Top 10 Best capacitor for pool pump motor 370 ac 50/60hz Reviews

Top 10 Best capacitor for pool pump motor 370 ac 50/60hz in 2023 Comparison Table
Bestseller No. 1
BOJACK 45+5 uF 45/5 MFD ±6% 370V/440VAC CBB65 Dual Run Circular Start Capacitor for AC Motor Run or Fan Start or Condenser Straight
- BOJACK 45+5uF ±6% 370V/440V CBB65B Dual run circular start capacitor
- Capacitor dimension: Diameter(65 mm/2.56 inch) Height(95 mm/3.74 inch)
- Operating temperature: -40 ℃ to +70℃/-104℉to+158℉ ，Safety rated: 10,000 AFC
- Three terminals on the top are labeled "Herm"/"H" for the compressor motor, "Fan"/"F" for the fan, and "C" for the common line.
- Replacement for 97F9895 , Z97F995 , 97F9895BZ3 , 27L880 , TRCD455 , TRCFD455 , PRCFD455 , 27L889 , 97F9851 , 97F9851S , 12788 , RC0114 , Z97F9895 , 97F9895 , TT-CAP-45/5/440R , HC98KA046 , TP-CAP-45/5/440R , CAP050450440RT , HC98JA046 , HCKS450D050R440Z , 00662441180262
Bestseller No. 2
The HVAC Genius 45+5 uf MFD 370/440 Volt Dual Run Round Capacitor 45/5/440R for HVAC, Air conditioners, Pool pumps, and Furnaces
- 45+5 uf or 45+5 MFD 440 Volt AC Capacitor. Replaces BOTH 370 VAC & 440 VAC capacitors
- Built to the TOUGHEST USA standards for AC motor run capacitors including EIA-456-A and IEC 60252-1:2001
- Operating temperature: -40 ℃ to +70℃/-104℉to+158℉ ，Safety rated: 10,000 AFC
- Replacement for cbb65b, 97F9895 , Z97F995 , 97F9895BZ3 , 27L880 , TRCD455 , TRCFD455 , PRCFD455 , 27L889 , 97F9851 , 97F9851S , 12788 , RC0114 , Z97F9895 , 97F9895 , TT-CAP-45/5/440R , HC98KA046 , TP-CAP-45/5/440R , CAP050450440RT , HC98JA046 , HCKS450D050R440Z , 00662441180262
- GUARANTEED TO LAST 5 YEARS
Bestseller No. 3
BOJACK 35+5uF 35 5 MFD ±6% 370V/440V CBB65 Dual Run Circular Start Capacitor for AC Motor Run or Fan Start or Condenser Straight
- BOJACK 35+5uF ±6% 370V/440V CBB65 Dual run circular start capacitor
- Capacitor dimension: Diameter<1.97 inch>, Height <4.53 inch>
- Operating temperature: -40 ℃ to +70℃/-104℉to+158℉
- Safety rated: 10,000 AFC
- Three terminals on the top are labeled "Herm"/"H" for the compressor motor, "Fan"/"F" for the fan, and "C" for the common line.
Bestseller No. 4
BOJACK 40+5 uF 40/5 MFD ±6% 370V/440 VAC CBB65 Dual Run Circular Start Capacitor for AC Motor Run or Fan Start or Condenser Straight
- BOJACK 40+5uF ±6% 370V/440V CBB65 Dual run circular start capacitor
- Capacitor dimension: Diameter<1.97 inch> Height <4.53 inch>
- Operating temperature: -40 ℃ to +70℃/-104℉to+158℉
- Safety rated: 10,000 AFC
- Three terminals on the top are labeled "Herm"/"H" for the compressor motor, "Fan"/"F" for the fan, and "C" for the common line.
