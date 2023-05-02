Top 10 Best carpet cleaner pet urine Reviews

Contents
- Our Best Choice: Bissell 3624 Spot Clean Professional Portable Carpet Cleaner – Corded with BISSELL Professional Pet Urine Eliminator + Oxy Carpet Cleaning Formula, 48 oz, 1990
- No.1 selling washing machine cleaner (Nielsen Scantrack; Total US Extended All Outlet Combined dollar sales, 52WK period ending August 2021)
- Helps remove odor-causing residues and grime
- No.1 Recommended by Whirlpool, Maytag and Amana brands (affresh brand products and the recommending brands' products are all owned and distributed by Whirlpool Corporation)
- Cleans deep inside pump, valve, tub, drum, agitator, filter and hose
- Works with top and front load washers, including HE (high efficiency)
- KILLS 99.9% OF BATHROOM VIRUSES AND BACTERIA: Lysol Power Toilet Cleaner is tested and proven to kill 99.9% of bathroom viruses and bacteria (when used as directed); EPA Reg no.777-81
- POWERFUL STAIN REMOVAL: This cleaner powers through tough stains and toilet bowl rings in seconds to leave your toilet bowl sparkling clean
- GERM KILLING FORMULA: The thick clinging gel coats the entire bowl and rim; powering through the toughest toilet stains and bowl ring to leave you toilet clean and sanitized
- FAST ACTION GEL LIQUID CLEANER: Easy to use angled bottle makes it easier than ever to clean and reach tough stains in tricky to reach areas. Powerful formula means no scrubbing needed
- LEADERS IN DISINFECTION: Looking for some of our other best disinfectant products. Try our Lysol Disinfecting Wipes, Lysol Disinfectant Sprays and Lysol All Purpose Cleaners
- Excellent for cleaning any color fast carpet or material that can be safely dampened with water.
- Carpet spot removers instant size 32 ounces Safely removes tough spots and stains from colorfast carpet, rugs, upholstery, and clothing. Does not leave a sticky residue. No rinsing or vacuuming necessary.
- No rinsing, no vacuuming or waiting to see results! Dry time (hours): 0.25
- Instant results, simply apply to the stain, gently agitate with finger tips and blot with absorbent cloth stains will disappear instantly.
- Non-toxic and completely non-irritating to normal skin. This formula has a powerful non ionic surfactant action that quickly and safely emulsifies spots and stains, while breaking the surface tension so that you can remove them without rinsing, vacuuming, or waiting to see the results
- CERTIFIED GENTLE AND SAFE Chlorine free and color safe. Safe to use around pets and children. No hazardous propellants, no residue left behind. So gentle it’s been Certified Safe for all carpets, earning the Seal of Approval by the trusted Carpet and Rug Institute (CRI)
- ELIMINATES STAINS, ODORS AND RESIDUE If it’s gross, it’s gone. Not just the stain, but the stink. From stinky yellow pet urine and feces to vomit and other organic spills, our professional strength formula tackles them all.
- EVERY SURFACE, EVERY TIME For use on carpets, floors, furniture, clothing, litter boxes, kennels, carriers, all pet living and sleeping areas—anywhere stains happen.
- ENZYME ACTIVATED The key is getting to the problem deep-down. This spray contains natural enzymes that are activated on contact with odors and stains, feeding on ammonia crystals and organic matter until they are completely eliminated.
- 100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEED An Amazon best seller—for a reason. If your stains and odors aren’t gone, neither is your money. We’ll refund it in full.
- Powerful - A little goes a long way with the Angry Orange pet odor eliminator for home use. It’s a carpet deodorizer that targets strong, lingering smells at the source and destroys them.
- Citrus Scent - Derived from fresh orange peels, our carpet cleaner for pets smells like heaven and works like hell on stubborn odors.
- Ready to Use - This bottle of urine odor eliminator can be used directly on cat pee or dog waste. No mixing required!
- Convenient - For best results, remove pets from area, clean excess mess, shake well & spray, let dry completely. Do not apply product directly to your pet or use in a diffuser. Cats & Birds may be sensitive to concentrated levels of certain ingredients.
- Multipurpose - This pet carpet cleaner can also be used to eliminate odors from tile, couch upholstery, garbage cans, car interiors, and more.
- Every Purchase Saves Pets. BISSELL proudly supports BISSELL Pet Foundation and its mission to help save homeless pets.
- Removes Spots & Stains. Lift away messes from carpets, upholstery, car interiors and more. Power Rating: 3 Amps, Power Source: Corded
- Strong Spray & Suction. Remove tough pet stains with strong spray and suction.
- Large Tank Capacity. 48 oz. tank means you can clean more between refills.
