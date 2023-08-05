Top 10 Best calico critters country bathroom set Reviews

Top 10 Best calico critters country bathroom set in 2023 Comparison Table
SaleBestseller No. 1
Calico Critters, Persian Cat Triplets, Dolls, Dollhouse Figures, Collectible Toys; Figures and Cradled Accessory Included
- Includes triplet figures Blair, Blake and Briana, and cradle accessory.
- Calico Critters families, twins and triplets include flocked figures that are soft to the touch and perfectly miniature for little hands.
- Triplets are dressed in removable detailed clothing, and are poseable with heads that rotate.
- Triplet figures measure approximately 1.25 inches tall.
- Play independently or together with Calico Critters dollhouses, furniture and accessories.
Bestseller No. 2
Calico Critters Baby Treats Series Blind Bags, Surprise Set Including Doll Figure and Accessory
- Baby Treats Series is the eigth series of collectible figures from Calico Critters, released Spring 2022
- Each blind bag contains one Calico Critter baby figure and sweet accessory.
- Collect all 8 styles, including the secret style not featured on the packaging!
- Play together with Amusement Park and Nursery series playsets from Calico Critters
- Recommended for girls and boys ages 3 and above
SaleBestseller No. 3
Calico Critters Triple Baby Bunk Beds, Dollhouse Toy Furniture, Multicolor, basic (CC2624), Set includes three beds, three mattresses with pillows, three blankets and two ladders
- Have a sleepover with the Triple Baby Bunks beds furniture set
- Mattress and pillow sets come in three colors including baby blue, pink and yellow
- Bunks beds can be arranged in three different layouts for more ways to play
- Play together with homes including the Red Roof Cozy Cottage and Red Roof Country Home
- Encourages imaginative and pretend play and suitable for children ages 3 and above
SaleBestseller No. 4
Calico Critters, Hopscotch Rabbit Family, Dolls, Doll House Figures, Collectible Toys
- Includes mother Heidi, father Harlin, sister Bell, and brother Skip
- All come with removable detailed clothing, have jointed arms and legs, and heads that turn
- Heidi and Harlin Hopscotch Rabbit measure approximately 3” tall. Bell and Skip Hopscotch Rabbit are approximately 2.25” tall
- Can be used independently or with all Calico Critters houses
- Mix and match with other Calico Critters play sets to create a whole Calico Critters village!
SaleBestseller No. 5
Calico Critters Outback Koala Family
- Includes mother Sheila, father Bruce, sister Adelaide, and baby Joey
- All come with removable detailed clothing, have jointed arms and legs, and heads that turn
- Sheila and Bruce Outback Koala measure approximately 3” tall. Adelaide Outback Koala is approximately 1.75” tall. Baby Joey Outback Koala is approximately 1.5” tall
- Can be used independently or with all Calico Critters houses
- Mix and match with other Calico Critters play sets to create a whole Calico Critters village!
SaleBestseller No. 6
Calico Critters Triplet Stroller, Accessory for Triplet Babies , Blue
- Fits 3 triplet babies
- Use stroller with CC1806 Marshmallow Mouse Triplets and/or CC1867 Persian Cat Triplets (both sold separately)
- Removeable car seats install into the CC1881 Family Cruising Car or CC1889 Family Campervan (sold separately)
- Stimulates imaginative role-playing by children
- Not suitable for children under 3 years due to small parts
Bestseller No. 7
Calico Critters Triplets Care Set, Dollhouse Playset with 3 Hopscotch Rabbit Figures & Accessories Included
- Expand your Hopscotch Rabbit Family with the cradle baby triplets and accessories!
- Triplets Care Set accessories allow you to feed, nap and care for the triplets Phillip, Fauna and Flora, who have posable heads and are dressed in removable onesies.
- Features rocking triple cradle with three blankets, three highchairs and three sets of matching feeding accessories including plates, cups and cutlery.
- Expand your collection of triplets figures and play together with the Marshmallow Mouse Triplets and Persian Cat Triplets. Collect more triplet accessories including the Crib with Mobile and Triplets Stroller!
- Encourages imaginative and pretend play and suitable for children ages 3 and above.
SaleBestseller No. 8
Calico Critters Red Roof Country Home Gift set, Cottage
- This great value set is comprised of both figures and furniture
- Both Hopscotch Rabbit Girl and Hopscotch Rabbit Mother are included
- Lights in the house light up
- Stimulates imaginative role-playing by children
- Suitable for ages three years and above
SaleBestseller No. 9
Calico Critters, Persian Cat Family, Dolls, Dollhouse Figures, Collectible Toys, 3 inches, Multi
- Includes mother Dawn, father Lucas and sisters Lyra and Skye.
- Calico Critters families, twins and triplets include flocked figures that are soft to the touch and perfectly miniature for little hands.
- All come with removable detailed clothing, and are poseable with jointed arms and legs, and heads that rotate.
- Adult figures Dawn and Lucas measure approximately 3 inches tall and sisters Lyra and Skye measure approximately 2.25 inches tall.
- Not suitable for children u Play independently or together with Calico Critters dollhouses, furniture and accessories.nder 3 years due to small parts
SaleBestseller No. 10
Calico Critters Comfy Living Room Set
- Furniture set with accessories: sofa, armchair, table, interchangeable material, television, television stand, photo frame, etc
- The sofa and armchair material can be replaced
- The picture sheet can be replaced to change the television picture
- Stimulates imaginative role-playing by children
- Suitable for ages three years and above
Our Best Choice: Calico Critters Country Bathroom Set
Our rating: (4.4 / 5)
[ad_1] The Nation Rest room Set is a excellent furniture established to add to your Calico Critters home. The set comes with a bathtub, sink, shower, and bathroom. The sink has a mirror and cabinet doors. Smaller extras these types of as a laundry basket, cleaning soap, bottles, and brushes are also incorporated. Adhere the toilet paper holder to the wall of your Calico Critters house. Incorporate with different properties, home furnishings and figures for even a lot more entertaining (all offered separately). Tub, shower, toilet, sink, laundry basket, bath caddy, tub plug, toilet paper holder, rest room paper (with roll), bathroom paper (without having roll), detergent bottle, toilet brush, rest room brush holder, tub toy (dolphin), bathtub toy (bunny), shampoo bottle, conditioner bottle, entire body brush, entire body soap, cup, milk lotion, lotion, cleaning soap, soap tray, toothbrush (complete 25 pieces).
Consists of 25 items: bath, sink, shower, toilet, and quite a few components
Sink has a mirror
Intended to furnish the Calico Critters Residences (sold individually)
Stimulates imaginative purpose-taking part in by little ones
Suitable for ages three many years and above