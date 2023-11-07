Top 10 Best camping solar Reviews

Top 10 Rated camping solar in 2023 Comparison Table
- Easy guided install: Neutral wire is required, standard wall plate size. No need to understand complex switch wiring or master vs auxiliary switch configurations; The Kasa app guides you through easy step by step installation. Need 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection
- Control from anywhere: Monitor your light status. Turn electronics on and off from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa app, whether you are at home, in the office or on vacation
- Voice control: Enjoy the hands-free convenience of controlling the lights in your home with your voice via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant; perfect for times when your hands are full or entering a dark room
- Scheduling: Use timer or countdown schedules to set your smart switch to automatically turn on and off while you're home or away. Enable ‘away mode’ to randomly switch on and off to trick potential intruders
- Trusted and reliable: Designed and developed in silicon valley, Kasa is trusted by over 4 million users. UL certified for safety use. Dimensions without panel 4.13*1.71*1.74 in. (105*43.5*44.21 mm)
- PEACE OF MIND: Set lights to automatically adjust with seasons so your family always comes back to a well-lit home; enable smart away to randomly turn your lights on/off to look like you’re home even if you’re away (Caséta Smart Hub, L-BDG2-WH, required)
- MOST CONNECTED: Caséta connects with more leading smart home devices – including Alexa, Apple HomeKit, the Google Assistant, Ring, Serena shades and Sonos – than any other smart lighting control brand (Caséta Smart Hub required)
- CONTROL YOUR WAY: Caséta puts the smarts in the switch so you can control a variety of ways – via the free Lutron app, your voice or from the wall; schedule lights to change at set times or activate scenes with the touch of a button (Caséta Smart Hub required)
- GET MORE, SPEND LESS: One Caséta smart switch can control many bulbs at once; make many bulbs smart, even your existing bulbs. Get smart control of multiple styles of dimmable LED, incandescent, and halogen bulbs
- WORKS IN ANY HOME: Unlike other smart dimmer switches, Caséta works in any home, of any age, as it does not require a neutral wire
- Endless On-Demand Hot Water; Consistent hot water when you need it that never runs out; Continuously monitored water temperature and controlled flow rates ensure efficiency and consistent performance within 1 degree of selected temperature
- Save Space; EcoSmart tankless electric water heaters are 90% smaller than traditional tank heaters; may be installed on wall or at point of use; Dimensions 11.5 x 8 x 3.75 inches
- Save Energy; EcoSmart tankless electric water heaters are 99% thermal energy efficient; Only heats water when called unlike a tank heater that maintains water temperature even when not being used.
- EcoSmart ECO 11 Sizing; 13-kilowatt tankless electric water heater ideal for providing hot water for a bathroom, small sink, office breakroom and other point-of-use or low-flow applications; provides between 1.3 and 3.1 gallons-per-minute depending on the inlet water temperature; refer to the sizing guide to select the proper solution
- Controls Lutron Caséta wireless dimmers and plug-in lamp dimmers (sold separately)
- Turns lights on/off as well as brighten and darken them
- Adjust lights from anywhere in the room
- Coordinating tabletop pedestal and wall plate sold separately
- 10-year battery life (battery included)
- EXTENDED WIRELESS COVERAGE: Adds Wi-Fi range coverage up to 1000 sq ft, and connects up to 15 devices such as laptops, smartphones, speakers, IP cameras, tablets, IoT devices, and more..Connectivity protocol:Ethernet,Wi-Fi
- AC750 WI-FI SPEED: Provides up to 750Mbps performance using dual-band and patented FastLane(TM) technology.
- UNIVERSAL COMPATIBILITY: Works with any wireless router, gateway, or cable modem with Wi-Fi.
- WIRED ETHERNET PORT: Simply plug in game consoles, streaming players, or other nearby wired devices using the one 10/100M port for maximum speed.
- SAFE & SECURE: Supports WEP and WPA/WPA2 wireless security protocols.
