Top 10 Best carpet steamers for home use Reviews

Top 10 Best carpet steamers for home use in 2023 Comparison Table
- FAST SCRUBBING POWER: Power scrubber tool designed to clean up to 2x faster than a manual scrubber
- TIME SAVINGS: Oscillating head scrubs 60 times per second, Water resistant design
- WATER RESISTANT: Liquid resistant assembly for durability you expect from Rubbermaid
- 2 DIFFERENT SETTINGS: Pulse and continuous scrubbing settings
- ERGONOMIC GRIP: Soft comfortable grip
- MULTI-SURFACE USE: Safe to use on all floor types including hardwood, vinyl, laminate and tile
- 50% MORE DIRT PICKUP: Microfiber cleaning pad picks up 50% more dirt and dust per swipe than traditional mops
- WON'T HARM SURFACES: Non-scratch scrubber for stubborn spots
- REFILLABLE BOTTLE: 22 ounce refillable bottle allows you to mix your own solution
- EASY TO USE: Simply fill the bottle with hot water and two teaspoons of your favorite cleaning solution and you’re ready to mop
- ELIMINATES 99.9% OF BACTERIA AND VIRUSES: Including the Covid-19 virus; Use as directed;Eliminates SARS-COV-2 during pre-soak conditions in 5 minutes; EPA Reg No 777-128
- ELIMINATES ODOR CAUSING BACTERIA FROM CLOTHES AND FABRICS: Use Lysol Laundry Sanitizer to remove bad smells and sanitize bedding, towels, children’s clothes, baby’s clothes, underwear, gym clothes, pet beds
- CONTAINS 0% BLEACH, GENTLE ON FABRICS: Bleach and Phosphate free; Gentle on most fabrics, including whites and colors; Can be used in cold water; Leaves your clothes smelling of fresh linen
- EASY TO USE; WORKS IN ALL STANDARD & HE MACHINES: Add to the Fabric Softener compartment or during the rinse cycle to sanitize laundry and eliminate odor causing bacteria
- LEADERS IN DISINFECTION: Looking for some of our other great disinfectant products. Try our Lysol Disinfecting Wipes; Lysol Disinfectant Sprays and Lysol All Purpose Cleaners
- Excellent for cleaning any color fast carpet or material that can be safely dampened with water.
- Carpet spot removers instant size 32 ounces Safely removes tough spots and stains from colorfast carpet, rugs, upholstery, and clothing. Does not leave a sticky residue. No rinsing or vacuuming necessary.
- No rinsing, no vacuuming or waiting to see results! Dry time (hours): 0.25
- Instant results, simply apply to the stain, gently agitate with finger tips and blot with absorbent cloth stains will disappear instantly.
- Non-toxic and completely non-irritating to normal skin. This formula has a powerful non ionic surfactant action that quickly and safely emulsifies spots and stains, while breaking the surface tension so that you can remove them without rinsing, vacuuming, or waiting to see the results
- Powerful - A little goes a long way with the Angry Orange pet odor eliminator for home use. It’s a carpet deodorizer that targets strong, lingering smells at the source and destroys them.
- Citrus Scent - Derived from fresh orange peels, our carpet cleaner for pets smells like heaven and works like hell on stubborn odors.
- Ready to Use - This bottle of urine odor eliminator can be used directly on cat pee or dog waste. No mixing required!
- Convenient - For best results, remove pets from area, clean excess mess, shake well & spray, let dry completely. Do not apply product directly to your pet or use in a diffuser. Cats & Birds may be sensitive to concentrated levels of certain ingredients.
- Multipurpose - This pet carpet cleaner can also be used to eliminate odors from tile, couch upholstery, garbage cans, car interiors, and more.
- 🌟 PROFESSIONAL NAIL POLISH REMOVER: Our acetone 100 percent gel remover is formulated to gently remove nail polish, glitter or nail glue from your nails. Our formula acts quickly and effectively, removing even the toughest polish. Get your favorite 8 Fl Oz Bottle of acetone and leave your hands ready for the next manicure!
- 🌟THE ONLY ONE YOU NEED: Pronto Pure Acetone easily removes nail polish, gel or shellac polish, sculptured nail forms and nail art, artificial nails, glitter polish or nail glue. You can use our professional acrylic nail remover straight from our bottle or from an acetone dispenser.
- 🌟 QUICK EFFECT AND EASY TO USE: Moisten a little cotton ball, then, massage nail bed pressing firmly from cuticle to nail tip and wipe clean. Use cotton swabs to remove polish from difficult areas. Have clean nails in no time without needing to visit the salon with our soak off gel polish remover!
