Top 10 Best car safety hammer seat belt cutter Reviews

Life and death are in the line.

The danger is often accompanied by speed while driving.

For safety, prepare them for yourself and your family in case of an accident.

But we sincerely hope that everyone never has a chance to use it.

All-IN-1

●The mulit-functions of the safety hammer include: Window switch, seat belt cutter, USB input and output interface (mobile power), 3 modes of LED flashlight, 2 modes of the white flashlight, red and blue SOS flashing, compass, side strong magnet, 3 modes of Alarm rescuerong magnet.

Window Breaker

●The sharp and durable heavy carbon steel hammer adopts the design that the center of gravity is on the hammerhead to make it easier and faster to escape from the window.

Seat Belt Cutter

●The sharp hidden blade is mounted in a safe curved hook that prevents from injuring.

●The clever blade snap and unique angle design can help you quickly align the seat belt and cut it in the shortest time.

Practical Lighting Modes

●Adjustable lighting area and distance through a telescopic lens, up to 700 feet

●Use the solid headlight to finding your way in the dark or flashing headlight to warn others.

●The red light flashing on the side in an emergency can alert the vehicle behind and can be used as an SOS beacon for help.

Alarm & Magnet

●3 modes of alerts (120DB) can help scare the bad guys out and get help faster.

●The use of high-strength magnets with sidelights can help repair and seek help in emergency situations.

Rechargeable Mobile Power

●Super long battery life mobile power supply (2000mAh) connects the mobile phone and flashlight through the USB data cable to charge in an emergency.

●The power bank can be charged through the USB via to prevent emergency situations.

Gift Box Packaging

Best gift for yourself and your family!!!

● 1x Flashlight packaged with a beautiful box

● 1x USB Cable

Quick Escape Tips

● 1. Cut the seat belt with a sharp blade to liberate the driver/passenger.

● 2. Break the four corners (glass edge) of the car’s glass.

● 3. Kick the glass and escape.

Package include

1 Pack

2 Pack

2 Pack

2 Pack

1 Pack

4 Pack

Function

Window Breaker & Seatbelt Cutter

Window Breaker & Seatbelt Cutter

Window Breaker & Seatbelt Cutter

Window Breaker & Seatbelt Cutter

Cargo Net

Ratchet Strap Tie Downs

Individually Packaged

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Compatible Models

Universal

Universal

Universal

Universal

Most pickup trucks, trucks and trailers

Universal

