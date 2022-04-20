Top 10 Best car safety tool Reviews

Top 10 Best car safety tool in 2022 Comparison Table
- SAFETY HAMMER: Dual-headed safety hammer made with hardened Tungsten Steel to break car windows
- SEAT BELT CUTTER: Strong grip and sharp blade for easily cutting through a seat belt
- ALL-IN-ONE SAFETY: Includes flat head hammer, pointed spike, protective cap, and seat belt cutter
- SWISS SAFE QUALITY: Built for emergency situations and trusted by businesses & field professionals
- The original 2-in-1 lifesaving compact emergency car safety tool: this emergency keychain hammer provides peace of mind to yourself and your family on the road in case of car entrapment. Can be used in various situations such as rollover, electrical system failure, car fire, floods, sinking car accident.
- Jammed seatbelt cutter: the razor-sharp, stainless-steel blade allows to cut a jammed seat belt in no time. Slice the seat belt diagonally for a quick and clean cut. Can be used multiple times.
- Tempered glass window breaker: the solid, heavy-duty, stainless-steel spike easily breaks tempered glass car side windows. Hit preferably one of the corners of the window for better result. The resqme is equipped with a spring-loaded mechanism and resets after each use. The resqme is reusable multiple times.
- Easily Accessible, No Installation Required
- CAR ESCAPE TOOL - Car Safety hammer with tungsten steel alloy head window breaker and sharp seat belt cutter, help you quickly escape in an accident.
- 16-IN-1 EMERGENCY KIT - Multi-functional kit includes: window breaker, seatbelt cutter, rescue alarm, 3 modes of front light, 2 modes of side light, Strobe SOS Beacon, solar charging, USB charging, mobile power, powerful magnet, enlarged lamp cup, one-button switch, portable design.
- MULTIPLE LIGHTING & ALARM - 3 modes of front light: high/medium/flash, 3 modes of side LED light: high/medium/Strobe SOS Beacon, and 3 modes of secure alarm, help you get saved in dark quickly.
- ENERGY CONSERVATION - Efficient energy with solar-powered power bank, rechargeable via solar / USB interface, and mobile power for phone/tablet/iPad charging.
- HIGH STRENGTH MAGNET - High-strength magnets on the top allow it to attach to the car rear compartment cover as a warming light, or attach to the any iron as a repair light. It’s also a portable tactical flashlight for lighting and self defense.
- Pack of 2 Seat belt cutter + Car window breaker
- Compact, lightweight & powerful
- Easily accessible, no installation required
- Made in the US
- Over 20 years saving lives worldwide - Certified and tested
- A Essential Vehicle Safety Kit. One End Is A Seat Belt Cutter for Cutting Seatbelt, And The Other End Is Solid Hammer Head Window Breaker Tool With Wwo Hardened Sharp And Heavy Carbon Steel Points.
- Reflective Tape On Both Side, Make It More Visible, Especially Insufficient Light.
- 2 Pack Car Escape Tool. Come With Set Of 2 Car Safety Hammer And 2 Mounting Brackets. Anti-skid Clear Plastic Handle Long is 6.7inch, Each 0ne Hammer Weigh 4.8oz. Easy Swing It To Using.
- Mounting Bracket Included But Don’t Included Mounting Screws. Protective Bracket Included For Safe Storage; Store In Center Console Or Driver-side Door Pocket Armrest Box etc.
- Helping Escape From A Sinking, Over-turned, Crashed, Or Burning Car.
- STAY PREPARED - Tempered Window Glass Breaker with Carbide-tipped, Steel Point Hammer
- STEEL BLADE - Knife-sharp Blade Quickly Cuts Seatbelt Straps
- ALWAYS WITHIN REACH - The Only Escape Hammer That Comes With an Essential adjustable Car Visor Strap
- RESPOND QUICKLY - In emergencies, Grab Your Glass Breaker, Seat Belt Cutter, Car Escape Hammer
- FEATURED BRAND BY - The Today Show, Cosmopolitan, Bloomberg, The New York Times and more. Fashionable and cute, extremely easy and portable – Blingsting Glammer Hammer is a part of the fastest growing personal safety brand on the market today.
- SAFETY HAMMER: Dual-headed safety hammer made with hardened Tungsten Steel to break car windows
- SEAT BELT CUTTER: Strong grip and sharp blade for easily cutting through a seat belt
- ALL-IN-ONE SAFETY: Includes flat head hammer, pointed spike, protective cap, and seat belt cutter
- SWISS SAFE QUALITY: Built for emergency situations and trusted by businesses & field professionals
- A essential vehicle safety kit. One end is a seat belt cutter for cutting seatbelt, and the other end is Solid hammer head window breaker tool with two hardened sharp and heavy carbon steel points.
