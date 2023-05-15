Top 10 Best carpet rake for low pile carpet Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

One Broom that can clean your entire house effortlessly! Floors Sweeping & Scrubbing, Carpets Cleaning, Water Wiping and even Car Washing. This durable NO ash and hair sticking rubber bristle broom is the best cleaning tool for you to do all the daily cleaning.

Performances between LandHope Rubber Broom and other brooms



Normal Broom: Little and lightweight dust like powder, ash and pet hair are hard to be collected. They flying everywhere while sweeping them.

LandHope Rubber Broom: Easily collect all the tiny dust on the floor that you even never noticed. Nothing will fly in the air while sweeping.

Vacuum: Heavy and need electric to use.

LandHope Rubber Broom: Pick up dust and hair from carpet as great as a vacuum. When picking up long hair from carpet or sweeping debris over floor, it performance even better than vacuum. No electric or wire needed, clean carpets at any fragmented time.

Normal Push Broom: Bristle brush may branch off and be stuck with hairs after several times of use. Hard bristle might produce scratch on hardwood floors and windows during cleaning.

LandHope Rubber Broom: Hair will never stick to the rubber bristle and dust can be easily washed off by water. The premium rubber will stay in shape like new even after long times of use. Soft bristles protect the surface of floors, carpets and windows while scrubbing.

Customer Rating

4.0

3.8

4.1

4.7

The length of the handle

32.7 / 55 inch

32.7 / 59 inch

16.5 / 33.5 / 49.6 inch

47.6 / 61.8 inch

Weight

1.1 lb

1.3 lb

1.1 lb

2.3 lb

Characteristic

Unlike other brooms that need to be rotated and assembled, our broom pole does not need to be assembled. When you need to extend it, just twist unlock & pull & twist lock, which is very simple.

Easily assemble and connect so firmly. Flexibly adjust its length to 32.7 /59 inches. No need to bend or kneel down for sweeping.

Electrostatic Rubber Bristles easily Attract and Collect Dust, Hair, paper scrapes from floors and carpets, 50% more Efficient than normal broom.

Efficiently clean with 17.7inches/45cm wide angled broom head that reduces sweeping fatigue.

Effortlessly Sweep – Rubber Bristles easily gather up dust, hair, paper scrapes on floors and carpets, increasing 50% efficiency than a normal broom. Ash or pet hair won’t be blown in the air during sweeping.

Pet Hair Remove – Best to remove pet hair from carpets and rugs. Soft bristles gently scrape down and ball the hair from carpets, easily gather hair on the carpets that a vacuum couldn’t reach.

Updated Extra Long and Adjustable Handle – 31.9 / 45.3 / 59 inches adjustable length suit for people in different heights to use. Long enough for tall adults to sweep without bending down. It can also be shortened for ease of kids’ use.

Reuse Like New – Easy to keep the broom clean by washing under tap. Dust or hair will be easily washed off from the bristle so that it would look like NEW. Water resistance and dry quickly.

Indoor & Outdoor Use – With built in squeegee edge, also suitable to be use in outdoor area like garden, balcony, patio, garage to wash floor, clean up water or spills, clean window, etc. Water resistance and durable.Note:The green connecting part must be present and pushed to the extreme end to assemble the pole, otherwise the pole cannot be tightened