Top 10 Best camping solar Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

EF ECOFLOW RIVER series Portable Power Station



The EcoFlow RIVER series is a compact, portable power station that is built for taking your adventure into the great outdoors. Whether you are camping, over-landing, tailgating, or boating, the RIVER series provides reliable power that lets you take your adventure anywhere.

X-Boost Technology

The EcoFlow X-Boost technology gives you the ability to use the 600W inverter to power essential devices like kitchen appliances and tools up to 1800W. This unique technology is perfect for outdoor adventures when you need to power your favorite devices on the go. Please conduct full test on a case-by-case basis to see if the X-Boost feature can work with your appliances. Use X-Boost with devices below 1200W for the best product experience.

X-Stream Fast Charge

EcoFlow’s X-Stream fast charge technology eliminates the need for carrying around bulky power adapters. The RIVER Pro supports AC charge input up to 660W and can charge from 0-80% within 1 hour, achieving a full charge in 1.6 hours.

3 x AC Outlets

Step into the wild with complete peace of mind with the RIVER Pro. Whenever you are having a backyard adventure with the family or powering a completely off-grid adventure, the RIVER Pro powers essential appliances and devices.

Compact and Portable

Weighing just 15.9 lbs, the RIVER Pro features an easy-to-carry handle, which makes it portable and easy to transport. It can easily fit in a car trunk, on a campsite, or indoors, giving you the power to take your adventure anywhere.

Power Wherever You Go

The EcoFlow 160W Solar Panel is portable and foldable, making it ideal for camping, hiking, and outdoor adventures. The solar panel folds into a compact size for transportation, and can be unfolded and set up easily.

Adjustable Kickstand

The adjustable kickstand enables you to position the solar panel in any direction or orientation. This design feature ensures that you can connect and position multiple panels together without making them overlap, which provides more efficient solar panel charging.

Mobile Solar Power

The EcoFlow 160W Solar Panel can be easily attached to a vehicle, roof, or other smooth surface using the Solar Panel Suction Cups (sold separately). The solar panel has designated ports to insert the suction cups, providing a safe and reliable way to mount the device.

Q1: What devices are compatible with the RIVER Pro?

The RIVER Pro can power devices up to 1800W with the X-Boost mode on, which lets you power about 80% of essential devices like kitchen appliances and DIY tools. This includes but is not limited to home appliances like lights, small refrigerators, televisions, hairdryers, and outdoor devices like phones, laptops, cameras, drones, electric kettles, and more. Please conduct full test on a case-by-case basis to see if the X-Boost feature can work with your appliances. Use devices below 1200W for the best product experience. Upgrade the RIVER Pro to the latest firmware using the EcoFlow app before using the X-Boost feature.

Q2: How many solar panels can I connect to the RIVER Pro?

You can connect the RIVER Pro to one 110W Solar Panel or one 160W Solar Panel. If you require more power, connect two 110W Solar Panels in parallel to the RIVER Pro using a Solar Parallel Cable (sold separately).

Q3: Can I use 1800W devices with RIVER Pro?

The RIVER Pro can support devices up to 1800W with X-Boost but is recommended to use devices below 1200W for a better product experience. It is not recommended to use the RIVER series power station to power heavy-duty devices e.g., air conditioners, washing machines. Please conduct full test on a case-by-case basis to see if the X-Boost feature can work with your appliances. Upgrade the RIVER Pro to the latest firmware using the EcoFlow app before using the X-Boost feature.

Note: RIVER Series AC charging cable couldn’t use with DELTA.

Q4: What are the best operating conditions for the EcoFlow 160W Solar Panel?

In order to increase the efficiency of the EcoFlow 160W Solar Panel, use it in direct sunlight, position it perpendicular to the sunlight, and make sure the solar panels are unobstructed.

Q5: Can I use the EcoFlow 160W Solar Panel indoors or inside a car?

Yes, you can use the EcoFlow 160W Solar Panel indoors or inside a car, but doing so will affect the charging efficiency because the sunlight will have to pass through glass or other surfaces first.

⚡[3 x AC OUTLETS AND 720Wh CAPACITY]: The RIVER Pro as a generator can power up to 10 devices simultaneously with multiple outlet options, including 3 pure sine wave AC outlets. Note that the total rated wattage of the AC outlets should be under 600W (surge 1200W). It offers up to 720Wh power and it weighs just 16.8lbs, which makes it a portable power station for adventure on the go.

⚡[RECHARGE FROM 0-80% WITHIN 1 HOUR]: The patented EcoFlow X-Stream technology enables you to charge the RIVER Pro from 0-80% within one hour and offers a full charge in just 1.6 hours. Use the EcoFlow 160W Solar Panel to charge RIVER Pro in 7.5-15 hours at a charging rate of 10-25V/12A max, 200W max input.

⚡[POWER A WIDE RANGE OF APPLIANCES]: With a built-in 600W inverter, the RIVER Pro can power some devices up to 1800W with the X-Boost mode on, which lets you power about 80% of essential devices like kitchen appliances and DIY tools. Please conduct full test on a case-by-case basis to see if the X-Boost feature can work with your appliances. Use devices below 1200W for the best product use.

⚡[INTELLIGENT SOLAR CHARGING]: The EcoFlow 160W Solar Panel has a high conversion efficiency of 21-22%. Combine the 160W Solar Panel with an EcoFlow Power station to enjoy improved solar charging in cold and cloudy environments.

⚡[DURABLE, DUST & WATER RESISTANT]: The EcoFlow 160W Solar Panel has IP67 rated dust and water resistance, which is thanks to a seamless, one-piece design, making it ideal for outdoor activities like camping and hiking. An ETFE film provides extra protection against ultraviolet light, prolonging the lifespan of the product.