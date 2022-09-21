Top 10 Best brushed nickel garbage can bathroom Reviews

Top 10 Best brushed nickel garbage can bathroom in 2022 Comparison Table
Bestseller No. 1
Amazon Basics 50 Liter / 13.2 Gallon Soft-Close Trash Can with Foot Pedal - D-Shaped, Stainless Steel
- 50 liter / 13.2 gallon D-shape stainless steel trash can with hands-free foot lever
- Soft-close lid reduces noise from opening/closing and extends product life span
- Fingerprint-proof, smudge resistant, and durable stainless steel exterior
- Heavy-duty interior plastic liner bucket can be easily removed for easy trash bag change and disposal
- Non-slip rubber pads keep unit in place on all types of flooring
SaleBestseller No. 2
Amazon Basics 5 Liter / 1.3 Gallon Round Soft-Close Trash Can with Foot Pedal - Stainless Steel
- 5 liter / 1.3 gallon round stainless steel trash can with manual foot lever
- Soft-close lid reduces noise from opening/closing and extends product life span
- Fingerprint-proof, smudge resistant, and durable stainless steel exterior
- Heavy-duty plastic interior bucket can be easily removed for convenient garbage bag disposal and replacement
- Space-saving design fits into small areas such as narrow hallways, tight corners, or between appliances
SaleBestseller No. 3
iTouchless 13 Gallon SensorCan Kitchen Trash Can with Odor Filter, Stainless Steel, Oval Shape, Sensor-Activated Lid Garbage Bin for Home, Office, Slim Space-Saving, Battery & AC Adapter not included
- OUR PROMISE TO YOU – Your 100% satisfaction is assured and backed by a Full-Service Manufacturer's Warranty and Dedicated Customer Support (see user manual for details)
- 100% TOUCHLESS & HYGIENIC – Just the motion of your hand opens the lids automatically! Avoid exposure to the illness-causing germs and bacteria that live on trash can surfaces; it’s the hygienic and convenient choice
- STOP TRASH ODORS + IMPROVE AIR QUALITY – 1 AbsorbX Natural Activated Carbon Odor Filter is included to absorb and neutralize trash odors, for a healthier and fresh and clean smelling home
- EXTRA-LONG BATTERY LIFE – Only draws power as needed. 3X batter life of other sensor garbage cans. 4 D size batteries (not included) can last up to 1.5 years
- 2 POWER OPTIONS – Powered by optional AC Adapter (sold separately), or use 4 D size batteries (not included)
SaleBestseller No. 4
Amazon Basics 50 Liter / 13.2 Gallon Soft-Close, Smudge Resistant Trash Can with Foot Pedal - Brushed Stainless Steel, Satin Nickel Finish
- 50 liter / 13.2 gallon rectangular stainless steel trash can with manual foot lever
- Soft-close lid reduces noise from opening/closing and extends product life span
- Fingerprint-proof, smudge resistant, and durable stainless steel exterior
- Heavy-duty plastic interior bucket can be easily removed for convenient waste disposal
- Lid features a stay-open mode to easily remove and replace garbage bags and dispose waste.
Bestseller No. 5
simplehuman 4.5 Liter / 1.2 Gallon Round Bathroom Step Trash Can, Brushed Stainless Steel
- STRONG STEEL PEDAL - simplehuman's strong steel pedal is engineered to last over 150,000 steps — that's more than 20 steps a day for 20 years.
- SILENT CLOSE LID - simplehuman's patented lid shox technology controls the motion of the lid for a slow, silent close.
- PERFECT FOR BATHROOMS - Fits well in bathrooms or wherever space is limited.
- REMOVABLE INNER BUCKET - Inner bucket lifts out for easy trash disposal.
- REPLACEMENT BUCKET AVAILABLE - If your bucket gets messy over time, freshen up your can with an inexpensive replacement bucket.
SaleBestseller No. 6
Umbra 086711-040 Grand Swing Top Garbage Large Capacity 10 Gallon Kitchen Trash Can with Lid, Indoor/Outdoor Use, Black
- MODERN SWING-TOP DESIGN: Grand Trash Can features a swing-top lid that fits securely in place while hiding your trash or recycling; leaving your kitchen, or other space clean and tidy
- DURABLE AND EASY TO CLEAN: Grand is made of durable polypropylene that is strong and easy to clean – simply wipe with a damp cloth when needed
- LARGE 10 GALLON CAPACITY: At 26-inches tall with a 13-inch diameter, the Grand garbage can was designed to hold most 13-gallon garbage bags, including draw-string and flap-tie bags
- SUITABLE FOR RESIDENTIAL OR COMMERCIAL USE: Not only is Grand the perfect kitchen trash can, it’s also suitable for workshops, garages, and other areas around your home or commercial space
- lid is inside the trash can during shipment
Bestseller No. 7
ELPHECO Bathroom Trash Can, 2.5 Gallon Waterproof Motion Sensor Small Bathroom Trash Can with Lid, Slim Plastic Narrow Bedroom Garbage Can, White
- NOTICE FOR CUSTOMERS - This product is a motion sensor trash can. Customers need to install 2 AA batteries as well as follow the steps to put on the garbage bag to ensure the bin works properly. Then you need to press the button on the lid for more than 3 seconds to start it. The same operation is needed to run the trash can after replacing the battery. In the process of use, please do not hesitate to contact us immediately if any problem occurs.