- Endless on-Demand Hot Water; Consistent hot water when you need it that never runs out; Continuously monitored water temperature and controlled flow rates ensure efficiency and consistent performance within 1 degree of selected temperature
- Save Space; EcoSmart tankless electric water heaters are 90% smaller than traditional tank heaters; may be installed on wall or at point of use; Dimensions 17 x 17 x 3.75 inches
- Save Energy; EcoSmart tankless electric water heaters are 99% thermal energy efficient; Only heats water when called unlike a tank heater that maintains water temperature even when not being used. Save up to 50% in water heating costs according to the Department of Energy
- EcoSmart ECO 27 Sizing; Refer to the sizing map. Requires 3x40 AMP Double Pole Breaker, 27-kilowatt tankless electric water heater ideal for providing hot water for whole home applications; provides between 2.7 and 6.5 gallons-per-minute depending on the inlet water temperature; refer to the sizing guide to select the proper solution
- Warranty and Certifications; Limited Lifetime Warranty on electronics, exchanger and element; UL-499 certified; ETL Listed
- The product is highly durable
- The product is easy to use
- Manufactured in China
- Amperage (amps): 75. Activation flow: 0. 3 GPM. Flow Rate @ 35 F Rise (gallons/min): 3. 51 gal (US)/min
- The product works and is compatible with 2 X 40 AMP (DP) breakers and 2 X 8 AWG wire
- VOICE CONTROL: The Philips Hue Go White and Color Portable Smart Light Table Lamp works with Alexa smart home devices for voice control (hue hub required, Alexa smart device and hub sold separately). For the full Hue experience and to take advantage of voice activation purchase the Philips Hue Hub (Model: 458471). Search "Philips Hue Hub" or "B016H0QZ7I" to find this product on Amazon.
- LIMITLESS POSSIBILITIES: The wireless, portable and rechargeable Hue Go lasts up to 3 hours without needing a charge. Control through the Hue home automation system or via the on-product button. Customize your own personal light show on the go, capable of 16 million colors and shades of white light.
- EASY AND CONVENIENT: Control your Philips Hue Go even without your smart device at hand. Activate smart light settings directly by pressing the button on the product. Or connect with the Hue Hub (sold separately) to control with the Philips Hue App.
- EXPAND YOUR ECOSYSTEM: Expand your smart lighting system with Hue accessories (sold separately) such as a Hue Dimmer switch, Hue Tap, or Hue Motion Sensor.
- SMART HOME DEVICE COMPATIBILIITY: Control your Philips Hue lights with your voice using smart home devices like Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or Google Assistant. Pair it for home automation with your existing Nest or Samsung SmartThings system.80 CRI from 2000-4000K
- Car Top Carrier: Our convenient roof cargo carrier allows you to keep your gear up top, so you can transport belongings and passengers without compromising on safety, comfort, or convenience
- Intuitive Features: Specially designed to keep your gear dry, our waterproof car roof cargo carrier features welded seams, an urethane-coated zipper, and a hook-and-loop-close zipper flap
- Quality Construction: Constructed of UV-protected PVC semi-coated mesh, our durable vehicle cargo carriers are designed to keep your belongings dry and won't fly off your roof
- Simple Setup: Simply attach the straps of the roof bag to your vehicle’s roof rack or use the included car clips to attach the straps to your vehicle’s door frame weather molding
- Seamless Storage: Our rooftop cargo bag folds down for storage in the included stuff sack; Car roof bag, 4 attachment straps, 4 car clips, and stuff sack with a sewn-in set up guide included
- The product is highly durable
- The product is easy to use
- Manufactured in China
- Heating elements are durable and are threaded for easy replacement
- Activation Flow - 0.3 GPM
Our Best Choice: EF ECOFLOW RIVER Pro Portable Power Station 720Wh with 160W Solar Panel, Power Multiple Devices, Recharge 0-80% Within 1 Hour, for Camping, RV, Outdoors, Off-Grid
Product Description
EF ECOFLOW RIVER series Portable Power Station
The EcoFlow RIVER series is a compact, portable power station that is built for taking your adventure into the great outdoors. Whether you are camping, over-landing, tailgating, or boating, the RIVER series provides reliable power that lets you take your adventure anywhere.
X-Boost Technology
The EcoFlow X-Boost technology gives you the ability to use the 600W inverter to power essential devices like kitchen appliances and tools up to 1800W. This unique technology is perfect for outdoor adventures when you need to power your favorite devices on the go. Please conduct full test on a case-by-case basis to see if the X-Boost feature can work with your appliances. Use X-Boost with devices below 1200W for the best product experience.
X-Stream Fast Charge
EcoFlow’s X-Stream fast charge technology eliminates the need for carrying around bulky power adapters. The RIVER Pro supports AC charge input up to 660W and can charge from 0-80% within 1 hour, achieving a full charge in 1.6 hours.
3 x AC Outlets
Step into the wild with complete peace of mind with the RIVER Pro. Whenever you are having a backyard adventure with the family or powering a completely off-grid adventure, the RIVER Pro powers essential appliances and devices.
