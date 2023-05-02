Top 10 Best car floor mats carpet Reviews

Top 10 Rated car floor mats carpet in 2023 Comparison Table
- ✅ Results That Last! – Are you tired of wasting time and money on plastic restorers that claim to last long? They always look great in the beginning.. only to fade after a few days, or maybe a month if it’s decent! Our product will renew, seal and protect any interior/exterior surface and WILL LAST.. for several MONTHS! Stop purchasing cheap junk with false claims, our product will out last all of them!
- ✅ Survives Rain! – Does this sound familiar? You spent all that time perfectly applying a new product and it looks great! Wow, you finally found the one! BUT… after the first rain-fall you look in disgust at yet another crappy product that left ugly streaks down the side of your beautiful vehicle... STOP THE MADNESS! Our product repels water and stays looking good for several months! Never again will you feel that disappointment!
- ✅ No More Oily Mess! – Do you hate all the oily, greasy gel dressing products that stay wet and never fully dry? That describes about 90% of the plastic and trim restorers on the market today! Well lucky you! We made a product that will restore and leave a great finish, but more importantly, it will completely dry to the touch! No more ruining your detailing towels and supplies with cheap oil based products!
- ✅ Why choose CAR GUYS? – We Care About Quality! Our products are made with the latest advancements in science, using the best equipment available. This helps us make consistently high quality products that always work great! Every formula we make is mixed and bottled, in the USA, by hard working Americans!
- ✅ We Care About Customer Satisfaction! – We're Not Happy, If You're Not Happy! If you're not happy with our product, for ANY REASON at all, get in contact with CAR GUYS anytime after your purchase, and we’ll be happy to provide a full refund. So what are you waiting for?! -- Click 'Add to Cart' Now!
- BDK all weather long lasting heavy duty PVC rubber mats
- Protects vehicle's original carpet against Mud, dirt, dust and spills
- Durable channel Construction holds water, Mud and dirt
- Front mats: 28 x 18 inches, rear mats: 16.5 x 18 inches
- Easy trimmable for a custom fit to conform to your particular vehicle
- Flex Tough – Our Advanced Performance Rubber Polymers are Tested for Extreme Conditions to Ensure they Don't Crack, Split or Deform
- No-Slip Grip – Rubberized Nibs on the Bottom so the Mat Does not Move – Ergonomic Grooves on Top to Give your Foot Traction & Comfort. Setting-Indoor
- Built for Protection – Guard Against Spills, or Debris – Built to Last through Rain, Snow, Mud and More
- Designed for Compatibility – Made to be Trimble to Fit your Vehicle’s Floor Contours with only a Pair of Scissors
- Please Check the Dimensions before Installation – Front (31.5" L x 21.5" W) Rear (58" L x 18" W)
- Designed for Compatibility - Made to be Trimble to Fit your Vehicle’s Floor Contours with only a Pair of Scissors - Please Check the Dimensions before Installation - Size: front (27 in. x 18 in. ) rear (17 in. x 54 in. )
- No-Slip Grip - Rubberized Nibs on the Bottom so the Mat Does not Move - Ergonomic Grooves on Top to Give your Foot Traction & Comfort. Washable
- Built for Protection - Guard Against Spills, or Debris - Built to Last through Rain, Snow, Mud and More - Anti-Slip Backing - Set of Front, Rear & Trunk Liner for Full Protection
- Simple Installation - Place the Mats on the Floor of your Vehicle after Trimming - Easily Remove and Clean the Mats of any Dirt & Spills
- Our Advanced Performance Rubber Polymers are Tested for Extreme Conditions to Ensure they Don't Crack, Split or Deform
- Built for Durability - Thick, Heavy Duty Mats & Liners - Flexible for Floor Contours and Tough for All Weather Conditions; Full Protection - Set of 2 Front Mats and 1 Rear Liner for Full Coverage - Total of 3 Mats
- Maximum Weather Protection - Protect your vehicle's flooring by catching spills, stains, dirt and debris that other floor mats can miss. These mats are durable and long lasting and will withstand normal wear and tear.
