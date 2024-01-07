Top 10 Best cch portable air conditioner Reviews

Top 10 Rated cch portable air conditioner in 2023 Comparison Table
Arctic Air Pure Chill 2.0 Evaporative Air Cooler by Ontel - Powerful, Quiet, Lightweight and Portable Space Cooler with Hydro-Chill Technology For Bedroom, Office, Living Room & More
- Personal Air Cooler for Indoor & Outdoor Spaces: Switch to an eco-friendly solution with Ontel Arctic Air Pure Chill 2.0. Featuring Hydro-Chill Technology and cooling control with dual cooling jets, it helps cool and humidify the air around you.
- Space-Saving Portable Design: The compact, sleek design allows you to place the box cooler on your office desk, nightstand, coffee table, or kitchen counter. It is lightweight, so you can easily carry it around the house or while travelling.
- Energy Efficient Cooling Device: The Arctic Air Pure Chill cooler operates on 8-10 watts of power to minimize energy consumption. The multi-directional air vents allow you to adjust the direction of airflow, making it perfect for any room or office.
- Easy to Use Cooler: Pour water in the top-fill tank, plug it in and enjoy refreshing cooler air all night long. Runs for up to 10 hours* so you don’t have to worry about frequent refilling. *Depending on speed setting, room temperature & humidity levels.
- Convenient Controls - The personal air cooling unit is equipped with easy-to-use touch controls to switch between the 4 speed settings, and built-in LED nightlight with 7 fun color options - everything you need to operate your cooler, in one place
BLACK+DECKER Air Conditioner, 14,000 BTU Air Conditioner Portable for Room up to 700 Sq. Ft. with Remote Control, White
- Portable AC: Use this personal air conditioner (16.5” x 14.06” x 27.09”) in rooms up to 700 sq. ft. Stay cool in the hot summer months and sleep well with this BLACK+DECKER ac unit for bedroom.
- 3-in-1: Our 8400 BTU DOE (14000 BTU ASHRAE 128) portable air conditioner includes a dehumidifier & fan. This portable air conditioner (59.8 lbs.) has a convenient remote control & top mounted control panel with LED display.
- Impressive Features: Set the temperature just right with this ac portable air conditioner. Our ac unit portable also has a slide-out washable filter, auto water evaporation, & 24-hour timer.
- Easy Mobility: With casters on the bottom & side handles on this small air conditioner, this air cooler & portable ac 14000 btu portable air conditioner can be moved from room to room without hassle.
- Installation Kit: When it comes to fans that blow cold air, this indoor ac unit includes an easy-to-install window kit. A large, vented airflow outlet ushers in cool air.
Midea 5,000 BTU EasyCool Window Air Conditioner and Fan - Cool up to 150 Sq. Ft. with Easy to Use Mechanical Control and Reusable Filter
- PERFECT FOR SMALLER ROOMS - Midea's Affordable Window AC unit is perfect to help your room be as comfortable as possible. It can cool 150 sq. ft. with 7 temperature settings, 2 cooling/2 fan-only speeds, and 2-way air direction to give you the perfect amount of cooling every time.Controller type:Button Control.Air Flow efficiency:145 CFM. Moisture removal-1.27 pints/ hr
- ENERGY EFFICIENT- Midea's 5,000 BTU window air conditioner has a Combined Energy Efficiency Rate (CEER) of 11.0 which helps reduce the energy costs to save you money throughout the year.
- QUIET & EASY TO USE - This window AC unit is quieter than a household refrigerator. It also features easy-to-use mechanical controls to quickly set the time, temperature, and mode and has a removable & reusable air filter.
- EASY INSTALLATION - Easily install in your home or apartment's existing window frame. Suitable for windows 23''-36'' wide and minimum 13'' high. All mounting accessories are included. A screwdriver is required (but not included) for installation. For some window frames, pilot holes are recommended before installing screws. Please see included instruction manual for further detail.
- WARRANTY: 1 Year Parts & Labor Warranty comes with each Midea product to ensure the quality of our brand to our customers. Our team is happy to help if any questions or issues arise and make sure to register your product on our website for even faster support in the future.
