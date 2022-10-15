Top 10 Best brushed nickel single hole bathroom faucet Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Meet CUPC and SNF61-9 requirements

“Anleijur” is a creative bathroom brands, have strong research and development capabilities. All products are designed to ensure safety, practical and sleek.

Anleijur bathroom sink faucet



Faucet Single Handle Hot&Cold Water Mixer

Material:Stainless steel

Finish:Brushed nickel

Installation Method:Deck-mounted

Number Of Holes: one hole/three holes

Diameter Installation aperture: 35 mm/1.38 inch

Installation table thickness: ≦ 35 mm/≦ 1.38 inch

Working water pressure: 0.5-5 bar

Working water temperature: 4°C-90°C, recommended water temperature ≦ 65°C

Brushed Process

The surface of the faucet has a nickel brushed effect, through a unique process, more corrosion-resistant, more importantly, this faucet can prevent fingerprint marks left on the surface due to use, and still as new after long-term use.

Deck Plate

In order to meet the use environment of most customers, we specially presented a deck plate matching the faucet. Suitable for single-hole or three-hole sink, more beautiful after installation.

Tube of Spout Arc-shaped

The tube of spout is formed in one piece through a special process CNC machining,

The arc conforms to the ergonomic use habit, more visually aesthetic and can be harmoniously matched with most decoration styles.

SUS304



Material stainless steel (SUS304), lead-free and healthy water, ensure water safety for your whole family.

Hot&Cold Water Mixer



Two-way water inlet can be connected to cold and hot water separately. The faucet can also be connected to cold water (or hot water) only, but you need use the diversion valve.

ABS Bubbler



ABS high performance bubbler, adopt water-gas mixing technology, water saving, soft, comfortable and no splashing. Take care of your skin.

Ceramic Cartridge



High quality ceramic cartridge, water saving, smooth opening, solid and durable, has passed 500,000 cycle testing no dripping.

Hose included, comes with Hot & Cold Water Hoses for stop valves connecting. (Length: 23.6 inch, Thread: 9/16-24 UNEF standard); Material stainless steel,non-toxic and lead-free, healthy water;No corrosion, no rust, strong and durable.

Pop-up drain included,pop-up drain with over flow included request 1 5/8″or 1 3/4” drain holes;The spout is equipped with a bubbler: the water is soft and rich, and no splashing when washing your hands or other-things, water saving.

Equipped with decorative panels , the product can be used for basins with three/single mounting holes；The fixing device adopts a stainless steel lock nut with screws, which is not easy to loose and swing after long-term use

The product is equipped with a fixed threaded tube 2.75 inch (normally 2.36 inch), can be installed on a thicker table (≦ 1 inch). Bubbler removable:High quality ABS bubbler;No scale-producing water;Lightly touch with fingers to remove limescale and calcium;Can be removed for cleaning without tools.

The valve core is made of ceramic, and adopts high sealing technology, wear-resistant and resistant to high water pressure. High quality ceramic cartridge has passed 500,000 cycle testing no dripping