- Tools & Formula Included. Comes with 3" Tough Stain Tool, HydroRinse Self-Cleaning Hose Tool and an 8 oz. trial-size Spot & Stain with Febreze Freshness formula.
- Includes: One 4 count box of OxiClean Washing Machine Cleaner with Odor Blasters to supercharge your washing machine cleaning
- Washing Machine Cleaner: Helps remove odor causing residues in any washer
- Easy to Use: Pour one pouch into the drum of your washer without any other items and run using hot water, wiping away any leftover residue with a towel after the cycle is complete
- For All Washing Machines: For use with both standard and HE washing machines, not intended to be used with clothing or other laundry
- Septic-Safe: Won't harm septic tanks so you can keep your peace of mind
- Swiffer refills are recyclable, simply download a free shipping label from TerraCycle to ship your refills to a new life and get rewarded
- Starter kit includes 1 WetJet Spray Mop, 6 Heavy Duty Mopping Pad refills, 4 Original Mopping pad refills,1 bottle of cleaning solution, 4 batteries
- ABSORB + LOCK STRIP helps trap dirt & grime deep in pad so it doesn't get pushed around.
- Designed to give you a great clean and act as a hardwood floor cleaner, laminate floor cleaner, and tile cleaner.
- This floor mop is safe on all finished wood floors. Do not use on unfinished, oiled or waxed wooden boards, non-sealed tiles or carpeted floors because they may be water sensitive.
Our Best Choice: Bissell 3624 Spot Clean Professional Portable Carpet Cleaner – Corded with BISSELL Professional Pet Urine Eliminator + Oxy Carpet Cleaning Formula, 48 oz, 1990
From the manufacturer
Why Use a Portable Carpet Cleaner?
Why choose a portable spot cleaner?
These machines remove deep-down dirt, spots, and stains quickly and more effectively because the powerful suction lifts and removes them for good.
Why is it better than spray or foam?
Unlike a spray that goes on and cleans the surface of stains, spot cleaners combine warm water, a targeted cleaning formula, and powerful suction to get deep down to the exact spot that needs it.
Are upright or portable deep cleaners better?
Uprights are better suited for large areas and whole rooms, while portable spot cleaners specialize in stairs, area rugs, upholstery, auto interiors, and more.
Professional, Versatile Cleaning
Our most powerful portable spot cleaner
This cleaner uses powerful suction to remove spots, stains, and stubborn dirt.
Professional cleaning results
Combines powerful suction, scrubbing action, professional cleaning solution, and tools to remove tough spots, stubborn stains, embedded dirt, and more.
Tackles a wide variety of stains
Clean tough stains like wine, tea, coffee,
urine, paw prints, mud, blood, and vomit.
Clean anywhere, anytime
Remove tough spots and stubborn stains, embedded dirt, and more.
Professional-Quality Cleaning Features
Large-Capacity Tank
Large-capacity, 3/4-gallon tank so you can go farther between refills.
Extra Reach
5-foot-long hose and 22-foot power cord let you clean hard-to-reach areas.
6″ Stair Tool
Great for cleaning stairs, larger furniture, and other hard-to-reach surfaces.
Professional-Grade Formula
Trial-size BISSELL Professional formula is included to give carpet a deep-down clean.
Automatic Hands-Free Cleaning
✓
–
–
–
–
–
Heater/Heatwave Technology
–
–
–
✓
✓
–
Weight
14 lb.
13 lb.
13 lb.
11.6 lb.
9 lb.
9.6 lb.
Cord Length
15 ft.
22 ft.
22 ft.
15 ft.
15 ft.
15 ft.
Tools Included
3″ Tough Stain Tool
3″ Tough Stain Tool, Stain Trapper Tool
3″ Tough Stain Tool, 6″ Stair Tool
3″ Tough Stain Tool, Spraying Crevice Tool
3″ Tough Stain Tool, Deep Stain Tool, HydroRinse Self Cleaning Hose Tool
3″ Tough Stain Tool
Formula Included
Pet Stain & Odor, Pet Oxy Boost
Professional Pet Urine Eliminator
Professional Deep Cleaning
Spot & Stain
Professional Spot & Stain + Oxy
Spot & Stain
Every Bissell purchase helps save pets. Bissell proudly supports Bissell pet foundation and its mission to help save homeless pets.
Our most powerful portable spot and stain cleaner for carpets, stairs, upholstery, auto interiors, and more.
Combines superior suction, scrubbing action and professional cleaning solution to remove stubborn pet stains, embedded dirt and more.
Every BISSELL purchase helps save pets. BISSELL proudly supports BISSELL Pet Foundation and its mission to help save homeless pets.
Bissell’s best formula for pet odors and stains, even tackles skunk odor
For use in Bissell, hoover, and rug doctor upright deep cleaning machines