Arctic Air Freedom Personal Air Cooler - Portable 3-Speed Neck Fan, Hands-Free Wearable Design, Lightweight, Cordless And Rechargeable
- Portable Air Cooler & Neck Fan - Arctic Air Freedom is a Cordless, Personal Cooler That Delivers Cool, Crisp & Refreshing Air Instantly. Better Than a hand-held fan, just slip it around your neck, turn it on & the heat is gone.Controller type:Touch Control
- Compact and Lightweight - With Comfort-Chill Technology, this compact, travel-friendly, and comfortable cooling device pulls in hot air and instantly transforms it into a cool refreshing breeze. It's small and does not feel heavy around the neck at all
- Convenient Hands-Free Operation - This air cooler's wireless and wearable design keeps your hands free, making it ideal to be worn on hot sunny days and is suited for indoor and outdoor use. It's like having a portable air conditioner wherever you go
- USB Rechargeable - It has 3 fan speeds, is USB rechargeable, and the battery runs for up to 6 hours on a single charge, making it the perfect accessory to bring with you wherever you need to cool down
- Take It Anywhere - Great for relaxing at home, walking the dog, working at the office, attending a sporting event or camping, exercising at the gym, hanging out at the beach, and much more. It cools your face and neck, making your whole body feel cooler
Whynter ARC-14S 14,000 BTU Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner with Dehumidifier and Fan for Rooms Up to 500 Square Feet, Includes Activated Carbon Filter & Storage Bag, Platinum/Black, AC Unit Only
- Portable AC Unit: Our portable room air conditioner keeps your room cool while aligning with better environmental standards and helping reduce your energy consumption
- Multipurpose: Portable AC air conditioner with dehumidifier features a cooling range of 500 square feet and 3 operational modes: air conditioner, fan, or dehumidifier
- Auto-Drain Technology: Our dual-hose portable ac units for rooms use and recycle moisture collected during the cooling process to produce cool air and feature a dehumidifying capacity of 71 pints per day
- Powerful, Efficient, and Quiet: This Energy Star Rated 14,000 BTU portable air conditioner features CFC-free Green R-32 refrigerant and lead-free RoHS-compliant components; Noise is kept to under 56 dBA
- Includes: Portable air conditioner comes with protective cover, window kit, remote control, activated carbon air filter and washable pre-filter, and user manual; Exhaust hose extends up to 60 inches; Window kit measures 6.5 inches W by 20-46 inches L
SereneLife SLPAC8 SLPAC 3-in-1 Portable Air Conditioner with Built-in Dehumidifier Function,Fan Mode, Remote Control, Complete Window Mount Exhaust Kit, 8,000 BTU, White
- HANDY AND PORTABLE: The SereneLife Portable Air Conditioner System features a lightweight, handy, sleek body design intended to be used in the bedroom, living room or garage at home or office. It features rolling wheels for easy portability
- 3 OPERATING MODES: The compact floor AC indoor cooler conditioning unit features a simple electric plug in operation and has 3 modes - cooling, dehumidifier and fan. Also features automatic swing mode w/ moving wind vent for maximum air circulation
- BUILT-IN DEHUMIDIFIER: you don’t only get the cooling effect of the portable AC but also helps reduce humidity levels, a huge financial and space saving!
- REMOTE CONTROL: Features a digital touch button control panel which includes the power, mode, timer, temperature and fan speed settings. Other functions such as unit selector (°C/°F), sleep key can be adjusted using the included remote control.
- 8000 BTU COOLING POWER: with 900W rated power and 8000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 4,000 BTU (SACC) cooling power, the cold air can cover a room of up to 350+ sq. Ft. ! air flow is rated at 290 M3/hr. , moisture removal/dehumidifier at 1. 2 liters/hr. W/ an operating noise level of only 55-57 dB
ZAFRO 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioners Cools up to 350 Sq.ft, Portable AC Built-in Cool, Dehumidifier, Fan Modes, Room Air Conditioner with Remote Control/Installation Kits, White
- 【Fasting Cooling & Energy-saving】- ZAFRO 8,000 BTU portable air conditioner is suitable for bedroom up to 350 Sq.Ft to provide you stable/fast/effective cooling. Our portable ac is designed with less electricity, which helps save energy and reduce your electric bill, it’s an ideal choice for many families and small businesses.
- 【3-in-1 Modes & Easy to Operate】- Our air conditioner combines 3-in-1 modes - Cool/Dry/Fan and features an easy-to-operate digital display/compact remote to provide you a comfortable environment.
- 【Sleep Mode & Low Noise】- Our portable ac unit is equipped with sleep mode and a 2023 generation of high-efficiency compressor, which achieves low noise(≤54dB) level to ensure no interference in this summer night.
- 【Washable Air Filter】- The room air conditioner has a removable and washable double-layer filter to protect your family from dust danger and so on. (We highly recommend you clean the air filter every two week of operation to get the better performance).
- 【Easy to Install & Move】- Just roll this portable air conditioners with wheels into any room with a hung window or sliding window, attach the included hose & window adapter, plug it into an outlet. Easy to move the free-standing air conditioner from room-to-room with four caster wheels.
