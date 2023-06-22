Top 10 Best brushed nickel widespread bathroom faucet Reviews

Contents
- Our Best Choice: VESLA HOME 2 Handles 3 Holes Modern Brushed Nickel Widespread Bathroom Faucet, Stainless Steel Lavatory Bathroom Vanity Sink Faucet with Water Supply Lines
- VERSATILE DESIGN: Chrome finish is highly reflective for a mirror-like look that works with any decorating style
- REPLACEMENT PART: Ideal for repairing problematic plumbing fixtures without the need to replace them
- GENUINE MOEN: Authentic Moen replacement part
- PEACE-OF-MIND: Designed for hassle-free installation
- 【Good Quality】- The bathroom faucet adopts brushed nickel finish/brushed gold surface, which effectively resists corrosion, scratches and rust in daily use; High quality ceramic valve core, advanced water control system with lifetime leak-free and maintenance-free performance, these durable valves are not affected by extreme temperatures, sand, rust and other conditions.
- 【Quick install】- Special design of the bathroom basin sink faucet and hose connection, quick connection structure, easy to install, is easy to install by yourself without a plumber; Widespread design dtstance adjustable, 3 hole mount with 6-12 inch widespread design, the distance is adjustale up on your actual requirements. Hole size: 30-35mm/ 1.18-1.38 Inch.
- 【Safe and Harmless】- Bathroom sink faucet meets CEC, cUPC and NSF certification requirements in pursuit of a safe environment; Equipped with copper pipes to ensure safe water quality; easy to clean, resistant to fingerprints and water stains under any circumstances
- 【Classic and Elegant Design】- Two handle bathroom sink faucet, double handle for effortless flow and water temperature control; The design of the red and blue rubber ring makes it easier to distinguish between cold and hot water; Gorgeous brushed nickel finish/brushed gold finish will instantly enhance the appearance of any bathroom sink faucet and complements most decorating styles.
- 【Good Service】 - We have 24-hour customer service and 7 days unconditional return. We provide you with the best product and service. If you have any problem, please let us know, and we will solve the problem ASAP. Thank you so much.
- INSTALLATION: Designed to fit 3-hole, 6-16-in. widespread bathroom sink faucet configurations
- PURCHASE SUPPLY LINES SEPARATELY: Standard bathroom faucet supply lines are required for installation and must be purchased separately to complete the unit
- DRAIN ASSEMBLY INCLUDED: A coordinating matte black pop-up bathroom sink drain assembly is conveniently included in the box
- WATERSENSE LABELED: Delta WaterSense labeled bathroom faucets use at least 20% less water than the industry standard—saving you money without compromising performance
- LIFETIME LIMITED WARRANTY: You can install with confidence, knowing this bathroom faucet is backed by Delta Faucet's Lifetime Limited Warranty
- MATTE BLACK SURFACE, BRASS CONNECTOR: exquisite black finish, retro bathroom style, the durability of a bathroom faucet is ensured, non-corrosion, non-rust, anti-scratch.
- CREATIVE QUICK INSTALL: unique "Y" shape quick connect hose construction, can quick-install pipe without wrench, save plumbing fee. And water-saving NEOPERL aerator is equipped.
- ADJUSTABLE WIDESPREAD DESIGN: 6 -16 inch widespread bathroom faucets 3-hole mount, the installing distance can be adjusted on requirements,comes with the pop up drain.
- TWO HANDLES 3 PIECES BASIN FAUCETS: double handle, 3 pieces design is convenient for precise controlling in both volume and water temperature. High sealing copper cartridge, have drip-free performance.
- WARRANTY, CUSTOMER SUPPORT: 5-year warranty and customer support are offered. It covered by 90-day return. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us.
- 【Faucet Anatomist's Confidence】Forious gold bathroom faucet function and finish are covered under Forious’s Limited Lifetime Warranty or Replacement, No Risk.
The box included all installation components, watch videos to help you installs in seconds.
