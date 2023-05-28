Top 10 Best carpet mats for home Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Have you ever suffered back aches caused by your uncomfortable posture while washing dishes, cooking, doing laundry or working?

The KMAT kitchen mat can help provide a comfortable space for standing and working in the kitchen or in any work space. The anti-fatigue latex mat provides support to help relieve pressure for your feet, knees, joints, and lower back.

The anti-fatigue mat provides an extra large area for standing in laundry room, kitchen, office, or any other high-traffic indoor or outdoor space. The neutral color matches any décor.



Anti Fatigue Cushioned Mat for Kitchen

Comfort Mat for Laundry Room

Standing Desk Mat for Office

Anti-Slip Backing

The kitchen mat has a non-slip bottom to ensure that the mat will stay in place for added safety and stability. The anti-fatigue foam mat may be used on various floor surfaces

Rip-Stop Premium PVC Material

This comfort standing mat is made of heavy duty PVC material. The PVC is very durable and scratch resistant. The mat is built to last, even with continuous use.

Cushioned Support

The kitchen mat offers cushioned support to massage your feet and to help relieve pressure on feet and knees. It also has a slow-rebound feature to protect dishes from breaking if dropped while you are cleaning or cooking. It is a must-have if you are on your feet for extended periods (such as chef, hair sylist, etc.).

Material

Polyester

PVC

Microfiber

PVC

Microfiber

Size

30″x17″

20″x32″；20″x39″

17.3″x28″+17.3″x47″；20″x32″+20″x59″

17.3″x28″；17.3″x59″

20″x32″；20″x59″；32″x47″

Color

Black-Grey

Brown；Grey

Grey

Brown；Grey

Gradient Grey；Gradient Khaki

Non Slip

√

√

√

√

√

Backing Technology

TPR

PVC

TPR

PVC

TPR

Easy to Clean

Easy to hose or sweep of

Wipe down the dirt with a damp cloth or vacuum

Machine washable and dry

Wipe down the dirt with a damp cloth or vacuum

Machine washable and dry

COMFORT— The KMAT anti-fatigue kitchen mat provides comfortable support to help improve circulation and posture and to ensure that you are able to stand comfortably while working in the kitchen or at any work station. Perfect for home or commercial use in areas such as hair salons, restaurants, or in any space in which people stand for long periods of time.

PERFECT SIZE & SAFE MATERIAL— The set contains 2 rectangular mats (17.3 x 47 inches and 17.3 x 28 inches). The KMAT kitchen mats are made of premium PVC material that is phathalate-free, latex-free, and odor-free. The eco-friendly mats are constructed with premium strength material to ensure that the mats will keep their shape, even with extended and heavy use.

ANTI-SLIP & WATER RESISTANT—The top of the anti-fatigue latex mat is designed with an attractive texture while the bottom is made of a non-slip material. The kitchen floor mat may be used on multiple surfaces (tile, wood, ceramic, marble, etc). [WARNING!!] Open rug fully and place on even, flat, dry floor. Water under rug may result in slippage. Rug must be placed on dry surface during use.

EASY TO CLEAN —Kitchen mats and rugs are easily cleaned; simply wipe dirt off with a damp cloth or use a hand-held vacuum as needed. The waterproof surface ensures long-term durability.

VERSATILE — The anti-fatigue mat provides an extra large area for standing in laundry room, kitchen, office, farmhouse,in front of sink or any other high-traffic indoor or outdoor space. The neutral color matches any décor. Perfect gift for friends and family!