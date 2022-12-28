Top 10 Best car safety for dogs Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Doggy Road Trips Here We Come – Waterproof Pet Seat Cover



No matter what situation you find your dog in, with Active Pets 4-layer advanced fabrics, your car will stay clean and dry every time. Whether your dog accidentally pee’s in the car, is caked in mud, or sopping wet – the hi-tech fabric provides an impenetrable barrier. Not only will the seat cover keep your car clean, but it also prevents sharp claws from ruining your seats!! The cover itself can be wiped clean easily. Enjoy a fresh, clean cover for years to come. The Back-Seat Cover for Pets is Crafted with 4 layers:

Top layer- premium 600D Oxford waterproof cotton.The second layer is PP Cotton material for an impermeable, waterproof layer. The third layer is Oxford 210D with additional PA waterproof coating. The fourth Layer is PVC non-slip rubber backing.

The super soft, top layer ensures your Dog is always comfortable!

3 Ways to Use the Cover



Hammock Style

Uniquely designed to use as a full hammock style cover which provides full coverage for your car.

Bench Style

Easily convert to a seat cover in a bench style, allowing you or your kids to share a seat with your pup!

Trunk Style

Use as a cargo liner to keep your trunk clean and dirt free.

Everything is Under Control



4 adjustable clips

4 adjustable clips keep the dog hammock securely in place.

Each durable clip is made of extra strong plastic.

The design also features adjustable straps to customize to your car.

2 Velcro openings

Velcro openings allow the seat belt plugs through the cover.

Use a seat belt harness for your pet’s safety, or snuggle in the back seat with your doggy and strap on your seat belt as normal.

2 seat anchors

Includes 2 seat anchors that can tuck into the crevices between your car seats.

This will ensure your seat cover is totally secured in place.

Non- slip rubber

Non- slip rubber backing ensures the dog car seat cover stays in place.

Your pet will be secure, and comfortable, with no slipping and sliding!

Durable

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Easy to use

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Comfortable

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Suitable for:

All dogs – choose your size and color (3 sizes/4 colors)

All dogs – choose your size and color (4 sizes/4 colors)

All dogs – choose your size and color (4 sizes/4 colors)

All dogs – choose your quantity and color (single or double/4 colors)

All dogs – choose your size and color (3 sizes/2 colors)

All Cars, trucks, & SUVs – choose your color (4 colors)

Sizes

Small: 23″ Medium: 30″ Large: 36″

Small 3/8″ Medium: 5/8″ Large: 3/4″ Xlarge: 1″

1″ x 4ft | 1″ x 6ft | 3/4″ x 4ft | 3/4″ x 6ft

19.70″ – 32.30″

270 bags | 540 bags | 900 bags

20” x 42”

Colors

Beige, grey, dark grey, pink

Black, blue, orange, pink

Black, blue, orange, pink

Black, blue, orange, pink

Green, black

Black, blue, orange, pink

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Package Dimensions‏:‎13.43 x 10.51 x 4.72 inches; 2.7 Pounds

Item model number‏:‎ACT020801

Date First Available‏:‎December 23, 2017

Manufacturer‏:‎XINFIRE INTERNATIONAL TRADING CO LTD

ASIN‏:‎B078L2MWRN

IT WILL FIT – Active Pets dog seat covers especially designed so it’ll fit every car’s or SUV’s backseats. With super EASY and Fast installation of less than 60 seconds, you’ll be ready to go! Easily converts from hammock to standard bench coverage and serves as cargo cover. Maximum open size (54″ x 58”).

EASY CLEAN MATERIALS – Active Pets dog seat cover is made by super easy to clean materials! Crafted with top layer of premium 600D Oxford waterproof cotton and middle layer of Oxford 210D with waterproof coating your seats will remain clean no matter what. In case your pet has dirt the seat cover, just damp cloth or vacuum it and it will be new again in a minute!

SAFETY FIRST! – Active Pets use 4 levels of security protection to keep your pet safe! This amazing pet hammock define a whole new level of safety. 4 heavy-duty headrest anchors and 2 seat anchors will make sure your seat cover is secured to his place. Non-slip bottom will make sure your pet will never slide around and of course there is seat belt opening so the whole family will be able traveling together.

SECURITY & PROTECTION – Your pet deserves only the best, and so do you! Protect your vehicle with the Active Pets seat covers for dogs. We stand behind the quality of our car seat covers for dogs, and are convinced that you will love yours just as much as we love ours!

