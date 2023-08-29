Home » Pool » Top 10 Best capacitor for pool pump motor 370 ac 50/60hz Reviews

We may earn a small part of the sale from links to any products or services on this site. You do not pay anything extra and your purchase helps support our work.

Top 10 Best capacitor for pool pump motor 370 ac 50/60hz Reviews

Top 10 Best capacitor for pool pump motor 370 ac 50/60hz in 2023 Comparison Table

Bestseller No. 1
BOJACK 45+5 uF 45/5 MFD ±6% 370V/440VAC CBB65 Dual Run Circular Start Capacitor for AC Motor Run or Fan Start or Condenser Straight
BOJACK 45+5 uF 45/5 MFD ±6% 370V/440VAC CBB65 Dual Run Circular Start Capacitor for AC Motor Run or Fan Start or Condenser Straight
  • BOJACK 45+5uF ±6% 370V/440V CBB65B Dual run circular start capacitor
  • Capacitor dimension: Diameter(65 mm/2.56 inch) Height(95 mm/3.74 inch)
  • Operating temperature: -40 ℃ to +70℃/-104℉to+158℉ ，Safety rated: 10,000 AFC
  • Three terminals on the top are labeled "Herm"/"H" for the compressor motor, "Fan"/"F" for the fan, and "C" for the common line.
  • Replacement for 97F9895 , Z97F995 , 97F9895BZ3 , 27L880 , TRCD455 , TRCFD455 , PRCFD455 , 27L889 , 97F9851 , 97F9851S , 12788 , RC0114 , Z97F9895 , 97F9895 , TT-CAP-45/5/440R , HC98KA046 , TP-CAP-45/5/440R , CAP050450440RT , HC98JA046 , HCKS450D050R440Z , 00662441180262
$19.90
Buy on Amazon
Bestseller No. 2
The HVAC Genius 45+5 uf MFD 370/440 Volt Dual Run Round Capacitor 45/5/440R for HVAC, Air conditioners, Pool pumps, and Furnaces
The HVAC Genius 45+5 uf MFD 370/440 Volt Dual Run Round Capacitor 45/5/440R for HVAC, Air conditioners, Pool pumps, and Furnaces
  • 45+5 uf or 45+5 MFD 440 Volt AC Capacitor. Replaces BOTH 370 VAC & 440 VAC capacitors
  • Built to the TOUGHEST USA standards for AC motor run capacitors including EIA-456-A and IEC 60252-1:2001
  • Operating temperature: -40 ℃ to +70℃/-104℉to+158℉ ，Safety rated: 10,000 AFC
  • Replacement for cbb65b, 97F9895 , Z97F995 , 97F9895BZ3 , 27L880 , TRCD455 , TRCFD455 , PRCFD455 , 27L889 , 97F9851 , 97F9851S , 12788 , RC0114 , Z97F9895 , 97F9895 , TT-CAP-45/5/440R , HC98KA046 , TP-CAP-45/5/440R , CAP050450440RT , HC98JA046 , HCKS450D050R440Z , 00662441180262
  • GUARANTEED TO LAST 5 YEARS
$16.47
Buy on Amazon
Bestseller No. 3
BOJACK 35+5uF 35 5 MFD ±6% 370V/440V CBB65 Dual Run Circular Start Capacitor for AC Motor Run or Fan Start or Condenser Straight
BOJACK 35+5uF 35 5 MFD ±6% 370V/440V CBB65 Dual Run Circular Start Capacitor for AC Motor Run or Fan Start or Condenser Straight
  • BOJACK 35+5uF ±6% 370V/440V CBB65 Dual run circular start capacitor
  • Capacitor dimension: Diameter<1.97 inch>, Height <4.53 inch>
  • Operating temperature: -40 ℃ to +70℃/-104℉to+158℉
  • Safety rated: 10,000 AFC
  • Three terminals on the top are labeled "Herm"/"H" for the compressor motor, "Fan"/"F" for the fan, and "C" for the common line.
$15.90
Buy on Amazon
Bestseller No. 4
BOJACK 40+5 uF 40/5 MFD ±6% 370V/440 VAC CBB65 Dual Run Circular Start Capacitor for AC Motor Run or Fan Start or Condenser Straight
BOJACK 40+5 uF 40/5 MFD ±6% 370V/440 VAC CBB65 Dual Run Circular Start Capacitor for AC Motor Run or Fan Start or Condenser Straight
