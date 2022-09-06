Top 10 Best brushed nickel toothbrush holder for bathroom Reviews

Contents
Top 10 Rated brushed nickel toothbrush holder for bathroom in 2022 Comparison Table
- Shave In The Shower: Save time by shaving in the shower with our fogless shower mirror
- Does Not Fog: The anti-fog coating will keep the mirror fog free in hot steamy showers. No need to run it under water. It just works, every time
- Easy to Install: Simply twist to lock our powerful suction cup into place. Holds tight on all shower surfaces
- Razor Hook: Store your razor conveniently on the mirror. Great for bathroom accessories
- Travel Ready: Compact and flat this small mirror is ready to pack away anywhere
- 304 Rust-proof stainless steel - Never Rust, the glossy surface never fade, durable use for a long time
- Slim Toothbrush Holder - 4 toothbrush slots, 1 toothpaste slot; Precise and considerate size slots are suitable for most toothbrush and toothpaste in daily life.
- Size: 4.81*2.36*4.13inch(12.2*6*10.5cm) - Enough storage to put toothbrushes, toothpaste, shaver, facial cleanser, comb, eyebrow trimmer, and so on.
- Non-slip feet - 4 rubber pads ensure its stability, you can put it in any place in the bathroom
- Provides 18 Months Warranty: Urbanstrive is committed to providing high-quality products. If you have any questions or concerns, message us! We will always get back to you within 24 hours for any issues or questions.
- CONSTRUCTION: 4 Toothbrush Slots, 1 Toothpaste Slot; Precise and considerate size slots is suitable for most Toothbrush and Toothpaste in daily life. Meet the needs of a family of four.
- MULTI-FUNCTIONAL: Super light weight and compact size, but enough storage to put toothbrush, toothpaste, shaver,facial cleanser ,comb,eyebrow trimmer and so on. Total Size:4.76*2.36*3.94inch(12.1*6*10cm); Toothbrush Slot Size:1.02*1.02inch(2.6*2.6cm);Toothpaste Slot:2.2*2.09inch(5.6*5.3cm).
- PREMIUM MATERIAL: Made of selected high grade stainless steel, Never Rust, glossy surface never fade, durable use for a long time.
- FINE WORKMANSHIP: Adopt skilled welding process with polished endpoints, even welding and stable joint, beautiful wavy design and fashion simple looks; Good Ventilation performance, Water drain quickly, every details showing its high-end.
- STABLE: Super even foots ensure its stability, you can put it in any place of bathroom or small apartment, never worried about your Toothbrush or Toothpaste fall out.
- 💕【All-in-one Automatic Toothpaste Dispenser】The wall mount toothbrush holder built in automatic toothpaste dispenser which squeezing out certain amount of toothpaste you need, preventing waste of toothpaste. Toothbrush dispenser is easy to dismantle for cleaning as well as easy to put back together. Keep your shower stall and bathroom sink clean and tidy.
- 💕【Magnetic Toothbrush Holder for Bathroom】 Upside-down cup design functions as a cover for anti-dust and fast water draining. The cups are securely attached to the holder, Quickly drain, effectively keep toothbrushes and cups dry and clean, avoid bacterial.
- 🎁【Say Goodbye to Tradition and Farewell to Messy】Not only a toothbrush holder and toothpaste dispenser, but also a storage tray. The storage tray on the top of toothbrush holder is multi-grid, it can be placed toothpaste, soap, combs, cosmetics, shaver, etc. And it also built in cosmetic organizer and drawer. Saving space from your countertop and make your bathroom more tidy.
- 🎁【Easy to Install】The tooth brush holder is attached with strong seamless stickers. Strong adhesive, toothbrush holder wall mounted. Easy to install, no drilling and no tools, fixed well, will not fall off and break the wall. Please note that this sticker does not work on paint wall, lime wall, and wallpaper, only on surfaces like smooth tile, wood walls, smooth marble, smooth glass, frosted glass, smooth metal. (Product size: 10.78*3.93*5.19in)
- ✅【High-quality Materials】We pursue product quality unremittingly. The wall toothbrush holder is made of ABS materia. It is a bathroom toothbrush holder set worth using. If you have any quality problems, please contact us. You can get efficient after-sales consultation and service within 24 hours.
- SHAVE IN THE SHOWER: Save time by shaving in the shower with our fogless shower mirror
- DOES NOT FOG: The anti-fog coating will keep the mirror fog free in hot steamy showers. No need to run it under water. It just works, every time
- EASY INSTALL: Place mirror on any surface using quick and easy command strips with hooks (included)
- RAZOR HOOK: Store your razor with a separate razor hook sticker. Great for all bathroom accessories
- TRAVEL READY: Compact and flat mirror is ready to pack away anywhere
- ｡◕‿◕｡ 【COMPACT & TRAVEL SIZED】The space-efficient design of our toothbrush caddy makes it an ideal travel accessory and great for keeping in small bathrooms with limited space!
- ｡◕‿◕｡ 【TOUGH BAMBOO MATERIAL】Every single part of our toothbrush holder is made entirely from ultra-tough natural Bamboo, Starch and Talc to give you long-lasting durability.
- ｡◕‿◕｡ 【THE ECO-FRIENDLY TOOTHBRUSH POT】Ditch that old plastic toothbrush tumbler and go green with this 100% compostable and recyclable toothbrush stand.