- High Quality Brand - Sold and Endorsed by Motor Trend - "The Magazine of the Motoring World". Flex Tough - Our Advanced Performance Rubber Polymers are Tested for Extreme Conditions to Ensure they Don't Crack, Split or Deform. Care instructions: Spray with water
- Custom Fit - Designed for Compatibility and Made to be Trimmable to Fit your Vehicle with only a Pair of Scissors
- Custom Dimensions - Front Mats: 28" L x 19" W, Rear Liner: 17. 5" L x 56" W. Please Check Measurements Before Installation. Although it says "This fits your vehicle", it may not be 100% accurate. Please confirm the size/dimensions before purchase. Keep in mind these mats are trimmable to fit the contour of most vehicles.
- 4 Hole sizes from 6.3Mm(1/4"), 8mm(5/16" ), 9mm(23/64" ), 10mm(25/64" ).
- 6 different Push pin rivet for many brand vehicles.
- Great material - these bumper clips are made of high-quality Black nylon Material, anti-wear and anti-corrosion, would not break or crack easily during use.
- Widely application - these Push clips are widely used for trim panel clips, door trim clips, door Panel clips, bumper clips, fender clips, engine cover and splash shield retainers replacement. It always covers some applications include telecom equipment, motor vehicles, domestic appliances, furniture and electrical equipment.
- PACKAGE INCLUDED:120PCS 6.3mm 8mm 9mm 10mm Bumper Push Rivet Clips,1PC Fastener Remover
- Removes dirt, dust, and body oils.Fit Type: Universal Fit
- Cleans, conditions, and protects your interior
- OEM factory appearance
- Advanced UV protection
- Quick and easy application
- Built for Durability - Thick, Heavy Duty Mats & Liners - Flexible for Floor Contours and Tough for All Weather Conditions; Full Protection - Set of 2 Front Mats, 1 Rear Liner and 1 Cargo/Trunk Liner for Full Coverage - Total of 4 Mats
- Maximum Weather Protection - Protect your vehicle's flooring by catching spills, stains, dirt and debris that other floor mats can miss. These mats are durable and long lasting and will withstand normal wear and tear.
- High Quality Brand - Sold and Endorsed by Motor Trend - "The Magazine of the Motoring World". Flex Tough - Our Advanced Performance Rubber Polymers are Tested for Extreme Conditions to Ensure they Don't Crack, Split or Deform.
- Custom Fit - Designed for Compatibility and Made to be Trimmable to Fit your Vehicle with only a Pair of Scissors
- Custom Dimensions - Front Mats: 28" L x 19" W, Liner: 17. 5" L x 56" W, Cargo: 31. 5" L x 50" W. Please Check Measurements Before Installation. *Although it says "This fits your vehicle", it may not be 100% accurate. Please confirm the size/dimensions before purchase. Keep in mind these mats are trimmable to fit the contour of most vehicles.
Our Best Choice: OxGord 4 Piece Luxe Carpet-Floor-Mats Set for Car – Rubber-Lined All-Weather Heavy-Duty Protection for All Vehicles, Burgundy Red
Solution Description
Universal Suit
Irrespective of whether you’re rolling all around city in a auto, truck, van, or SUV, our flooring mats really should in good shape your car. But to be protected, make sure you refer to our measurements higher than to assure appropriate fitment.
Long lasting Defense
Produced from higher-excellent warmth, climate, and stain-resistant carpet with reinforced seams. Our floor mats will endure anything at all you, your travellers, or mom nature can toss at them and will avert grime, dust, debris, mud, snow, & more from scattering onto your car’s flooring.
GRIP Manage
Make it possible for us to preserve your ground mats securely exactly where they belong. The great textured enamel located on the base of the mats function round the clock to stop slipping, sliding, and skidding.
Requirements: Common style and design suits most autos with the subsequent proportions: (Front) 17.5″ W x 26.5″ L – (Rear) 17.25″ W x 13″ L
NON-SLIP: Rubber spikes on the bottom will safe it and protect against sliding around
Tough: Superior top quality, plush needle punch polypropylene carpet will final period after season and will assist dampen sound within the motor vehicle
STAIN RESISTANT: Uncomplicated to clean up, just vacuum or use drinking water to clean absent grime, mud, spills, and much more
Warranty: This set consists of 1 driver’s side, 1 passenger’s facet, 2 rear, and will come with a a single (1) 12 months constrained warranty