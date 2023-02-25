Top 10 Best carpet extractor for car detailing Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

This fantastic minimal carpet spotter by Sandia comes with it-foots have internal heater. Increase to that a generous 15 foot answer/vacuum hose and a 4-inch stainless metal upholstery resource and you have a established up to do some highly effective place elimination just about any where. 1 year warranty in areas.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Deal Dimensions‏:‎29.4 x 24.5 x 11.6 inches 40 Pounds

Item model number‏:‎50-4000

Day Initial Available‏:‎October 19, 2016

Manufacturer‏:‎Sandia

ASIN‏:‎B003N3LTM4

Region of Origin‏:‎USA

3 gallon option tank

3 gallon recovery tank

103 cubic ft per minute

95-Inch h2o raise

1 year warranty in elements