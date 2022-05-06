Top 10 Best camping solar lantern Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]Offer Dimensions‏:‎6.06 x 6.02 x 2.24 inches 10.05 OuncesBatteries‏:‎1 Lithium ion batteries needed. (integrated)Day Initial Available‏:‎June 2, 2020Manufacturer‏:‎YONGYIASIN‏:‎B089JZLHL9

【3 Lighting Modes & Party Modes】COVMAX photo voltaic tenting lantern have 3 lighting modes: Large(120 LM), very low(60LM) or SOS blinking, which satisfies distinctive lighting requirements. The Superior mode is perfect for tenting, climbing, studying and the minimal mode is excellent as an place mild or as a tent mild, social gathering manner make multi-coloration ambiance.

【Solar Driven & USB Rechargeable】Built in Rechargeable li-ion polymer battery, can be charged straight from the sun as effectively as by using the micro USB port. The charging indicator will develop into pink throughout charging in and then turn out to be green when the light-weight complete of electrical power.

【IP68 H2o-resistance】Weather resistant design of the LED lantern makes it durable and versatile, excellent for outside functions such as mountaineering, biking or fishing, as it is not going to end functioning owing to the splashed water even under moist climate. Can be made use of as an unexpected emergency water cup just after extended.

【Multifunction & Versatility】Our photo voltaic lantern can be made use of as a camping light-weight, hike mild, ornamental mild, nightlight, cup. As extensive as you require it, it can be used outdoors and indoors.

【Portable & Compact】The lantern can be folded down completely in shape in your pocket or hang on your backpack. Only 1.18” following folding, shorter than 6”.