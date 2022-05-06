Top 10 Best camping solar lantern Reviews

Top 10 Rated camping solar lantern in 2022 Comparison Table
- ☼[ Solar/Usb Rechargeable Lantern]:You can charge this camping light through the sun or USB port according to the current situation.After being fully charged,the lantern will continuously provide bright light for 5-6 hours
- ☼ [2 In 1 Lantern Flashlight Design]:With a foldable design or side switch, you can use it as a lantern or flashlight.Hang the lantern on camping tent or take away with the stainless steel handles
- ☼ [Emergency Backup Phone Charger]: With the lantern's USB output design,you can charge mobile phones and other USB-powered devices when needed
- ☼ [Compact And Portable]:Made of the matt ABS material,the flashlight lantern is durable enough for long time usage.Collapsible design makes it space saving and lightweight
- ☼ [Bright for Versatility]:Adopted the led bulb, the lantern light is bright enough for indoor/outdoor use, such as:camping, reading, fishing, power outage, hurricane, storms or emergency backup light
- COMPACT - Solar powered lanterns are an essential piece of camping gear, so be sure to pack this collapsible lantern for your next outing. It folds to the size of a hockey puck for convenient carry.
- POWER OPTIONS - Never worry about running out of battery during your outdoor adventures. This camping light is both solar powered and USB chargeable, and even doubles as a portable phone charger.
- VERSATILE - With 3 different light modes (High, Low, SOS), our USB and solar lamp can be used as a powerful flashlight for emergencies or power outages, overhead lighting for the tent, and more.
- SAFETY FIRST - The best camping lights & lanterns are the ones designed with your safety in mind. That's why we've added built-in protection to prevent ours from overheating or overcharging.
- GIFT READY - If you're looking to upgrade a fellow camper's or your own camping supplies, this collapsible solar lantern is the way to go! It’s sure to help you find your way through the wilderness at night.
- BUILT-IN RECHARGEABLE 1000 mAh LITHIUM-ION BATTERY. With 75 lumens, and lasting up to 24 hours on a single charge, Luci Outdoor 2.0 is a must-have solar lantern for any adventure.
- BRIGHT AND LONG LASTING. Emitting 75 lumens of power via 10 cool white LEDs, and shining through a clear finish, this light provides up to 24 hours of light on a single charge, so you can keep your day going long into the night.
- COMPLETELY SOLAR & NEVER NEEDS BATTERIES. Luci's built-in high efficiency solar panel means that no batteries are needed - ever. Recharge fully via solar in 7 hours. Luci Outdoor 2.0 will always be ready for any adventure.
- POWERFUL, PORTABLE, AND ADVENTURE READY. With its compact size, this little light can travel with you on any adventure. Plus, with an adjustable base strap and fixed top strap, it can be easily attached to your backpack, or hung from above.
- LIGHTWEIGHT, WATERPROOF, AND DURABLE. Luci Outdoor 2.0 is built for adventure and can withstand up to 150 lbs of pressure! Plus, it has an IP67 waterproof rating (submersible up to 1m), collapses down to 1.5 inches, and weighs just 4.4 oz (125g).
- 【Patented 3 Power Sources Design】Solar/USB Rechargeable/AA Battery Powered Lantern. Our camping lantern have 3 ways power supply. With a built-in 18650 battery, you can use the included USB cable or the solar panel or 3x AA battery(AA batteries not included) to power the solar lantern. Never need worry about running out of batteries for your LED lantern.
- 【Ultra Bright & Long Lasting】The powerful upgraded COB LED design of the rechargeable lantern offers 360-degree blazing illumination that far outshines the standard 30 LED lantern. This solar lantern emits 600lumens illumination, which can light up an entire room. Our rechargeable lantern can deliver up to 12+ hours. Never leave you in sudden darkness.
- 【Durable & Water-resistant】Our rechargeable camping lantern is built to withstand outdoor leisure use in all weather; Durable military grade ABS body, no glass, shock resistant, heatproof, crashproof and water resistant. Most durable camping lights for indoor&outdoor activities. CE/FCC/ROHs certified.
- 【Collapsible, Portable & Easy to Use】Collapsible design makes this solar lantern space saving, compact and portable. Simply extend the camp lantern to turn on or adjust the brightness. When not in use, collapse and store the rechargeable lantern flashlight in your backpack or emergency survival kit. Replace your old, bulky lantern with one that weighs less and space saver!