Portable Air Conditioners,ovolta 1400ml Evaporative Air Cooler 3 Speeds,USB Personal Air Conditioner with 7 LED Light,Portable AC Air Conditioner for Room Kitchen Office Desk Bedroom Camping (white)
- 【Fast-cooling Portable Air Conditioners Fan】ovolta portable air conditioners effectively cool hot dry air in 5 seconds with ice water or ice cube added. The air conditioner portable for room can also be used as a night light and desk fan, cool-mist humidifier letting you enjoy the coolness of summer.
- 【Large 1400ml Water Tank】ovolta portable ac can lasts up to 8-10 hours avoiding frequent addition of water or ice water. Water level window design for easy water control. There is a water storage tank at the bottom to prevent water leakage
- 【Mist Sprayer Function】ovolta portable ac air conditioner uses dual ultrasonic atomizers and wet triple refrigeration to turn hot dry air into cool and fresh air. The cooling function has two modes for continuous or intermittent spray:press the Mist button once for continuous spraying, press twice for 5s intermittent spraying. The efficient atomization effect allows adding perfume or essential oils to the water tank
- 【Adjustable 3 Speeds& Timer function】The ovolta room air conditioners has Low-Medium-High wind speeds to adjust according to your needs. Set a timer for 1H-2H-4H allows you to enjoy work, reading, or deep sleep without headaches or colds caused by blowing cold air for a long time.
- 【Easy to Use】The evaporative air cooler with remote control allows you to control the portable air conditioner from the sofa or bed, up to 5 meters away. Portable design with a handle for easy carrying and space saving.
Arctic Air Pocket Chill Personal Air Cooler by Ontel - Powerful 3-Speed, Lightweight, Portable, Cordless, Rechargeable Personal Cooling Fan with Built-In Kickstand
- Powerful, Personal Air Cooler: The secret to our small portable fan (that fits in your pocket!) is the air-cooling jets, combined with our Hydro-Chill Technology that cools down hot, dry air, turning it into cool, refreshing air for increased comfort..Number of speeds:3
- Portable and Rechargeable Fan: Simply press the button for refreshing cool air, and stay cool and comfortable anywhere, even in the summer! This cordless portable fan is quiet, has an easy-fill water tank, and 7 fun color changing LED light options.
- Built-In Kickstand: This hand operated mini personal fan can easily be converted into a desktop fan or bedside fan, simply by extending the kickstand. A powerful cordless and rechargeable small fan to help you stay cool anywhere, anytime.
- Beat the Heat: Whether you're staying inside or venturing out, take this hand held fan and refresh yourself with the cool breeze. The unique design of the Arctic Air Pocket Chill is ideal for outdoor crowds. It's a travel and summer sport must-have!
- Three Speed Personal Fan: This portable mini fan has 3 adjustable speeds - low, medium and high. Depending on speed setting, room temperature levels and humidity levels, the Arctic Air rechargeable fan can run for 3 -12 hours. Live cooler with Arctic Air!
Ivation Air Conditioner Support Bracket, No Tools or Drilling Required – Easy to Install Universal Window AC Mount – Heavy Duty Steel, Holds Up to 200lbs – Fits Single Or Double Hung Windows
- Bracket For AC Window Unit – Easily Expands from 24” to 38” to Fit in Most Single or Double Hung Windows; Adapts to Exterior Wall Thickness of 4” to 11”
- HEAVY-DUTY STEEL CONSTRUCTION – Durable, Premium Steel Plate Coated with Epoxy Ensures Long Lasting Support for Window Units Weighing Up to 200 lbs.
- QUICK, CONVENIENT INSTALLATION – Installs in Minutes from Inside Your Home; No Tools, Drilling, Ladders or Hardware Needed to Secure Bracket in Window Frame
- ENHANCED SAFETY FEATURES – Support Legs & Extension Beams Provide Extra Support Inside & Outside; Integrated Rubberized Feet Add Stability
- EASY, TOOL-FREE ASSEMBLY – Parts Easily Lock into Each Other Without the Need for Tools; User Guide Provides Clear Instructions for Frustration-Free Assembly
Our Best Choice: CCH Portable AIR Conditioner Parts Window Slider
Our rating: (4.2 / 5)
[ad_1] WINDOW SLIDER FOR CCH Brand CAN USE IN SHINCO AP11000 BTU Portable AIR CONDITIONER Make sure you Enable ME KNOW IF THERE ARE ANY Thoughts Dimension: each individual panel length 26 inch two parts identical size total 52 inch, width 4 inch, gap measurement: duration 7 inch width: 3 inch THANK YOU