Top 10 Best car seat safety straps Reviews

- Replacement straps harness for most Baby Highchairs, baby stroller, pushchair
- Shoulder belt length 33in, buckle belt length 5.1in, width 1.5in
- Baby chair replacement straps material: Durable Nylon
- Come with installation video. Easy to install. Produce standard: buckle pull force test by European ECER44-04
- Belt with metal lock clip, to hold the safety seat base tightly
- KEEP YOUR LITTLE ONE SAFE WHILE DRIVING - The Houdini Stop is a harness safety accessory that once added, helps prevent your child from removing their arms from many harnesses including their car seat harness. This arm removal is a very dangerous practise, especially if you are in a car accident or have to brake suddenly.
- NOT ONLY FOR CAR TRIPS - The Houdini Stop can be used with stroller & high chair harnesses too. It is an extra layer of protection while you are out walking or running with your child in their stroller, and an extra peace of mind while you are feeding your active toddler in their high chair. No more risking falls or climbing out of the high chair and lessen the chance of tumbling out of the stroller if you hit a bump in the sidewalk while out and about.
- FOR BABIES, TODDLERS AND SPECIAL NEEDS - . This simple and effective safety accessory is not only suitable for babies and toddlers of around 12 - 36 months, but it is also may be suitable for older or special needs children. The Houdini Stops universal design is compatible for a variety harnesses systems that straps are up to 38mm wide. Its replaceable red centre strap can be exchanged for a super strong black strap for a child that is older, stronger and perhaps special needs.
- EFFECTIVE AND EASY TO USE - Press the side release button in, slip the Houdini Stop anti escape chest clip car seat around the existing harnessing, ensuring it sits in line with the child's chest, and press firmly to close. Relax knowing your child is fully safe and secure.The Houdini Stop is NOT UNESCAPABLE. It has been purposefully designed so that it still can be removed in a non emergency situation by an older child or adult.
- MADE IN NEW ZEALAND & INDEPENDENTLY TESTED: Different from cheaper imitations, the original Houdini Stop is made to high standards of safety and independently tested. It does not interfere with the normal performance of the car seat in any way. Avoid imitations and choose the original Houdini car seat chest clip lock. Add to cart now!
- Made of high quality soft silicone. Sturdy and durable. Quantity::2 pack
- Special design at the top, made it strong enough. It is hard to release the buckle without slim items, keep the child safe in the car seat.
- Soft design at the bottom, made it universal. Fits Almost Vehicles with standard seatbelts.
- Easy to use and release by using slim items, but impossible to unbuckle by kid toys or other buckles. Very useful, even if special needs children or older people.
- 100% SATISFIED CUSTOMER SERVICE - 30 Days Money Back Guarantee.
- This car seat straps shoulder pads designed to protect baby’s neck , shoulder and chest from being uncomfortably rubbed by the car seat belts.
- Super Soft Material : Our baby shoulder pads covered with 100% high-quality soft fluff . It will provide extra comfort to prevent friction and irritation from the seat belt. And this material is hypoallergenic, suitable for sensitive skin.
- Universal Size : Fits most car seats, strollers, infant carriers and buggy straps. Available in different size, suitable for baby, kids of different ages.
- Ideal Gift for Boys or Girls: Available in different colors, you can choose the color your child likes. Ideal gift for your kids or your friend’s.
- Easy to Install or Remove : It can be easily attached to the strap ,only takes a few seconds to create a more comfortable seat for the child.
- HIGH QUALITY: Made of high quality nylon fabric to ensure safety, features the solid zinc alloy swivel snap and quality buckles, the pet car seat belt ensures the most safest traveling for your pet, and provides a most relaxing driving experience for you.
- ADJUSTABLE LENGTH: Dogs come in different sizes and weights. The Bwogue Headrest Restraint is adjustable between 18-30 inches,You can easy to adjust the dog leash to the suitable length to keep your pet in a safety state.
- CONVENIENT: The tangle-free nylon straps quickly and easily attaches to vehicle headrests. Safety strap is easily removed making it the perfect leash for your vehicle!
- PRACTICABILITY: Our durable leash Not only can use for car ,but also can be converted to a traditional hand-held leash whenever you need. In addition,It is easy to have the pets secured to a tree or other strong post to keep pets safe when you need.
- KEEP IN MIND: For your pet's safety, please do not attach the seat belt to your pet's collar directly. It is recommended to use the seat belt leash with pet harness than pet collar, to provide your pets a comfortable and secure wearing.
Universal Baby Car Seat 5pt 5 Point Safety Harness with Locking Buckle Adjustable Straps
Merchandise Description
Use SCENE
Stroller
Child Chair
High Chair
Dining chair
Product or service Information
Name
5 Stage Newborn Seat Harness
Substance
Durable Nylon
Internet Pounds
1.1Lbs
Shade
Black
Application
Little one Highchairs, baby stroller, pushchair, electric motor vehicle and bicycle infant seat
Buckle Belt Width
1.5inch (38mm)
Shoulder Belt Duration
45inch (114cm)
Bundle incorporate
1x Buckle Belt, 2x Shoulder Belts, 1x Button Adjustable straps, Accessories Bag