- ｡◕‿◕｡ 【EASY CLEAN】Simply rinse your toothbrush caddy with water to clean. The bamboo grid pieces are designed to interlock with each other, staying in place and removable.
- ｡◕‿◕｡ 【MULTI-FUNCTION】Bamboo toothbrush holder design is great for many uses, great for desk organization to storage pens, kitchen spoon, forks, make up brushes and so on.
- Drain for stainless sinks
- Fits sinks with standard 3-5/8” outlet
- Includes lock nut
- Stainless finish coordinates with today's popular kitchen appliances and accessories
- ☆ [HIGH QUALITY MATERIAL] WEKITY toothbrush holder made of high-quality ABS material.
- ☆[MULTIFUNCTIONAL DESIGN] Multi-functional toothbrush holder with combination: Wekity toothbrush holder is a set of products containing 2 toothpaste dispensesr for children and adult, 4 cups toothbrush holder, multi-functional incorporating shelves. A set of toothbruah and tothpaste holder can solve the family toiletries problem.
- ☆[UPGRADED DESIGN] Toothbrush holder for bathroom with upside-down cup design functions as fast water draining. The cups are securely attached to the holder, never falling and easy to pick up. (Product size: 26*8.5*17cm / 10.24*3.35*6.69in)
- ☆[AUTOMATIC TOOTHPASTE DISPENSER] Toothpaste dispenser with vacuum extrusion pump provide a large amount of power, and durable. No waste of toothpaste.
- ☆[EASY TO INSTALL] Wall-mounted toothbrush holder with strong wall sticker. Wall-mounted style, easy to install, fixed well, will not fall off and break the wall.
- 【Easy Cleaning】➤The bathroom toothbrush holder has a divider for 3 compartment divided storage,the divider and bottom all can be easily pulled out to allow full access to the interior,let cleaning more thoroughly.
- 【Detachable & No Damp】➤The bottom of the toothbrush holder is detachable.The best feature is that there is a drain hole at the bottom, Water can be drained when needed,More importantly,it allows air to circulate so the base of your toothpaste and toothbrushes are not sitting in water and dampness.
- 【Premium Material】➤Made of high quality PP+ABS material,rustproof,strong and durable,which is low-risk for breakage even in a busy household with high-volume traffic.The holder body is square shape,not easy to tip over.At the same tiem,It can be easily cleaned with soap and water.Ideal for compact spaces on bathroom counters,in cabinets,or under the sink.
- 【Product Size】➤The square shape electric toothbrush holder size:L3.8"×W3.5"×H4.6",more stable on the counter.Two black rubber strips on the bottom help it grip the counter as well,Prevent the toothbrush and toothpaste holder from sliding on wet countertop.Plastic Toothbrush holder gives you ample space to keep your toothpaste,electric toothbrush, razor, floss,tongue scraper,dental tools,comb,scissors,makeup brush and more organized and close at hand.
- 【100% Satisfaction】➤Our team of professionals is constantly working to make you satisfied: A full refund if you are not satisfied with the toothbrush holder.And any questions, please also feel free to contact me so that I can help you solve the problem as soon as possible.
- Extra Large Side Slot: Fits in most size of electric toothbrush, hand soap, shaving foam, facial cleaner, mouthwash, electric shaver and so on.
- Perfect Bathroom Organizer: Large capacity to place all your bathroom toiletries.
- Free-standing Construction: Modern design with sturdy chrome-finished steel balls raised base.
- Multi-Functional 6 Slots: Different size slots to fit most kind of bathroom stuffs great for children and adult.
- Dimension: 7.75" Lx 3.38" Wx 3.75" H
Our Best Choice: Essentra Home White Toothbrush Holder – Blanc Collection
[ad_1]
Product Description
Modern Design and style
The neutral colours empower it to go with numerous different aesthetics and the easy, elegant structure will elevate the total appear of your bathtub.
Good quality You Can Really feel
Created of Solid and Large Polyresin
The toothbrush holder is created from a polyresin that is stone-centered which offers a stone-like come to feel to the contact. This also will make it a bit significant which provides to the quality sense!
Practical Proportions
Has a diameter of 3.14 inches and a top of about 4.33 inches.
Product or service Highlights
Sturdy and will never idea about with your toothbrushes.
Premium glimpse & feel.
Holds 4-6 toothbrushes. Or 2-4 toothbrushes and a tube of tooth paste.
Essentra House Blanc Selection
An arranged and perfectly decorated house states a lot about you. The Blanc Collection tends to make it easy for you to come across all the extras you want to create a modern and regular glance through you household!
Design: The Essentra Household Blanc Toothbrush Holder makes it possible for you to complete your bathroom style with a model-new gaze of pristine perfection. The white marble toothbrush holder is spacious sufficient to match numerous toothbrushes, up to four.
Maximum Top quality Resources: This modern day white toothbrush holder is manufactured from a extremely solid and long lasting resin content, this materials is major, so it does not give a low-priced really feel to the touch.
Attributes: The white presents a stylish approach and completes any lavatory. The subtle gray color together with the dominating white supplies a sparkly clean up perspective.
Dimensions: This white toothbrush holder is shaped similar to a cup, has a size of 3.14”, a width of 3.14”, and a peak of 4.33”.
Finest Buyer Assistance: If you do not come to feel 100% glad with your Blanc Toothbrush Holder following you shop from Essentra Property, then communicate this problem to us and we will make absolutely sure to rectify the problem, making certain that your buying working experience is everything you wished for and a lot more.