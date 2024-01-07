Top 10 Best carpet mats for floor Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

HOMEK Office Chair Mat for Hardwood Floor



The Best Protection for your Furniture



This office chair mat features no studded design made specifically for hard floor surfaces. Sturdy, 1/16 in. soft material, protects hardwood, tile, laminate, concrete and vinyl floors from wearing and tearing caused by chair casters.

Easy to Unroll and Roll Up



The office floor mat is made from special, soft material which makes the mat easy to flat and easy to roll up when you repack.

Shipment and Tips:

But may come stiff in cold weather and will turn soft in warm or hot condition. We ship the chair mat rolled up in a box, but it will straighten out after you walk on it or roll a chair on it. Or put it in a warm room or near a sunny window for best and quickest results Then flat the mat and add the weight on the curl corner of the chair mat.

The floor mat for office chair is high impact resistant, there is no cracking or scratches even under high stresses with office chair. Durable and reliable for long-lasting use.



Easy to Clean

You just need to wipe the floor chair mat with a cloth and it will be clean.

Odorless, Non-toxic

This office chair mat for hardwood floor is free from BPA, phthalate and volatile toxins for a healthy indoor environment.

Transparent

Transparent surface allows the beauty of your floor to shine through.

Unique Textured Surface

This computer chair mat is designed with a lightly textured surface for easy chair movement without skidding around. The strong grip also ensures safety when walking on it.

Effortless Chair Movement

Anti Skid

Only For Hard Floors



The office chair mat is only designed for hard floors including vinyl, tile, marble, hardwoods, laminate and concrete. Not recommended for carpet.

This desk chair mat protect floors from scratching and chair casters from wearing.

HOMEK office floor mat for hardwood floor gives your floor and furniture the best protection.