- 【Strong Heart 】Forious Drip-free copper&ceramic disc mixing cartridge has passed 500,000 cycles of water tightness test, to ensure that the faucet is stable. Double enhanced abrasion resistance, is an amazing 5 times the lifespan of the industry standard. Flow Rate: 1.2 Gallons Per Minute.
- 【Lead-free Cells】Our oral does not like lead, our skin does not like lead too, this basin faucet has passed the CUPC lead-free certification, forious just transport healthy and clean water. Mix lead-free materials stronger high temperature and sturdiness, it also with the addition of Anti-rust finish.
- 【CUPC Artery】Forious integrated InnoFlex PEX supply lines are be wrapped by 24" braided Flexible supply lines, explosion-proof and high temperature resistant. 3/8 Designed for use with standard U.S. plumbing connections, built-in rubber ring effectively avoids water leakage. (If you need 1/2 adapter, we can send it for free)
- 【Luxury Skin】This vibrant, gold finish provides a vivid splash of contrast to your space for a look that's simultaneously modern and nimble, able to pair elegantly with traditional, transitional, and contemporary decor. passed 24h acid salt spray test, 100% pressure system tested. The latest technology with Anti-rust finish, it also help to decrease stain and odor.
- ACCESSORIES INCLUDED - Pop up drain not included, 6" deck plate included for one or three holes 4 inch center sink installation. Two flexible Hoses (Hot and cold) and 3/8" female compression thread with 1/2" adapters included for easy install.
- WATERFALL FAUCET - Waterfall spout and Single handle for effortless flow and easily water adjust.
- SOLID BRASS MATERIAL - Lead-free brass construction with superior rust-resistant finish, copper metal single-handle, touch rv sink faucet, durable and safety! Ceramic cartridge reduces leak points, survive 500,000 times open & close test.
- MATTE BLACK FINISH - Modern touch on bathroom faucet with matte black, lavatory sink faucet resists tarnishing and peeling caused by corrosion.
- POPULAR DESIGN - Contemporary appearance is applicable as one handle bar sink faucet,as bathroom shower faucet,rv vanity sink faucet.
- LONGSTANDING FLEXIBILITY: Built on the Moen M-PACT common valve system, allowing you to update the faucet style in the future without replacing any plumbing
- ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURER: Authentic Moen replacement part
- CONNECTION SIZE: 1/2-inch IPS connections
- PEACE-OF-MIND: Designed for hassle-free installation
- Brushed Gold Finished, which is Warm and Luxurious Colour, fingerprints resist. Solid Brass Body Construction,Full Use of Materials, can easily face the surface corrosion by humid environment
- Upgraded assembly with built-in stopper overflow pop up drain
- Double Handles for Easy Control of Water Temperature and Flow,Contemporary Style Design with Gooseneck Spout which can 360-Degree Swivel
- 3 Hole Deck Mount Complete set is Ready for Installation. Quick Connect Fitting Hose, and 23.6 Inch cUPC Water Supply Lines Included (US Standard 3/8 inch connector)
- Easy DIY Installation, Widespread at Any Distance Between 8 to 16 inches, Faucet Height 8.7 inches, Mounting Hole size: 29-35mm/ 1.14-1.37 inch.
- 💘【CREATIVE QUICK CONNECT TECHNOLOGY】—— Original creative fast connect construction is easy to install by yourself without a plumber! SAVE PLUMBING INSTALLTION FEE WITH PHIESTINA FAUCET!
- 💘【UPGRATE: METAL PUSH & SEAL POP UP DRAIN INCLUDED, WATER HOSE NOT INCLUDED】 —— Phiestina 2 Handle 3 Hole Matte Black Widespread Bathroom Sink Faucet Come With a Overflow Drain. The whole drain is made of copper to offer durable use without leaking. Updated pop up drain is easier to install and use than traditional lift road drain.
- 💘【LEAD-FREE ROW MATERIALS HAVE CERTIFIED TO CUPC AND NSF 61 LEAD-FREE STANDARD 】 —— Phiestina offer you a safety 3 hole widespread bathroom sink faucet to protect you and your family’s healthy from daily use.
