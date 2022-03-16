Top 10 Best cardinal safety gate Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

The Duragate (Product MG 25) was created with a basic mounting technique, quite easy to assemble and will mount at any angle. This gate also capabilities all-metal building with a powder-coated finish. A perfect gate to grow with. Include top rated extensions in buy to raise the top of the gate by 16″ (we recommend employing no extra than 2 top extensions.) The Duragate is available in White and Taupe. Gate Dimensions: Width is adjustable from 26.5″ to 41.5″, Top 29.5″, Bar Spacing 2.5″, 12″ extension (Product BX12) is accessible for openings 41.5″ to 54″ and 8″ Leading Extension (Design TPX) is out there to raise the height of gate.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Item Dimensions‏:‎1 x 41.5 x 29.5 inches 11 Lbs .

Manufacturer advised age‏:‎6 months – 2 several years

Item model number‏:‎MG25 W – C

Department‏:‎Gates & Doorways

Day 1st Available‏:‎July 21, 2006

Manufacturer‏:‎Cardinal Gates

ASIN‏:‎B002CGRSVE

Place/Region of origin‏:‎China

Domestic Shipping:Merchandise can be transported inside U.S.Intercontinental Delivery:This merchandise can be delivered to choose nations around the world outdoors of the U.S. Learn A lot more

Functions all steel construction with powder coated end

Width adjustable from 26.5 to 41.5 inches. Top is 29.5 inches

Has an optional quit bracket that stops opening around a stairway for bigger basic safety

Easy to install

