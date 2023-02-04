Top 10 Best carhartt safety glasses Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] When operating with electricity instruments or major machinery, avert flying particles from damaging your eyes with this pair of protection glasses from Carhartt. These Carthage Series safety glasses aspect crystal clear lenses with an anti-fog, anti-static, scratch-resistant coating to go with the wraparound body. These black/Tan body basic safety eyeglasses have a UV protection of 99% UVA/UVB. Expectations include things like: ANZI Z87.1-2015, can/CSA Z94.3-2007. Specifications: – x-ray detectable: no – Metal detectable: no – Basic safety Glasses size: Universal – Polarized lens: no – Photochromatic lens: no – Lens Coating: anti-fog, anti-static, scratch-resistant – Temple design: Straight – Gender: Unisex – Major lens coloration: Very clear – Temple colour: Black/Tan s – Security Eyeglasses frame Model: total-body – UV protection: 99.99% UVA/UVB – foam lined: yes – Lens content: Polycarbonate – standards: ANZI Z87.1-2015, CSA Z94.3-2007 – Frame Substance: Nylon – Consists of: temple/strap – lens shade: Obvious – Main frame shade: multi-coloration – Body structure: wraparound – Body color: Black/Tan.

Security Eyeglasses sizing: universal

Lens coating: anti-fog, Anti-Static, scratch-resistant

Gender: Unisex

Offers most dust protection

Interchangeable temples and strap

Consists of neoprene storage circumstance (Bought Individually)