- 💘【24HOURS CUSTOMER SUPPORT】 ——To obtain service or inofrmation for phiestina bathroom faucet please call 866-675-2011. Phiestina have professional supoort team as your service for 24hours.
- 💘【DIMENSIONS】 —— Overall Heigh: 7.87 inch(200mm); Spout Reach:4.92 inch(125mm); Spout Heigh: 4.92 inch(125mm). 8 inch widespread design faucet for bathroom sink is easy to install by yourself without a plumber! SAVE PLUMBING INSTALLTION FEE WITH PHIESTINA FAUCET!
- LONG SERVICE LIFE - Bathroom faucet sink for 3 holes constructed of premium metal and high-purity solid brass material; multi-layer black surface, resisting scratches, corrosion, and tarnishing, ensuring its long service life and requiring little maintenance. Black bathroom faucets can save you much time and effort in replacing and maintaining them!
- HIGH-QUALITY FAUCET - Black bathroom faucet ceramic & copper cartridge has passed 500,000 cycles of testing to ensure that the matte black bathroom faucet is stable and will not leak water. The main body Is made of solid brass material. METAL POP-UP DRAIN (Easily drain with one touch); Hot＆ Cold WATER LINES have a nylon braided outer layer that is rust-proof and not easy to bend.
- SUPERIOR AERATOR - Bathroom sink faucet came with an imported aerator, the water flow is dense and soft without splashing which can save 35% of water consumption. Flow Rate: 1.2 GPM (4.5L/min) at 60 PSI. Humanized detachable aerator, you can clear hard water blockage at any time.
- EASY INSTALLATION - Mounting Hole Diameter: 1.18 to 1.93 inches. Max. Deck Thickness: 1.18 inches. RAINSWORTH bathroom Sink Faucet box contains all you need(metal pop-up drain, and water supply hoses) which can help you install by yourself within 15mins, without a plumber, and save the fee. Just do it yourself to let yourself be a Hero for your Family.
- RELIABILITY ＆ CONFIDENCE - Any quality problems with Rainsworth black bathroom faucet can be guaranteed free of charge within 5 years. If you need any further help, please feel free to contact us to satisfy your shopping experience.
Our Best Choice: VESLA HOME 2 Handles 3 Holes Modern Brushed Nickel Widespread Bathroom Faucet, Stainless Steel Lavatory Bathroom Vanity Sink Faucet with Water Supply Lines
Products Description
Substantial High quality
Coloration/End :Brushed Nickel
Construction Materiel: Brass
Take care of Content: Stainless steel
Valve Type: Ceramic Valve
Well Style and design
H2o Aspect :Combine Scorching and Chilly waterTwo lever handlesIdeal for both commercial and house use
Purchase It with Assurance
100% H2o Tightness Test100% Acid Salt Spray Tests.100% Overall look TestResistance to corrosion
Manage element
Uncomplicated Drinking water AdjustmentCompositon of the brass
Will this faucet healthy my sink ?
Quantity of Holes Required: 3Gap Measurement Necessity:32mm-35mmMax Counter Best Thickness:40mm
What is offer provided?
Toilet sink faucet4 H2o hosesMounting components
In general MEASUREMENTS: Spout Top:4.5″ Spout Achieve:5.5″ Be aware: water offer hose are includeed but drain stopper is NOT bundled.
Easy TO CHONTROL: Two-manage levers for quick regulate of h2o temperature and movement,Alter the warm h2o on the remaining to alter the chilly water on the appropriate, which can properly regulate to the acceptable temperature.
Uncomplicated TO Put in: 3-hole mount with 6-12inch popular design and 30 mintues Diy installation,The package deal contains all installation add-ons and instructions.
HIGHT High quality&Present day Style: High quality product building for sturdy and trusted.Novel style from Italy,Brushed nickel for a warm stainless visual appeal and enhances most decorating models.
Hassle-free existence time parts substitution guarantee and 100% revenue back warranty within just 3 months. If there is any complications, be sure to kindly truly feel free of charge to get hold of us devoid of hesitation, and we are very happy to support you all the time, thanks!