- WATER-RESISTANT - Advanced IPX5 waterproof technology prevents water or humid environment from damaging the unit. Leaving none water stain on surface after rinse.
- SPACE-SAVING - This trash can is perfectly designed for limited space. With its modern oval-shaped design, the product looks great in bathroom, kitchen and other rooms while take up less space.
- SLIM DESIGN - 11.8''L×5.9''W×12.6''H, 2.5 Gallons, durable ABS materials. Ideal for bathroom and kitchen use.
- SMART SENSOR - Our fully-developed sensing technology reduces unnecessary openings and extends battery life. The lid stays open if your hands stay around the infrared motion sensor, which provides a comfortable user experience. Lid closes after 5 seconds automatically if none movement is detected by sensor. In cases that You want the lid to stay open, just gently touching the weight sensing button on the right, touch the button again to close. Product powered by 2 AA batteries.
Bestseller No. 8
Feiupe 1.6 Gallon Small Trash Can Wastebasket for Kitchen Office Bathroom,Pack of 2(1.6 Gallon(2 Pack), White+Gray)
- Made of durable polypropylene,that is strong and easy to maintain,just wipe this can clean with a damp cloth
- Stylish trash can with a modern and simple design that looks great and enhance your existing decor
- Space efficient,stylish,durable,economical,an convenient and effective way to recycle
- 2 pack of 1.6 Gallon trash can great for bedroom,bathroom,office,conference room,display room,shop,kitchen,car and more
- Feiupe Trash can *NO-WORRIES-PURCHASE provided* ---Any defective product will be fully refunded. We do try our best to improve the product and service.If any problem or good idea,we are appreciate if you would tell us and let us to help you.Hope you a happy shopping experience here.Thank you!
Bestseller No. 9
Umbra Mini Waste Can 1-1/2 Gallon with Swing Lid, White
- Compact waste can by umbra with 1-1/2-gallon capacity, designed for small spaces and under-cabinet use
- Made from biodegradable polypropylene
- Swing top allows for easy disposal
- Removable lid for easy emptying and cleaning
- Measures 7-1/2 inches in diameter by 12-1/2 inches tall
Bestseller No. 10
mDesign Small Modern 1.3 Gallon Rectangle Metal Lidded Step Trash Can, Compact Garbage Bin with Removable Liner Bucket and Handle for Bathroom, Kitchen, Craft Room, Office, Garage - White
- ENHANCE YOUR DECOR: This trash can makes a statement with its modern, stylish profile and sealed lid; Designed to enhance your existing decor and offer a convenient and discreet way to store and contain waste; Use for trash, recycling or storing household items
- COMPACT DESIGN: The circular shape and compact design is the perfect size for inside cabinets, under counters, next to sinks and other small spaces; The lidded hands-free step cans allow you to store in plain sight; Liner bucket has metal handle for effortless disposal
- FUNCTIONAL & VERSATILE: The size and style make this can work in so many rooms throughout your home; The step pedal and lid keeps garbage contained and means you can operate it hands-free; Soft open and close lid; Great for small spaces in houses, apartments, condos, campers, RVs, cabins, and college dorm rooms
- QUALITY CONSTRUCTION: Made of strong steel metal with a durable finish; The interior liner buckets are made of shatter-resistant plastic with a metal handle; Easy Care - Clean with mild soap and water
- THOUGHTFULLY SIZED: Measures 11.02" x 5.51" x 11.81" high; Holds 1.3 Gallons/5 Liter Capacity
Our Best Choice: Bathroom Wastebasket – Glass Mosaic Decorative Trash Can Dia 7.5″ H 10″ (Silver)
Our rating: (4.5 / 5)
[ad_1] This simple and tasteful trash can is manufactured of higher excellent durable glass with mosaic pieces on the floor, which give your bathroom a attractive addition and hold your waste arranged simply, and will quickly boost the search of your rest room be it your property, resort or business office. You can also select our other equipment set to make a far more organized and trendy bathroom.
Measuring 7.5″x 7.5″x 10″H.
This fashion trash can supply sufficient capacity to accommodate waste paper without the want for continual emptying.
Great in the rest room, kitchen, place of work, bed room, and more.
Use Squander Basket on its Possess or Pair with Matching Extras for a Finish Appear.