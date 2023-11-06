Top 10 Best bryant air conditioner model 311aav066110 blower wheel Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Ombines two capacitors into 1 unit. A few terminals on the top are labeled “Herm”/”H” for the compressor motor,

“Admirer”/”F” for the supporter, and “C” for the typical line.It will electric power a compressor motor and a supporter motor

Model: CBB65（Universal model）

Shell product: steel

Dielectric Substance: metallized polypropylene movie

Capacity: 45+5uf

Tolerance: ±6%

Rated voltage: 370V AC

Frequency: 50 / 60Hz

Basic safety rated: 10,000 AFC

Capacitor dimension: Diameter(65 mm/2.56 inch) Peak(95 mm/3.74 inch)

Working temperature: -40 ℃ to +70℃

This capacitor is applied for begin-up and operation of AC motors with

frequency of 50Hz/60Hz these types of as Industrial Quality Substitution for

Central Air-Conditioners, Heat Pumps, Condenser Supporter Motors, and Compressors.

It is small in dimensions, light-weight, warmth resisting and anti-explosion.

Offer Dimensions‏:‎4.57 x 2.24 x 2.01 inches 6 Ounces

Day Initially Available‏:‎September 24, 2020

Manufacturer‏:‎BOJACK

ASIN‏:‎B08JYCVL56