- Reflective tape on both side, Make it more visible, especially insufficient light.
- 4 Pack car escape tool. Come with set of 4pcs car safety hammer and 4pcs mounting brackets. Anti-skid clear plastic handle long is 6.5inch, Each one hammer weigh 4.8oz. easy swing it to using.
- Mounting Bracket Included but don’t included mounting screws. Protective bracket included for safe storage; store in center console or driver-side door pocket armrest box etc.
- Helping escape from a sinking, over-turned, crashed, or burning car.
- LIFE SAVING VEHICLE EMERGENCY RESCUE TOOL - The Rescue+One Auto Emergency All-in-One Rescue Tool has all you need to give you peace of mind while on the road
- GLASS BREAKER – emergency rescue tool has a pointed steel tip that is powerful enough to shatter a vehicle’s side windows
- SEAT BELT CUTTER – Safety guarded razor blade cuts thru seat belts
- FLASHING HAZARD LIGHT - Red hazard light alerts passing cars at a press of a button and can be mounted to the side of the car with the rescue tool's magnetized handle
- LED FLASHLIGHT – The rescue tool’s flashlight includes 3 bright white LEDs to illuminate dark spaces or to see during the night
- ✔ WINDOW BREAKER AND SEATBELT CUTTER – Head of the 2-in-1 car safety hammer has a double-sided car window breaker designed to break windows glass in one go, and a sharp car seatbelt cutter at the end to free you from seat belt in emergency need.
- ✔ ULTRA DURABLE & HIGH QUALITY – Premium High Carbon Steel Hammerhead and Tip Heat Treatment Procedure ensure the car glass breaker hard enought to break window within one second, instantaneous pressure can be as high as 10 to the sixth power. Razor Sharp Seat Belt Cutter passed Salt Spray Test, rust prevention and sharp enough whenever you need it. High quality ABS hand shank effectively prevents break-off by accident.
- ✔ USER FRIENDLY DESIGN – (1) The car safety tool has a Anti-slip Handle so the hammer won’t slip out of your hands when adrenaline is pumping; (2) High-visibility Reflective Straps are set up on both sides of the car emergency tool, easier to be found in the dark, save every second for saving life; (3) Double-sided Tip Hammerhead lets every side of this car escape tool can break window quickly, save time than “Tip + Flat” hammer.
- ✔ SUPER PORTABLE & 2 PACK - Measuring in at under 7 inches long and 10 ounces heavy, this tiny car safety hammer will protect without stealing space in your car. Mounting bracket and screws come together for easier installing close by and easy access during an emergency. Besides, valued 2-pack provides either a gift or multiple tools to be stashed in both the front and back of your car.
- ✔ HOW TO USE – Quick to escape according to the right steps, for example, searching instructional videos online. Be noted to choose breaking the Tempered Side Glass rather than the Laminated Glass such as the windshield and skylight, which is difficult to punch through. Always remember to take this automotive car window breaker and seatbelt cutter in case emergency of sinking, rolling, on fire or trapped inside.
Our Best Choice: SABRE Safe Escape 3-In-1 Pepper Gel With Seat Belt Cutter and Window Breaker, 25 Burst, 12 Foot (4 Meter) Range, Gel Is Safer, UV Marking Dye
Private Safety YOU CAN Have faith in: SABRE is the #1 pepper spray manufacturer dependable by law enforcement & consumers & a leader in the own security group. Pepper gel is made in the USA
Utmost Halting Energy: SABRE’s specialist-quality OC Spray is backed by our in-house lab screening, guaranteeing greatest heat and halting ability in just about every burst and removing the 30% failure price of other pepper spray brands (U of Utah study)
GEL IS SAFER: Contains 25 bursts (5X the opposition) for security against multiple threats 12-foot (4 meter) vary protects at a safer distance. Gel is shipped in a strong stream to decrease wind blowback and contains UV marking dye to ID suspects
Necessary Car or truck ESCAPE Resources: Belt cutter resource slices malfunctioning seatbelts so you can rapidly absolutely free you in an unexpected emergency. The metal window breaker allows you split and exit by means of home windows if doorways can’t be opened or ability home windows
Stay Safe WITH Free Safety Training: Feel secure with each SABRE solution Packaging involves hyperlinks to cost-free coaching movies so that, in the face of risk, you are superior well prepared to use your SABRE Pepper Gel