Top 10 Best car seat safety straps Reviews

Merchandise Description

This item is not healthy for all the auto seat, please verify with your original seat belt diligently in advance of your buy, many thanks.Occur with online video directions. Effortless to InstallProduce typical: buckle pull force take a look at by European ECER44-04

Toddler chair substitute straps materials: Durable Nylon

Software: Utilized for most Newborn Highchairs, toddler stroller, pushchair, electrical motor vehicle and bicycle toddler seat

Use SCENE



Stroller

Child Chair

High Chair

Dining chair

Product or service Information



Name

5 Stage Newborn Seat Harness

Substance

Durable Nylon

Internet Pounds

1.1Lbs

Shade

Black

Application

Little one Highchairs, baby stroller, pushchair, electric motor vehicle and bicycle infant seat

Buckle Belt Width

1.5inch (38mm)

Shoulder Belt Duration

45inch (114cm)

Bundle incorporate

1x Buckle Belt, 2x Shoulder Belts, 1x Button Adjustable straps, Accessories Bag

Shoulder belt length 33in, buckle belt duration 5.1in, width 1.5in

