, etc
- To cut paper and thinner items please try the Slice 00116 Precision Cutter or 00100 Safety Cutter or use the Pointed Blades 10408
SaleBestseller No. 6
Slice 10589 Craft Knife, Finger-Friendly Edge, Safer Choice, Never Rusts, Lasts 11x Longer Than Metal, Precision Cutting, Never-Lost Safety Cap
- Slice safety blades' unique cutting edge might seem dull, but it cuts right through your material while keeping you safe! Slice blades are finger-friendly and safe to the touch.
- Other blades are dangerously sharp. Slice blades start at a safe and effective sharpness and stay there 11 times longer. Installed rounded-tip blade guards against punctures.
- Handle with cross-hatch grip gives precise control for detailed cuts and intricate shapes. Never-lost safety cap twists up and out of the way when tool is in use.
- Perfect for paper, cardstock, leather crafting, vinyl, quilting applique, corrugated plastic, crafting felt, stencils, contact paper, washi tape and many more crafting/hobbyist materials.
- Alternate safety blade styles available: pointed tip, curved edge + rounded tip, corner stripping, chisels, seam rippers. Cut your material, not yourself, with Slice safety blades.
Bestseller No. 7
Slice Ceramic Blade Safety Cutter, Opens Clamshell Packaging, Coupon Cutter, Trim Photos, Scrapbooking, Fits Keychain, Green
- Cutting tool that’s quick, easy and safe
- Features a high-tech ceramic blade that’s almost as hard as diamonds; lasts longer than steel and never rusts
- Perfect for scrapbooking, news articles, coupons, art projects and plastic/ blister packages
- A portion of the purchase price is donated to fund autism research
SaleBestseller No. 8
Slice 10585 Manual Carton Cutter, Ideal for Boxboard & Thin Corrugate, Finger Friendly, Ambidextrous, Lasts 11X Longer Than Metal, Lightweight & Portable , Blade -10526
- Slice safety blade’s unique cutting edge might seem dull, but it cuts right through your material while keeping you safe!
- Other blades are dangerously sharp. Slice blades start at a safe and effective sharpness and stay there 11 times longer.
- Discover safe and effective cutting with this ambidextrous carton cutter. With an acetone-resistant metal sheath and a reinforced nylon handle, this durable tool stands up to industrial use.
- Ideal for cutting boxboard, cardboard, tape, clamshell and flexible plastics. This slim carton cutter fits in your pocket or the palm of your hand, ready to use for common cutting tasks.
- Ships with a 10526 rounded-tip reversible utility blade. Each side lasts up to 11 times longer than a comparable steel edge. Pointed-tip 10528 utility blade available separately.
Bestseller No. 9
Westcott 16475 Ceramic Safety Knife
- Model Number: 16475
- Item Package Length: 8.299999991534"
- Item Package Width: 1.99999999796"
- Item Package Height: 0.299999999694"
Bestseller No. 10
Slice 10495 Every Day Carry (EDC) Folding Knife, Ceramic Blade Lasts 11x Longer Than Metal, Finger Friendly, Durable, Right & Left Handed, Compact, Convenient, Built to Last, Easy Easy Blade Change
- Slice safety blades' unique cutting edge might seem dull, but it cuts right through your material while keeping you safe! Slice blades are finger-friendly and safe to the touch.
- Other blades are dangerously sharp. Slice blades start at a safe and effective sharpness and stay there 11 times longer.
- Constructed from heat-treated, high-grade steel with a heavy-duty black oxide coating, our Every Day Carry (EDC) Folding Knife is sturdy, durable and built to last.
- Shipped with a safer, rounded-tip blade, this knife accepts a compatible pointed-tip blade, if your application requires you to puncture your material to initiate a cut.
- Designed for comfortable, effective use by either left- or right-handed users without any need to reorient the blade or convert the handle.
Our Best Choice for ceramic safety knife
Slice 10550 Utility Knife, 5-Position Locking, Safe Ceramic Lasts 10X Longer vs. Stainless Steel, 1 Pack, Manual Sliding Blade
Our rating: (4.9 / 5)
The Slice Manual Utility Knife will allow the consumer to choose from one particular of 5 blade positions, customizing the blade size for each career (Up to 1″ Cutting Depth). Designed for cutting a wide variety of materials from clamshell packaging to triple-walled cardboard, combining power with exceptional protection functions.
Blade can be Altered in 5 Slicing Positions (Person does not have to maintain button) = Fantastic for Chopping Solitary to Triple-walled Corrugated, Foam, Paper, Movie, Vinyl and extra!
Stays Sharp Up To 10X More time Than Metal + One Ceramic Blade Equal Up To 20 Solitary Sided Steel Blades
Slider Button Permits for Blade Adjustment (5 Blade Positions) + Resilient GFN (Glass Crammed Nylon) Handle.
Ceramic Blades Never Rust, They Are Non-Conductive, Non-Magnetic, Non-Sparking , Chemically Inert And Have An Oil-Free Complete (Great For Clear Rooms)
Easy, No-Tool Blade Modify = A lot less Blade Alterations = Less Funds = Considerably less Downtime = Considerably less Injuries
