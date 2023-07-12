Top 10 Best carrier air conditioner remote model # mdl0303e Reviews

Top 10 Best carrier air conditioner remote model # mdl0303e in 2023 Comparison Table
Logitech Harmony Hub - Discontinued by Manufacturer
TOPENS M12 Remote Control 4-Button Transmitter for Automatic Swing Sliding Gate Opener Garage Door Opener 2-Pack Wireless Transmitter Key Fobs Security Gate Controller with Keychain
- 【Safe to Use】 TOPENS M12 remote control transmitter is a 4-button wireless controller and works with all the TOPENS gate openers. Simply press the button to enjoy instant access to your property. The advanced TOPENS security code technology keeps the gate opener system safe. Small & easy to take wherever you are. The remote transmitter is well built with a durable metal frame for long-lasting performance.
- 【Clever Design】 M12 gate remote provides excellent operation range of 65 feet. One TOPENS gate opener can pair Max. 8 M12 remote controls on its own, and up to 250 with the ERM12 External Receiver (sold separately). Every time you press the remote control will make the gate operate between open-stop-close-stop-open. For slide gate opener, button B is designed to activate the midway mode. The 2 x 3V lithium button cell CR2025 batteries (incl.) last up to 1 year at 5-10 activations per day.
- 【Easy to Program】 All the TOPENS swing and sliding gate openers can be operated by the M12 remote. Fast pairing makes it simple to add the remote to your gate opener system using the programming button on the control board. The M12 remote will operate the third-party gate opener whose control board accepts “Normally Open Dry Contact” signal for push button, and connects with our ERM12 receiver (sold separately). The ERM12 can be powered by 9-24VDC from the control board or external power source.
- 【Flexible Operation Mode】 If there is no signal interruption, one M12 remote can operate countless gate openers simultaneously within the control range. Additionally, one M12 is allowed to control multiple gate operators separately: (1) four swing gate openers (2) one sliding gate motor and two swing gate openers (3) one sliding gate motor, and two more sliding gate motors by adding two ERM12 to each control board respectively, and program button C/D for regular operation without midway mode.
- 【Outstanding Customer Support】 TOPENS provides our customers with the 30-day worry-free exchange & return, 12-month warranty and lifetime tech support. Visit TOPENS official website to download the user manual, watch the installation video and enjoy our customized service. If you have any questions, feel free to contact us. TOPENS specialists will help you get professional and timely solution.
Universal Air Conditioner Remote Control LCD A/C Conditioning Controller 1000 in 1 for Mitsubishi Toshiba HITACHI FUJITSU Daewoo LG Sharp Samsung ELECTROLUX SANYO AUX GREE HAIER Huawei Air Condition
- Universal A/C Air Conditioner LCD Remote Control( NOT for WINDOW / PORTABLE air condition ), more backups at home, Need 2 x AAA batteries (Not Included).There are English manual from the pictures and in the package.
- Control most brands and models of air conditioner, over 1,000 different world famous brands of Air-condtioners, so you can stay cool with a touch of a button while never having to leave the comfort of your couch. Please refer to the applicable brand and code list from the picture.If there is any problem with it, We will provide full support.
- Powerful enough for you to operate in a long distance (Approx 8~10 meters) by this AC Remote Control
- Simple programming with easy to read buttons for control. Comfortable and lightweight design that makes these remotes a perfect air conditioner accessory.
- Digital automatic code searching function. NOT for WINDOW / PORTABLE air condition. Does not support Frigidaire & old Mitsubishi, Sharp AF-Q60RX.
HQRP Universal A/C Remote Control Compatible with LG Panasonic Sharp Samsung Fujitsu Gree Guangda Guqiao Haier Helton Hemilton Hicon Hisense Hitachi Air Conditioner/Fahrenheit displaying
- HQRP® Universal Remote Controller; 2 AAA Batteries Included! Compatible with 99% Split Air Conditioner Brands;
- Large LCD display which provides easy setting and operation;
- Built-in clock and timing ON/OFF function; Digital automatic code searching function; Our remote control has a function of fast brand search!!!
- Fahrenheit or Celsius temperature display option; 100 Days Warranty!
- Compatible with Maytag FUJITSU LG PANASONIC SHARP GREE GUANGDA GUQIAO HAIER HELTON HEMILTON HICON HISENSE HITACHI RIJIANG ROWA SACON SAMSUNG SANYO NEC SANZUAN SAPORO SAST MITSUBISHI LONGHE LOREN-SEBO MCQUAY MD MEILING MINGXING BOYIN PANASONIC SENSOR SAN-KEY SHARP MIDEA NWT PELONIS POLARWIND WESTPOINTE SHENGFENG FEILU SHINCO SHINING SHUANGLU SIGMA SOGO SONGLINXIA TADIRAN MIDEA Air Conditioner; Please pay attention that this remote control is not compatible with portable air conditioners;
Replacement for Frigidaire Air Conditioner Remote Control Listed in The Picture
- This item works without any programming straight out the package once you put in batteries.
- This item works without any programming straight out the package once you put in batteries.
- Heat (Heater) function included!!! ["HEAT(HEATER)" function is only available when your air conditioner has this function.)]