- 🌟 PREMIUM QUALITY PRODUCT: Our Pronto fingernail polish remover is proudly made in USA, using 100% pure acetone to effectively and efficiently remove all types of manicure and pedicure. Products are sealed, and are available in 4, 8 and 16 Fluid Ounces.
- 🌟 OUR PLEDGE TO YOU: We take our promise to care for and protect your nails seriously, while keeping you up to date with the latest trends for a professional long-lasting look.
- Every BISSELL purchase helps save pets. BISSELL proudly supports BISSELL Pet Foundation and its mission to help save homeless pets..Automatic Cord Rewind: No.Water Filter: No
- Powerful High-Pressure Steam Cleaner With Easy-To-Press Trigger
- Completely Chemical-Free With No Harmful Fumes Or Residue
- 1000-Watt Power Rating, Power Cord Length Is 20 Feet
- Includes Accessory Nozzle, Extension Hose, Flat Scraping Tool, Grout Brush, Fabric Steamer, Window Squeegee, Angle Concentrator, And Detail Brush. Bristles on brushes may deform over time with the combination of high-heat and friction.
- MULTI-SURFACE USE – Removes hair, dirt, and debris from carpets, car interiors, furniture, and high-traffic areas.
- LIGHTWEIGHT AND PORTABLE – Easy to carry and maneuver, even in tight spaces. Has a charging base which cannot be mounted on a wall.
- ERGONOMIC DESIGN – On-board extension means you won’t need to bend over as often.
- ROTATING SLIM NOZZLE – Nozzle rotates 180° to fit into tight spaces at different angles.
- PULL-OUT CREVICE TOOL – Accesses hard-to-reach areas like between couch cushions and on top of shelves.
- Includes: One 5 lb container of OxiClean White Revive Laundry Whitener and Stain Remover to maintain and revive dingy whites
- Chlorine Bleach Alternative: OxiClean White Revive Laundry Whitener and Stain Remover for white clothes contains 40% more whitening power per load than chlorine bleach
- Laundry Detergent Booster: Use with your regular detergent to gently lift away stains while brightening and restoring dingy whites
- Add to Wash or Presoak: Add this whitener for clothes to every load of laundry or you can even dissolve in water to pre-soak
- Chlorine-Free Clothes Whitener: Contains no chlorine bleach and is color safe; no chlorine smell or worrying about spills or splatters on colored clothing
Our Best Choice: Steam Mop Cleaner 12-in-1 Handheld Steam Cleaner Detachable Floor Steamers for Hardwood Laminate Tile Floor, Multi-functional Steam Mops w/ 11 Accessories&2 Mop Pads for Home Use Carpet Kitchen Window
Product Description
We are Doker, We are at your command
Doker was established in 1993 and is a global company with over 1000 employees and operations in more than 30 countries. Nearly 30 years of professional experience have made us an expert in vacuum&floor care appliances such as steam mop. With edge-cutting background, we have spent millions of dollars in R&D, producing more efficient, intelligent, and quality products for our customers.
Why Doker Steam Mop
Steam Mop VS518 is one of the latest models released in July 2023 by the Doker company through many years of innovation and development. It is a multi-functional steam mop, which contains 11 pieces of accessories detachable steam cleaners such as Window Squeegee, Round brushes. These functions could bring you a versatile and comfortable user experience and satisfy your daily cleaning needs.
Our Mission & Vision
The five characters of DOKER means Durability, Original, Kudos, Easy-to-Use, and Responsibility. Oriented to customer experience, we are devoted to producing professional, efficient, easy-to-use products which make cleaning easier than ever and bring you a neat and tidy and shining house.
Doker 12-in-1 Steam Mop VS 518
11Pcs Accessories Steam Cleaners – multi-functional cleaning
230℉ adjustable High-Temperature Deep Cleaning – Remove stubborn stains easily
90°Flexible Handle & 300°Swivel Head with Steam Mop – Reach hard cleaning areas
Instant Dry – no worries of slipping
25s fast heating up steam mops cleaner – Quickly start your cleaning journey
12oz large water tank – Effectively clean the entire room
Detachable 2 in 1 Steam Cleaner
Portable Steam cleaner offers you a much functional handheld cleaner. 11 pieces accessories enable you to clean more space such as your living room, kitchen, bathroom, bedroom etc.In addition, the handheld cleaner enables you clean much area in your house, such as the cartain or the glass window in the living room or the mirror in your room.
