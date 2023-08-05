Top 10 Best calico critters country bathroom set Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

The Nation Rest room Set is a excellent furniture established to add to your Calico Critters home. The set comes with a bathtub, sink, shower, and bathroom. The sink has a mirror and cabinet doors. Smaller extras these types of as a laundry basket, cleaning soap, bottles, and brushes are also incorporated. Adhere the toilet paper holder to the wall of your Calico Critters house. Incorporate with different properties, home furnishings and figures for even a lot more entertaining (all offered separately). Tub, shower, toilet, sink, laundry basket, bath caddy, tub plug, toilet paper holder, rest room paper (with roll), toilet paper (without having roll), detergent bottle, toilet brush, rest room brush holder, tub toy (dolphin), bathtub toy (bunny), shampoo bottle, conditioner bottle, entire body brush, entire body soap, cup, milk lotion, lotion, cleaning soap, soap tray, toothbrush (complete 25 pieces).

Consists of 25 items: bath, sink, shower, toilet, and quite a few components

Sink has a mirror

Intended to furnish the Calico Critters Residences (sold individually)

Stimulates imaginative purpose-taking part in by little ones

Suitable for ages three many years and above