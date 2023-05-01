Check Price on Amazon

You have located the great space rug to tie your ensemble jointly, but prior to you roll it out, be confident to established down this quality twin floor non-slip rug pad initially! Crafted from felt, polypropylene, and rubber supplies, this rug pad is built to very last and gives your rug a softer come to feel underfoot. Important for all ground styles, these durable rug pads safeguard from scratches, punctures, and home furnishings indentations without having discoloring your flooring. This pad functions a non-slip rubber backing that keeps your rug in location, preventing unattractive bunching, slipping, extra put on, and also adds seem and shock-absorbing attributes. Quickly reduce to in good shape any place rug measurement and give your rugs prolonged lifestyle and cushioning in any occupied home.

100% Felt Rubber

Made in United states

Dual Surface: Best for use on both tough and comfortable surfaces. Simply place the latex facet of the pad versus the flooring for tough surfaces and spot the felt aspect of the pad from the ground for comfortable surfaces.

Safeguards FLOORING: Shields in opposition to abrasion and don on all flooring types and reduces pile crushing from furnishings.

EXTENDS THE Lifestyle OF YOUR RUG: The added cushion from a rug pad presents a layer of protection to the basis of your location rug offering it long lasting usability in higher targeted visitors places.

Adds CUSHION: Presents an additional .25″ of cushioning for a thick gentle plush truly feel underfoot.

NON-SLIP GRIP: The sturdy slip resistant latex rubber backing facet delivers specific placement and helps to reduce slipping, bunching, and wrinkles to hold the rug floor easy on the floor and tends to make vacuuming easier.