SaleBestseller No. 5
PowerWell 45+5 MFD 45/5 uf 370 or 440 Volt Dual Run Round Capacitor PW-45/5/R for Condenser Straight Cool or Heat Pump Air Conditioner - Guaranteed to Last 5 Years
- 45+5 uf or 45+5 MFD 440 Volt AC Capacitor. Replaces BOTH 370 VAC & 440 VAC capacitors
- Can size measures 2-3/8" diameter x 4" tall. Operating temperature range -40 C. to +70 C/ -40F to 158
- Built to the TOUGHEST USA standards for AC motor run capacitors including EIA-456-A and IEC 60252-1:2001
- GUARANTEED TO LAST 5 YEARS. We are extremely passionate about our products and are fanatical about quality control in our workshops. ORDER NOW with peace of mind. No Catches
- Replacement for 97F9895 , Z97F995 , 97F9895BZ3 , 27L880 , TRCD455 , TRCFD455 , PRCFD455 , 27L889 , 97F9851 , 97F9851S , 12788 , RC0114 , Z97F9895 , 97F9895 , TT-CAP-45/5/440R , HC98KA046 , TP-CAP-45/5/440R , CAP050450440RT , HC98JA046 , HCKS450D050R440Z , 00662441180262
Bestseller No. 6
PowerWell 40 + 5 MFD uf 370 VAC or 440 Volt Dual Run Round Capacitor PW-40/5/R for Condenser Straight Cool or Heat Pump Air Conditioner 40/5 Micro Farad
- 40/5 uf or 40/5 MFD micro farad 440 Volt Dual Run Round AC Capacitor . Replaces BOTH 370 & 440 VAC capacitors
- Can size measures 2" diameter x 5-1/4" tall. Operating temperature range -40 C. to +70 C/ -40F to 158F
- Built to the TOUGHEST USA standards for AC motor run capacitors including EIA-456-A and IEC 60252-1:2001
- We are extremely passionate about our products and are fanatical about quality control in our workshops. ORDER NOW with peace of mind. No Catches
- Replacement for 97F9838 , Z97F938 , 97F9838BZ3 , 12786 , RC0108 , 97F9849 , C3DR405 , Z97F9848BZ2 , P291-4054RS , C3405R , HCKS400D050R440Z , P291-4053RS , TT-CAP-40/5/440R , TRCFD405 , TP-CAP-40/5/440R , HC98JA041 , HC98CA040 , HC98CA041 , HC93CZ035
Bestseller No. 7
MAXRUN 35+5 MFD uf 370 or 440 Volt VAC Round Motor Dual Run Capacitor for AC Air Conditioner Condenser - 35/5 uf MFD 440V Straight Cool or Heat Pump - Will Run AC Motor and Fan - 5 Year Warranty
- THIS CAPACITOR is 4.125" TALL by 1.95" WIDE - MEASURE Old Capacitor for Correct Fit
- DESIGNED TO LAST 60,000 HOURS - Built to EIA-456-A The Highest Quality Standards
- ENGINEERED FOR SAFETY - 10,000 AFC Anti-Explosion Pressure Switch and No PBA's Used In This Product
- DUAL RUN CAPACITOR - Will run both a compressor and fan motor for 370 or 440 Volt applications
- BACKED BY A 5 YEAR WARRANTY - 100% Money Back Guarantee
Bestseller No. 8
BOJACK 7.5 uF ±6% 7.5 MFD 370V/440V CBB65 Oval Run Start Capacitor for AC Motor Run or Fan Start and Cool or Heat Pump Air Conditione
- BOJACK 7.5 uf MFD 370V/440VAC Oval Run Start Capacitor
- Operating Temperature Range -40 ℃ to +70 ℃/ -104℉ to +158℉
- This Capacitor Will Run Compressor And Fan Motor
- UL Recognized(E187356),Engineered For Safety 10 000 AFC Anti Explosion Pressure Switch
- Replacement for :27L566BZ3 , 27L566 , 27L566S , 97F9001 , Z97F9001 ,97F9001BX ,CPT-00120 ,TP-CAP-7.5/440,TOCF7.5
Bestseller No. 9
BOJACK 50+5uF 50/5MFD ±6% 370V/440V CBB65 Dual Run Circular Start Capacitor for AC Motor Run or Fan Start or Condenser Straight
- BOJACK 50+5uF ±6% 370V/440V CBB65 Dual run circular start capacitor
- Capacitor dimension: Diameter<1.97 inch> Height <5.31 inch>
- Operating temperature: -40 ℃ to +70℃/-104℉to+158℉，Safety rated: 10,000 AFC
- Three terminals on the top are labeled "Herm"/"H" for the compressor motor, "Fan"/"F" for the fan, and "C" for the common line.
- Replacement for: 97F9850 , 97F9970 , 97F9970BZ3 , TRCFD505 , RC0120 , 12790 , RC0121, 1094993 , 38514D018 , P2915053R , HC98CA050 , P291-5053RS , 024-25338-000 , 43-25133-25 , P291-5053R , HC98JA051 , 43-23204-15 , 432320415 , 05706036 , D6789043 , B94577400 , B945774-00 , CARG32458 , TT-CAP-50/5/440R , 27L601
SaleBestseller No. 10
Genteq C3355R Capacitor Dual Run Round 35/5 UF MFD 370V VAC 97F9834 (Replace Old GE# Z97F9834) 35 and 5 MFD at 370V
- One of the best selling capacitors
- Made in Mexico
- Package Dimensions : 3.0 L x 0.25 H x 2.0 W (inches)
- Package Weight : 0.1 pounds
Our Best Choice: TEMCo 20 uf/MFD 370 VAC Volts Round Run Capacitor 50/60 Hz AC Electric – Lot -1 (Optional uf/MFD, Voltage and Lot Quantities Available)
Our rating: (4.2 / 5)
[ad_1]
370 v, 20 uf, 50/60Hz, Polypropylene Metallized Film and vegetable oil stuffed Run capacitor, no PCBs
Spherical Run Capacitor Proportions: 1.75 inch diameter, 3.09 inch full top
Heavy duty aluminum casing with steel cap. 10,000 AFC Guarded
1/4 in. Quadruple QCT terminals, 4 terminals for each post
Developed for alternative of OEM solitary and 3 section motor capacitors. No stress 5 12 months Warranty.