Safe & Efficient Uperization
High temperature Steam Cleaning with Uperization, cleaning your home with no chemicals, realize a healthier and all around cleaning for the visible and invisible threaten, bring you a safer area for your whole family.
Multi Compatibility
One for all materials cleaning, allowing you clean the whole house with this upright steam mop and handheld steam cleaner. Multifunctional Household Cleaning Tool
Safe to use on most surface cleaning or uperization: hardwood floors, blasnkers, marble, ceramic, tiles, ceramic,vinyl and porcelain tiles.
Ergonomic Hinge Design
With the 70° hinge, there is no more body bending for cleaning underneath underdesk area. All you need is to take an adjustment of the hinge and you can enjoy a much relax cleaning than before.
Flexible Swivel Mop Head
Suitable for non-flat surface cleaning, unlock the mop head and it will change the angle with the surface. Much convienent than traditional mop or other steam mop. Your easier household cleaning tool.
Adjustable Steam Control
Knob for any level steam adjustment, your personal setting for any modes you like. weak to strong steam releasing, for different types surface cleaning.
Recommend to clean the mirror or the glasse with miduem steam and cloth or tiles with higher steam level.
Reuseable & Microfiber Mop Pads
Washable microfiber layer and absorption layer design provide a more efficient steam penetration and a longer life span than traditional steam mop pads. Pretty skin-friendly and will not damage the floors. Useful pads ultimate safe for children, pets, or Yoga lovers.
Instant Dry Time Saving
Compared with a traditional mop, our steam mop provides a convenient instant dry function, which can clean the whole house faster and easier. This steam mop cleaner helps you to finish your mop or cleaner mission in one time, shortening the time of cleaning.
Efficient & Easy Cleaning
Just add water and turn on the button to release steam, no more scrubbing floors or bend over. You can clean the whole house with minimum time and effort. A good helper to clean the floor efficiently.
Model
VS521
Applicable VS518
temperature
230-285 ℉
/
Swivel Head
180°
/
self-standing buckle
✓
/
Cord
16.4 ft
/
⚗️ Adjustable 230℉ High-Temperature Deep Cleaning ♨ Multipurpose steam mops for floor cleaning deactivate 99% of stubborn stains efficiently. Convenient home steam cleaner provides much easier cleaning of the grout, food crumbs, greasy stain on floors. 230℉ hot steam reaches lift tough stains without requiring extra scrubbing, providing a deep clean for even the yuckiest of kitchen floors. The adjustable steam knob provides appropriate hot steam volume for different types of floor cleaning.
➰ 90° Flexible Handle & 300° Swivel Head 🔄 With steam mops for floor cleaning, you no longer have to bend down to mop hard-to-reach areas because of the adjustable handle that up and down 90°. With a flexible mop head, the Doker floor steamer mop easily reaches hard-to-reach areas like bed, sofa, carpet with a slight push. Its 300° swivel steam mops head flexibly rotates to clean all the corners and various floors with grout just like a breeze. The steam mops for floor cleaning are all-around.
⚙11Pcs Accessories Steam Cleaners ⚒️ Detachable home steam cleaner with easy-to-assemble accessories use an as convenient multipurpose steam cleaner, Including 3x Round Brushes, 1x Grout Brush, 2x Nozzles, 1x Window Squeegee, 1x Flat Scraper, 1x Steam Cloth. Easily transforming handheld home steam cleaner and mop perfectly meet your clothes, floor, wall, window cleaning demands. Steam mop cleaner is definitely the most versatile cleaning tool ever with extremely comfortable user experiences.
⏳ Instant Dry Time Saving Steam Cleaner ⏩ Convenient instant dry electrical steam mops! With instant-dry high-temperature, the steam evaporates at once. The steam mops for floor cleaning have less chance for slips and repeated mop washing in the traditional moping way. This carpet steam cleaner allows you to finish your cleaner mission in one time, shortening the time of cleaning. You’ll never want to go back to a regular old mop and bucket once you give it a try with Doker steam mop cleaner.
⏱ Fast Heat Up & Easy Control ⏲ 25s fast heating up steam mops cleaner with 12oz water tank provides a 30min max running time for floor cleaning. 16.4ft cable enables you to clean the house anywhere. Flexible rotating steam mop head with washable and reusable microfiber pads can easily move into the corners and pick up more pet hair or trap the dirt on uneven surfaces or floors. In addition, the floor and carpet steamer have a simple steam control button and ergonomic handles are easy to use.