  • BOJACK 40+5uF ±6% 370V/440V CBB65 Dual run circular start capacitor
  • Capacitor dimension: Diameter<1.97 inch> Height <4.53 inch>
  • Operating temperature: -40 ℃ to +70℃/-104℉to+158℉
  • Safety rated: 10,000 AFC
  • Three terminals on the top are labeled "Herm"/"H" for the compressor motor, "Fan"/"F" for the fan, and "C" for the common line.
$15.90
Buy on Amazon
SaleBestseller No. 5
PowerWell 45+5 MFD 45/5 uf 370 or 440 Volt Dual Run Round Capacitor PW-45/5/R for Condenser Straight Cool or Heat Pump Air Conditioner - Guaranteed to Last 5 Years
PowerWell 45+5 MFD 45/5 uf 370 or 440 Volt Dual Run Round Capacitor PW-45/5/R for Condenser Straight Cool or Heat Pump Air Conditioner - Guaranteed to Last 5 Years
  • 45+5 uf or 45+5 MFD 440 Volt AC Capacitor. Replaces BOTH 370 VAC & 440 VAC capacitors
  • Can size measures 2-3/8" diameter x 4" tall. Operating temperature range -40 C. to +70 C/ -40F to 158
  • Built to the TOUGHEST USA standards for AC motor run capacitors including EIA-456-A and IEC 60252-1:2001
  • GUARANTEED TO LAST 5 YEARS. We are extremely passionate about our products and are fanatical about quality control in our workshops. ORDER NOW with peace of mind. No Catches
  • Replacement for 97F9895 , Z97F995 , 97F9895BZ3 , 27L880 , TRCD455 , TRCFD455 , PRCFD455 , 27L889 , 97F9851 , 97F9851S , 12788 , RC0114 , Z97F9895 , 97F9895 , TT-CAP-45/5/440R , HC98KA046 , TP-CAP-45/5/440R , CAP050450440RT , HC98JA046 , HCKS450D050R440Z , 00662441180262
$19.10
Buy on Amazon
Bestseller No. 6
PowerWell 40 + 5 MFD uf 370 VAC or 440 Volt Dual Run Round Capacitor PW-40/5/R for Condenser Straight Cool or Heat Pump Air Conditioner 40/5 Micro Farad
PowerWell 40 + 5 MFD uf 370 VAC or 440 Volt Dual Run Round Capacitor PW-40/5/R for Condenser Straight Cool or Heat Pump Air Conditioner 40/5 Micro Farad
  • 40/5 uf or 40/5 MFD micro farad 440 Volt Dual Run Round AC Capacitor . Replaces BOTH 370 & 440 VAC capacitors
  • Can size measures 2" diameter x 5-1/4" tall. Operating temperature range -40 C. to +70 C/ -40F to 158F
  • Built to the TOUGHEST USA standards for AC motor run capacitors including EIA-456-A and IEC 60252-1:2001
  • We are extremely passionate about our products and are fanatical about quality control in our workshops. ORDER NOW with peace of mind. No Catches
  • Replacement for 97F9838 , Z97F938 , 97F9838BZ3 , 12786 , RC0108 , 97F9849 , C3DR405 , Z97F9848BZ2 , P291-4054RS , C3405R , HCKS400D050R440Z , P291-4053RS , TT-CAP-40/5/440R , TRCFD405 , TP-CAP-40/5/440R , HC98JA041 , HC98CA040 , HC98CA041 , HC93CZ035
$13.50
Buy on Amazon
Bestseller No. 7
MAXRUN 35+5 MFD uf 370 or 440 Volt VAC Round Motor Dual Run Capacitor for AC Air Conditioner Condenser - 35/5 uf MFD 440V Straight Cool or Heat Pump - Will Run AC Motor and Fan - 5 Year Warranty
MAXRUN 35+5 MFD uf 370 or 440 Volt VAC Round Motor Dual Run Capacitor for AC Air Conditioner Condenser - 35/5 uf MFD 440V Straight Cool or Heat Pump - Will Run AC Motor and Fan - 5 Year Warranty
  • THIS CAPACITOR is 4.125" TALL by 1.95" WIDE - MEASURE Old Capacitor for Correct Fit
  • DESIGNED TO LAST 60,000 HOURS - Built to EIA-456-A The Highest Quality Standards
  • ENGINEERED FOR SAFETY - 10,000 AFC Anti-Explosion Pressure Switch and No PBA's Used In This Product