BroadLink RM4 Mini IR Universal Remote Control, Smart Home Automation Wi-Fi Infrared Blaster for TV Air Conditioner STB Audio, Works with Alexa, Google Home, IFTTT
- HIGH COMPATIBILITY - Support 50,000+ IR controlled devices such as TV, STB, Air conditioner, Fan, Video Recorder, DVD and more. The cloud is continuously updating supported devices library, so your RM4 mini is always compatible with newer devices. Option to program your devices and learn buttons if certain cloud data is unavailable.
- NEW BROADLINK APP CONTROL - New App named BroadLink is available now in App Store and Google Play. New App has better user experiences in configuration and creating scenes than IHC. Besides, if you have an Android phone integrates IR emitter itself, you can use it to control your IR devices from BroadLink App as a test before you decide to buy our product. Note: RM4 mini only supports 2.4 GHz (NOT 5 GHz) Wi-Fi to configure in the App.
- VOICE CONTROL AND IFTTT - Compatible with Alexa to voice controls your TV, STB, Air Conditioner and Fans, compatible with Google Home to voice control your Air Conditioner. Make sure the devices can be remotely controlled from external networks. In Amazon Alexa/Google Home/IFTTT Apps, enable the skill/service named BroadLink, link account and discover devices.
- NEW FEATURES - Supports external Temperature and Humidity Sensor USB Cable (purchase separately), connect it to the RM4 mini, BroadLink App will show room’s temperature and humidity. Zero Configuration, powered by FastCon technology, add the first FastCon device to the App as usual, after that, when you power on other new FastCon devices, they will be automatically discovered and shown in App.
- TECH SUPPORT - One-Year Warranty, 24/7 Technical Support. Video Guide is available on our Amazon Brand Store page and YouTube. Find our Global Hotline on the product manual. Now you can get customer suport and provide feedback directly through BroadLink Community in the App.
Replacement Remote Control for Midea MRCOOL FRIMEC Klimaire AC Air Conditioner RG57B1/BGE RG57B2/BGE RG57B/BGE RG57/BGE RG57A/BGE RG57A6/BGEF RG57A7/BGEF RG57A6/BGEFU1 RG57E1/BGEU1 RG57H3/BGEFU1
- Display in Both Fahrenheit and Celsius.
- RG57B/BGE RG57B/BGEFU1 RG57B/BGE-OS RG57B/BGEU1 RG57B1/BGE RG57B2/BGE RG57BB/BGE RG57D/BGE RG57D1(C)/BGEF RG57E1/BGEU1 RG57F3(B)/BGEFU1 RG57H(B)/BGE Rg57H/Bge RG57H3/BGEFU1 RG57H4/BGEFU1
- RG57H4B/BGEFU1 RG57HB/BGE RG57K7(B)/BGEF RG57K7/BGEF RG57K7B/BGEF RG57OB/BGE-OS RG70E/BGEF
- Display in Both Fahrenheit and Celsius.
- Green Backlight, It's very easy and convenient to Operate the remote control at night.
Replacement Remote Control for Midea MR COOL Koolking Bosch Carrier Toshiba AC Air Condtioner RG57B1/BGE RG57A6/BGEF RG57A6/BGEFU1 RG57E1/BGEU1 RG52A2/BGEFU1 RG57F3(B)/BGEFU1 RG57H3(B)/BGCEFU1-M
- Display in Both Fahrenheit and Celsius.
- Green Backlight, It's very easy and convenient to Operate the remote control at night.
- R57B1/BGE RG52A2/BGEFU1 RG57/BGE RG57A/BGE RG57A1(B)/BGE RG57A1(B)/BGEF RG57A1/BGEF RG57A1B/BGEF RG57A2/BGEF RG57A3/BGEF RG57A4/BGEF RG57A6/BGEF RG57A6/BGEFU1 RG57A7(B)/BGEF RG57A7/BGEF RG57B(B)/BGE
- RG57B/BGE RG57B/BGEFU1 RG57B/BGE-OS RG57B/BGEU1 RG57B1/BGE RG57B2/BGE RG57BB/BGE RG57D/BGE RG57D1(C)/BGEF RG57E1/BGEU1 RG57F3(B)/BGEFU1 RG57H(B)/BGE Rg57H/Bge RG57H3/BGEFU1 RG57H4/BGEFU1
- RG57H4B/BGEFU1 RG57HB/BGE RG57K7(B)/BGEF RG57K7/BGEF RG57K7B/BGEF RG57OB/BGE-OS RG70E/BGEF
Replacement for Frigidaire Air Conditioner Remote Control Listed in The Picture (B)
- This item works without any programming straight out the package once you put in batteries.
- This item works without any programming straight out the package once you put in batteries.
- Heat (Heater) function included!!! ["HEAT(HEATER)" function is only available when your air conditioner has this function.)]
- ★ NO battery inclueded( Battery Type: AAA 1.5V Ordinary Battery)
Our Best Choice: CHOUBENBEN Replacement for Air Con Air-Con Hisense Air Conditioner Remote Control DG11J1-72
Our rating: (4.9 / 5)
Show in Fahrenheit Only
No battery incorporated (Battery Type: AAA 1.5V )