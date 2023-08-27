Top 10 Best case for pool stick Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] The ultimate resolution in cue transportation is Casemaster Supreme Q-Vault, with its vintage leatherette exterior engineered to repel the elements and retain your cues in the great dry ailments and safeguarding them from warping. Inside of, the really hard resin shell is protected in a tender cloth lining, bolstering your cues in opposition to major impacts and avoiding cracking and breaking. The Q-Vault is your total remedy for a night out at the pool hall or your buddy’s man cave as it has a huge pocket perfect for keeping all of the extras you may night to dominate the levels of competition, these as further strategies, shapers, chalk and other repair service instruments. The Q-Vault options a handy carrying deal with and strap for effortless, straightforward transportation. The Supreme Q-Vault stores just one butt and one particular shaft. Out there in three shades: typical jet black, clean navy blue, and attractive pink.

Offer Dimensions‏:‎32 x 3.6 x 2.7 inches

Department‏:‎Unisex-adult

Date Initial Available‏:‎September 5, 2015

Manufacturer‏:‎Casemaster

ASIN‏:‎B014YBZANC

Constructed with durable leatherette exterior to safeguard from environmental damage.

Delicate lined interior cushions cues in opposition to influence.

Two substantial storage pockets maintain a multitude of add-ons for a evening capturing pool.

Convenient carrying strap allows for easy transportation.

Holds a person butt and one shaft.