- 【Must Have for Home & Outdoor】Every home needs such a lantern as backup. When power outages, camping, BBQs, car repairing, camping, fishing, hurricane, earthquakes, our solar camping lights can as emergency lights, hurricane supplies, camping gear or camping accessories, which is the ultimate reliable lighting accessory for home, emergency, outdoors. We provide 60 days replacement or risk-free refund warranty for our solar camping lantern.
- Bright solar powered lantern with 75 lumens of LED light. Multiple brightness settings make it a perfect indoor or outdoor light.
- Lightweight, inflatable, collapsible, waterproof (IP67), shatterproof, and dustproof. Completely safe for children.
- Great for camping, hiking, fishing, emergency preparedness, patio parties/picnics, fun in the pool, and more. Makes a perfect gift.
- Long Battery Life - Up to 24 hours of light when battery is fully charged. No additional batteries needed!
- Two Ways To Recharge (Solar & USB) - Recharges in approximately 10 hours of direct outdoor sunlight or by micro USB input (cord included) in 1-2 hours.
- 【Hand Crank/Solar/USB Powered】Our rechargeable lantern can be charged by USB cable/solar /hand crank so you don't need to purchase extra AA batteries.This more convenient and environmental friendly design make it more suitable for modern life than traditional battery powered lanterns.
- 【Charging Dock in Emergency】This camping lantern can charge smart devices in Emergency.Also it can be charged by solar energy and hand crank.Exposing it to the sunlight 30 hours to get 75% charged or rotating the hand crank 10 minutes to get 30 minutes lighting is a very useful feature in hurricane, power outages and camping.
- 【2 In 1 LED Lantern Flashlight】:This camping light is equipped with a 200 lumens 360° bright main light and a 350 lumens flashlight that can illuminate up to 200M in the darkness.When it is fully charged,the main light can work 35hrs and the flashlight can work 30hrs.
- 【Portable & Easy Control】When folded, the weight and size of our collapsible lantern are just like a teacup(0.28kg) that can be put in or hung on your bag(equipped with hanging arm).You can adjust the height to control the brightness of the main light and use the seperate button at the bottom to switch the flashlight ON/OFF.
- 【Durable & Waterproof】Our solar camping lanterns have IPX4 waterproof rating to work in raining.And its solid surface is designed for outdoor and camping.Hanging 2-4 of it to light your camping tent outside and inside is a good choice.
- 【𝗨𝗹𝘁𝗿𝗮 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 & 8 Hour Play Time】 The main light includes 12 LED bulbs carrying 360° of 200LM,equivalent to 2.4W bulb,which can light up for 4 hours of strong light and up to 40 hours of low light.The 3W 𝗳𝗹𝗮𝘀𝗵𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 with 350LM can light up for 8 hours of strong light and up to 35 hours of low light with enough battery capacity (batteries pre-installed in the lantern). Perfect for 𝗽𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗮𝗴𝗲, 𝘀𝘂𝗿𝘃𝗶𝘃𝗮𝗹 𝗸𝗶𝘁 and other outdoor and indoor purposes.
- 【3 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗲𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 Methods】 Mesqool 𝗟𝗘𝗗 𝗰𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗹𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻s have built in 3000 large capacity rechargeable batteries and 𝘀𝗼𝗹𝗮𝗿 𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗲𝗹. It can be charged not only via regular 𝟱𝗩 𝗨𝗦𝗕 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗴 cable（included）, but also by reliable 𝘀𝗼𝗹𝗮𝗿 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗰𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 when you are out of power supply. The dynamo Crank provides the option of using windup power for weather related emergencies such as tornadoes,hurricanes and extreme snow storms.
- 【3000 Large Capacity Built-in Battery 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗨𝗦𝗕 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗲𝗿】 This 𝗰𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗹𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻 has a large capacity built-in battery to boost a dead phone, keeping you safe and in touch. The USB Port allows you to charge your android mobile phone or other android USB devices in emergency situations.
