Top 10 Best carhartt safety jacket Reviews

[ad_1] Looks traditional, feels exceptional. Engineered design provides stretch without bulk, and every element works with you so you can work easier. Built with durable, water-repellent quick duck, this jacket also features plenty of stretch. Swinging an axe has never been easier than in this jacket. Made from 8.25 ounce, 59 percent cotton/39 percent polyester/2 percent spandex quick duck, rain defender durable water repellent, rugged flex durable stretch technology for ease of movement, mighty back bi-swing between shoulders for instant recovery, flex elbow for less restriction, freedom gusset under the arms stops ride-ups, mock neck collar with zip-through and detachable hood, two zippered chest pockets, two lower-hand pockets with hidden snap closure, internal rib knit storm cuffs with ergonomic-shaped sleeve hem, 80 gram 3 m insulation, adjustable draw cord bottom hem, drop tail for added coverage, triple-stitched main seams for durability and two-way center front zipper with inner storm flap. Care: Wash and dry inside out. Machine wash cold like colors. Do not bleach. Tumble dry low. Do not use fabric softeners. Do not iron. Do not dry clean.

Product Dimensions‏:‎5 x 5 x 0.7 inches; 2.8 Pounds

Item model number‏:‎102207

Department‏:‎Mens

Date First Available‏:‎January 31, 2019

Manufacturer‏:‎Carhartt

ASIN‏:‎B07KBX6WW4

Imported

Zipper closure

Machine Wash

Carhartt Company Gear Collection

8.25 ounce, 59% Cotton/39% Polyester/2% Spandex quick duck

Rain defender durable water repellent

