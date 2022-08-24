Top 10 Best carrier air conditioner Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

3. Features:

—MODE: FURN.(FURNACE) – COOL – DRY – FAN – HEAT(HEAT PUMP)

—HEAT(HEAT PUMP) is optional and it is only available when your air conditioner has heat(heat pump) function.

—FAN SPEED: (AUTO-LOW-HIGH)

—TEMPERATURE: UP, DOWN

—TIMER ON/TIMER OFF: 1HR-2HR-3HR-4HR-5HR-6HR-7HR-8HR-9HR-10HR-11HR-12HR-CANCEL

—LCD DISPLAY

4. Fahrenheit temperature display only (Designed for the USA market)

5. IT IS NOT A UNIVERSAL REMOTE AND IT WILL NOT OPERATE ANY OTHER CARRIER EQUIPMENT, PLEASE MAKE SURE YOUR OLD REMOTE CONTROL LOOKS LIKE OUR ITEM PICTURE.

6. We have known it works For Carrier Models:

68RV11302A 68RV14102A 68RV14103A 68RV14112A 68RV15102A 68RV15103A

68RV0010AA 68RV0010BA 68RV0010KA 68RV0030AA 68RV0030BA 68RV0030KA 68RV0012CA 68RV0011LA 68RV0010AB 68RV0010BB 68RV0040MA 68RV0010DB

12-50095-00 12-50074-00 12-50152-00

99-00468-00 99-00468-01 99-00468-02 99-00468-03 99-00468-04 99-00468-05 99-00468-06 99-00468-07 99-00468-08 99-00468-09 99-00468-10 99-00468-12 99-00468-13

99-00469-00 99-00469-01, -02, -03, -04, -05, -06, -08, -10, -11, -12, -13, -22, -23, -24, -25, -26, -29

This is not a complete model list and maybe other carrier airv model can also use this remote.

7. If you are not sure about which remote to order for your unit, please feel free to contact us.

8. Shipping way:

We are chinese seller and we work with our USA partner.

We send packages to our USA partner with Commercial Express and they help us to send package to usa customer with USPS.

This is the BEST AND FASTEST way and it usually takes around 7-15days to be deliveried.

Fahrenheit temperature display only (Designed for the USA market)

This Remote Operates The Carrier Rv Air Conditioners And Furnaces (It Operates Both “Heat Pump” Version And “Air Conditioner Only” Version)

IT IS NOT A UNIVERSAL REMOTE AND IT WILL NOT OPERATE ANY OTHER CARRIER EQUIPMENT, PLEASE MAKE SURE YOUR OLD REMOTE CONTROL LOOKS LIKE OUR ITEM PICTURE.