- 【 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘆 𝘁𝗼 𝗨𝘀𝗲, 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 & 𝗣𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲】 You can easily expand or 𝗰𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗽𝘀𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗹𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻 to turn on or off the main light and click the flashlight button to turn on or off the 𝗳𝗹𝗮𝘀𝗵𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁. What's more，it's only 4.96*3.19*3.11inch，weighing 0.66LB so you can hand carry it or hang it on any hooks you can find or just put it aside, all effortlessly. This 𝗟𝗘𝗗 𝗖𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗹𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻 is a perfect company when you need light.
- 【18-Month Warranty & No-Worry After-Sale Service】 We provide 18-month warranty for every purchase. Any problems, contact us for your convenience to get a replacement or money-back. And we will be delighted to provide a considerate customer service within 24 hours for any question and inquiry.
- 【Solar and USB Rechargeable】: The LED camping lantern has 4 built-in rechargeable batteries that can be charged via USB and solar energy. When solar charging works, the first indicator light display blue light.
- 【5 Light Modes and Ultra Bright】:Strong light, middle light, low light, fast flash SOS light, slow flash SOS light, to meet your different needs.42 LED beads can provide super bright light, which can last for 6-9 hours at maximum brightness.
- 【Emergency Power Bank Feature】: This 2 in 1 camping light can also be used as a power bank to charge your phones in emergency.4800mAh capacity, USB cable included.The battery indicator light can help you know when need to charge the light.
- 【Remote Control and Hook Design】: With a hidden hook on the top, it is very convenient to hang the light on a tent or a backpack.Remote control can help you turn on/off or switch the light mode freely with 10m distance.
- 【Wide Applications】: Waterproof rate: IP65, this solar rechargeable lantern light is perfect for camping, hiking, fishing, walking, outdoor activities, and emergency lighting, you can take it anywhere when you need a handy practical light.
- BRIGHT & LASTING - Equipped with 30 crazy bright LEDs, this compact lantern cuts through 360 degrees of darkness on the stormiest, dimmest nights. Easily lights up the entire tent or room.
- COMPACT & LIGHTWEIGHT - Collapsible design that reduces or increases the light as you collapse or expand the lantern. When collapsed it's as small as your phone. Easily fits in your backpack or emergency kit.
- WATERPROOF - Constructed with aircraft grade materials: your lantern is able to survive a 10-foot drop and being temporarily submerged under water.
- ORIGINAL PATENTED VERSION - We hand-craft each lantern with the strict quality control to give you the best gear you deserve. Do not equip yourself with inferior lanterns.
- LIFETIME WARRANTY - You can rest in knowing that this camping lantern is of utmost quality. Warranted for life, it is covered against loss, theft, and defects in materials and workmanship for as long as you own the product. CE/ RoHS/ EMC certified.
Our Best Choice: Solar Portable Collapsible Camping Lantern Lights – Water Resistant, 3 Lighting Modes and Multi-color Party Mode, USB Rechargeable or Solar Panel for Outdoor Hiking, Fishing, Emergency (2 Pack)
Offer Dimensions:6.06 x 6.02 x 2.24 inches 10.05 Ounces
Batteries:1 Lithium ion batteries needed. (integrated)
Day Initial Available:June 2, 2020
Manufacturer:YONGYI
ASIN:B089JZLHL9
【3 Lighting Modes & Party Modes】COVMAX photo voltaic tenting lantern have 3 lighting modes: Large(120 LM), very low(60LM) or SOS blinking, which satisfies distinctive lighting requirements. The Superior mode is perfect for tenting, climbing, studying and the minimal mode is excellent as an place mild or as a tent mild, social gathering manner make multi-coloration ambiance.
【Solar Driven & USB Rechargeable】Built in Rechargeable li-ion polymer battery, can be charged straight from the sun as effectively as by using the micro USB port. The charging indicator will develop into pink throughout charging in and then turn out to be green when the light-weight complete of electrical power.
【IP68 H2o-resistance】Weather resistant design of the LED lantern makes it durable and versatile, excellent for outside functions such as mountaineering, biking or fishing, as it is not going to end functioning owing to the splashed water even under moist climate. Can be made use of as an unexpected emergency water cup just after extended.
【Multifunction & Versatility】Our photo voltaic lantern can be made use of as a camping light-weight, hike mild, ornamental mild, nightlight, cup. As extensive as you require it, it can be used outdoors and indoors.
【Portable & Compact】The lantern can be folded down completely in shape in your pocket or hang on your backpack. Only 1.18” following folding, shorter than 6”.