  • DUAL RUN CAPACITOR - Will run both a compressor and fan motor for 370 or 440 Volt applications
  • BACKED BY A 5 YEAR WARRANTY - 100% Money Back Guarantee
$13.95
Buy on Amazon
Bestseller No. 8
BOJACK 7.5 uF ±6% 7.5 MFD 370V/440V CBB65 Oval Run Start Capacitor for AC Motor Run or Fan Start and Cool or Heat Pump Air Conditione
BOJACK 7.5 uF ±6% 7.5 MFD 370V/440V CBB65 Oval Run Start Capacitor for AC Motor Run or Fan Start and Cool or Heat Pump Air Conditione
  • BOJACK 7.5 uf MFD 370V/440VAC Oval Run Start Capacitor
  • Operating Temperature Range -40 ℃ to +70 ℃/ -104℉ to +158℉
  • This Capacitor Will Run Compressor And Fan Motor
  • UL Recognized(E187356),Engineered For Safety 10 000 AFC Anti Explosion Pressure Switch
  • Replacement for :27L566BZ3 , 27L566 , 27L566S , 97F9001 , Z97F9001 ,97F9001BX ,CPT-00120 ,TP-CAP-7.5/440,TOCF7.5
$10.90
Buy on Amazon
Bestseller No. 9
BOJACK 50+5uF 50/5MFD ±6% 370V/440V CBB65 Dual Run Circular Start Capacitor for AC Motor Run or Fan Start or Condenser Straight
BOJACK 50+5uF 50/5MFD ±6% 370V/440V CBB65 Dual Run Circular Start Capacitor for AC Motor Run or Fan Start or Condenser Straight
  • BOJACK 50+5uF ±6% 370V/440V CBB65 Dual run circular start capacitor
  • Capacitor dimension: Diameter<1.97 inch> Height <5.31 inch>
  • Operating temperature: -40 ℃ to +70℃/-104℉to+158℉，Safety rated: 10,000 AFC
  • Three terminals on the top are labeled "Herm"/"H" for the compressor motor, "Fan"/"F" for the fan, and "C" for the common line.
  • Replacement for: 97F9850 , 97F9970 , 97F9970BZ3 , TRCFD505 , RC0120 , 12790 , RC0121, 1094993 , 38514D018 , P2915053R , HC98CA050 , P291-5053RS , 024-25338-000 , 43-25133-25 , P291-5053R , HC98JA051 , 43-23204-15 , 432320415 , 05706036 , D6789043 , B94577400 , B945774-00 , CARG32458 , TT-CAP-50/5/440R , 27L601
$15.90
Buy on Amazon
SaleBestseller No. 10
Genteq C3355R Capacitor Dual Run Round 35/5 UF MFD 370V VAC 97F9834 (Replace Old GE# Z97F9834) 35 and 5 MFD at 370V
Genteq C3355R Capacitor Dual Run Round 35/5 UF MFD 370V VAC 97F9834 (Replace Old GE# Z97F9834) 35 and 5 MFD at 370V
  • One of the best selling capacitors
  • Made in Mexico
  • Package Dimensions : 3.0 L x 0.25 H x 2.0 W (inches)
  • Package Weight : 0.1 pounds
$16.04
Buy on Amazon
Are you finding for top 10 rated capacitor for pool pump motor 370 ac 50/60hz for your budget in 2023? After evaluating and analyzing in detail more than 76,564 customer satisfaction about top 10 best capacitor for pool pump motor 370 ac 50/60hz in 2023, we have come up with the top 10 rated products you may be interested in. We have ranked the best brands from Artificial Intelligent and Big Data, as you see below:

Our Best Choice: TEMCo 20 uf/MFD 370 VAC Volts Round Run Capacitor 50/60 Hz AC Electric – Lot -1 (Optional uf/MFD, Voltage and Lot Quantities Available)


Our rating:4.2 out of 5 stars (4.2 / 5)



Check Price on Amazon


[ad_1]
370 v, 20 uf, 50/60Hz, Polypropylene Metallized Film and vegetable oil stuffed Run capacitor, no PCBs
Spherical Run Capacitor Proportions: 1.75 inch diameter, 3.09 inch full top
Heavy duty aluminum casing with steel cap. 10,000 AFC Guarded
1/4 in. Quadruple QCT terminals, 4 terminals for each post
Developed for alternative of OEM solitary and 3 section motor capacitors. No stress 5 12 months Warranty.

Leave a Comment