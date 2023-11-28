Top 10 Best brushed nickel sink faucet bathroom Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Give your bathroom a touch of contemporary & vintage style with the MYHB Bathroom Bronze vessel Sink Faucet. An elegant design that gives today’s bathroom timeless appeal. MYHB’s bathroom collection features brief, elegant lines to deliver a look that will never go out of style. This bathroom faucet features an aerated flow which is ideal for everyday bathroom tasks, like brushing teeth and washing hands. Green and sustainability are not just words in our vocabulary. Making energy saving improvements along with incorporating sustainable practices into our everyday lives not only saves on energy costs, but also creates a healthier place to live.

What’s in the box:

1*MYHB Bronze Bathroom Vessel Faucet 1*1 5/8″ POP UP drain without overflow 2* COLD/HOT water supply hoses 1*Instruction

MYHB 2515 Brass Single Hole Bathroom Vessel Sink Faucet and Pop Up Drain without Overflow, Oil Rubbed Bronze



How to maintenance an ORB faucet



Materials needed:

1. Soft lint-free cloth 2. Clean towel 3. Furniture wax 4. Clear wax paste

Here’s what to do:

1. Wipe down the faucet with a soft lint-free cloth and cold water. Dry it immediately with a dry towel. This will remove dirt or residue from the surface.

2. Apply a thin layer of furniture wax to any scratches. Let the wax dry for 10 minutes, and then gently wipe away any excess wax. You will see the scratches fade away. Make sure the wax that you use matches the shade of your faucet.

3. Apply a layer of clear paste wax to the faucet, as this will help protect it from hard water stains. Make sure the faucet is dry before applying a generous coating of the clear wax over the entire faucet.

4. Buff the faucet with a soft lint-free cloth, once it’s dry.

5. Keep the faucet as dry as possible

Health design with good quality



This faucet is built with a high standard criteria for water efficiency without sacrificing water pressure or overall performance. You’ll be able to secured while using this faucet unlike other cheap stuff.

The MYHB Bathroom faucet is finished in good Oil-Rubbed-Bronze finish for an eye-catching look, with this elegant design it just fits for all bathroom decor style.

Delivering up to 1.5 gallons per minute, the bathroom faucet provides a steady aerated stream, making it ideal for everyday cleaning tasks.

Height Adjustable



Brief design makes MYHB ORB Single Handle Bronze Bathroom Faucet very easy to install, also it’s able to adjust the height by disassemble the middle tube if you need a smaller space. Which can easily installed all by yourself through the instruction and save lots of your money from hiring a plumbing.

Additionally for three-hole installations, an optional escutcheon is able to allow compatibility with any 3 hole bathroom sink.(purchase separately)

Freely to be a VESSEL SINK FAUCET or VANITY SINK FAUCET all by yourself!

Easy to Install



Super easy to install this single hole bathroom faucet. Brief design makes it possible to installed all by yourself which helps save you a lot of money from hiring a plumber.

360° Swivel



Featuring a simple, streamlined design, this ORB bathroom faucet let you easily to adjust the position of the spout with it’s 360° swivel function.

Best Ceramic Cartridge



Built-in high standard cartridge assures never leak and the nice aerator makes a smooth flow without any splash and an escutcheon (purchase separately) allows fits for all kinds of 3 hole vanity sink.

Why We Worth Your Trust?



Green and sustainability are not just words in our vocabulary. Making energy saving improvements along with incorporating sustainable practices into our everyday lives not only saves on energy costs, but also creates a healthier place to live.

Material

Brass

Brass

Brass

Brass

Brass

Brass

Single Handle

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Single Hole

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Drain Stopper

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Flow Rate

1.2GPM

1.5GPM

1.5GPM

1.5GPM

1.5GPM

1.5GPM

Vessel Faucet height 12.6″, Spout Height: 9″, Spout Reach:5.5″ , full-brass construction faucets for vessel sinks

cUPC certificated ceramic cartridge with a never leak guarantee

Include solid brass pop up drain no-overflow and cUPC certificated 304 stainless steel hoses in US standard

360° swivel spout for more conveniently use

Body tube detachable enable this bathroom faucet for both vessel sink and vanity sink use