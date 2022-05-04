Top 10 Best casio edifice solar Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

A minimalist dial, with brilliant sunray finish, features precisely sculpted hands and markers which enhance the beauty and visibility of the timepiece.

The in-house 23-jewel mechanical movement, visible under a see-through caseback, has a power reserve of 41 hours and can wound both automatically and manually.

This superbly tailored watch is crafted of stainless steel and has a tri-fold push-button release clasp.

The secure caseback helps ensure the timepiece remains water resistant to 10 bar (100 meters).

Package Dimensions‏:‎5.16 x 3.74 x 3.43 inches; 2.8 Ounces

Item model number‏:‎SZSB013

Department‏:‎Mens

Date First Available‏:‎October 20, 2020

Manufacturer‏:‎Seiko Watch Corporation

ASIN‏:‎B08LJXFJGM

Country of Origin‏:‎Japan

Seiko’s 4R35 mechanical movement beats at a frequency of 21,600 vibrations per hour with manual and automatic winding capabilities and a power reserve of 41 hours

Case Diameter: 39.9mm

Minimalist blue dial with sunray finish and date calendar

Stainless steel case and bracelet with tri-fold push button release clasp

Water-resistant to 10 bar, 100 meters (330 feet)

3-Year Manufacturer’s Warranty