Top 10 Best carpet holders grip hard floor Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

SYNTUS present for providing a home textile products; bring quality and well-function to sever a human needs. Note the product you need most, it will instantly deliver into your beloved home. Bring the quality, afford easily, live comfortly.

Curated with creative and innovative products, we go an extra smile to give a stunning look to your homes.

Syntus Premium Non-slip Rug Pad



Deliver Function and Comfort

About Syntus Rug Pad:

Q: What’s the size of Syntus non-slip rug?

A: Syntus provides 7 size selections for our customers – 5×7 ft, 2×3 ft, 8×10 ft, 5×8 ft, 4×6 ft, 6×9 ft, 3×5 ft.

Q: Does this pad work on tiled floors?

A: Yes, it can work well on tiled floors, also can be used on wood, laminate.

Q: How to clean the area rug pad?

A: We recommend using clean water or neutral cleaner to wash the non-slip area rug pad.

Strong grip provide non-slip protection

Prevent the carpet from moving while vacuuming

Use More Than A Rug Pad



Drawer Pad

Trim It to A Drawer Pad! Cut it into a shape suitable for your drawer which can better prevent the things in your drawer from sliding.

Shelf Pad

The surface of some shelves is too smooth may slip off easily when placing decorations, put the non-slip pad can better protect the precious collections.

Placemats

A non-slip rug pad can be cut into several table placemats,. While protecting your table, it also prevents your tableware from slipping.

Computer Pad

Protect the computer from slip. Better grip your laptop or phone when you working or watching moive.

Durable and High-density

Made of high-quality PVC material, not easy deformed and thicker than others. The high-density grid makes the contact surface with the ground larger, stronger anti-slip ability.

Breathable

Open weave construction has good air circulation, protect floors from scraping and scratching; reversible design rug pad allows wide use.

Easy to Trim

A simple product with wide usage. You can trim this rug pad according to your demands. It can be trimmed to any shape and size so as to have multi functions and scenarios.

Solid Non-slip Pad – High-quality non-slip rug pad keeps your carpet securely in place and adds durability and a solid base for non-slip protection. Prevent your family from slipping and makes the vacuuming easier.

Advanced Design – Special open weave construction has a good air circulation. A stronger grip makes it safe for all hard surfaces and provides additional cushioning and comfort.

Adding Rug Life – Thicker material not easy to deformed and protects your floor from scraping and scratching, extends the years of your rug.

Easily Trimmed – You can freely trim it to any shape and size to meet your daily needs. A simple look makes it fit for more occasions.

Multi-functional – It can be used for cushions, futons, mattresses or anywhere you want to use it to anti-slip. Besides, you can cut it to fit your drawer, shelves, cupboard and etc.