Compact and Portable
Weighing just 15.9 lbs, the RIVER Pro features an easy-to-carry handle, which makes it portable and easy to transport. It can easily fit in a car trunk, on a campsite, or indoors, giving you the power to take your adventure anywhere.
Power Wherever You Go
The EcoFlow 160W Solar Panel is portable and foldable, making it ideal for camping, hiking, and outdoor adventures. The solar panel folds into a compact size for transportation, and can be unfolded and set up easily.
Adjustable Kickstand
The adjustable kickstand enables you to position the solar panel in any direction or orientation. This design feature ensures that you can connect and position multiple panels together without making them overlap, which provides more efficient solar panel charging.
Mobile Solar Power
The EcoFlow 160W Solar Panel can be easily attached to a vehicle, roof, or other smooth surface using the Solar Panel Suction Cups (sold separately). The solar panel has designated ports to insert the suction cups, providing a safe and reliable way to mount the device.
Q1: What devices are compatible with the RIVER Pro?
The RIVER Pro can power devices up to 1800W with the X-Boost mode on, which lets you power about 80% of essential devices like kitchen appliances and DIY tools. This includes but is not limited to home appliances like lights, small refrigerators, televisions, hairdryers, and outdoor devices like phones, laptops, cameras, drones, electric kettles, and more. Please conduct full test on a case-by-case basis to see if the X-Boost feature can work with your appliances. Use devices below 1200W for the best product experience. Upgrade the RIVER Pro to the latest firmware using the EcoFlow app before using the X-Boost feature.
Q2: How many solar panels can I connect to the RIVER Pro?
You can connect the RIVER Pro to one 110W Solar Panel or one 160W Solar Panel. If you require more power, connect two 110W Solar Panels in parallel to the RIVER Pro using a Solar Parallel Cable (sold separately).
Q3: Can I use 1800W devices with RIVER Pro?
The RIVER Pro can support devices up to 1800W with X-Boost but is recommended to use devices below 1200W for a better product experience. It is not recommended to use the RIVER series power station to power heavy-duty devices e.g., air conditioners, washing machines. Please conduct full test on a case-by-case basis to see if the X-Boost feature can work with your appliances. Upgrade the RIVER Pro to the latest firmware using the EcoFlow app before using the X-Boost feature.
Note: RIVER Series AC charging cable couldn’t use with DELTA.
Q4: What are the best operating conditions for the EcoFlow 160W Solar Panel?
In order to increase the efficiency of the EcoFlow 160W Solar Panel, use it in direct sunlight, position it perpendicular to the sunlight, and make sure the solar panels are unobstructed.
Q5: Can I use the EcoFlow 160W Solar Panel indoors or inside a car?
Yes, you can use the EcoFlow 160W Solar Panel indoors or inside a car, but doing so will affect the charging efficiency because the sunlight will have to pass through glass or other surfaces first.
⚡[3 x AC OUTLETS AND 720Wh CAPACITY]: The RIVER Pro as a generator can power up to 10 devices simultaneously with multiple outlet options, including 3 pure sine wave AC outlets. Note that the total rated wattage of the AC outlets should be under 600W (surge 1200W). It offers up to 720Wh power and it weighs just 16.8lbs, which makes it a portable power station for adventure on the go.
⚡[RECHARGE FROM 0-80% WITHIN 1 HOUR]: The patented EcoFlow X-Stream technology enables you to charge the RIVER Pro from 0-80% within one hour and offers a full charge in just 1.6 hours. Use the EcoFlow 160W Solar Panel to charge RIVER Pro in 7.5-15 hours at a charging rate of 10-25V/12A max, 200W max input.
⚡[POWER A WIDE RANGE OF APPLIANCES]: With a built-in 600W inverter, the RIVER Pro can power some devices up to 1800W with the X-Boost mode on, which lets you power about 80% of essential devices like kitchen appliances and DIY tools. Please conduct full test on a case-by-case basis to see if the X-Boost feature can work with your appliances. Use devices below 1200W for the best product use.
⚡[INTELLIGENT SOLAR CHARGING]: The EcoFlow 160W Solar Panel has a high conversion efficiency of 21-22%. Combine the 160W Solar Panel with an EcoFlow Power station to enjoy improved solar charging in cold and cloudy environments.
⚡[DURABLE, DUST & WATER RESISTANT]: The EcoFlow 160W Solar Panel has IP67 rated dust and water resistance, which is thanks to a seamless, one-piece design, making it ideal for outdoor activities like camping and hiking. An ETFE film provides extra protection against ultraviolet light, prolonging the lifespan of the product.