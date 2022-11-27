Top 10 Best brushed nickel floor mounted tub faucet jacuzzi Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

GO TO YOUR NEW LIFE

Brushed Nickel Waterfall Freestanding Bathtub Faucet Floor Mount Tub Filler

features

Material:Brass

Finish:Brushed Nickel

Installation:floor-mounted

Flow Rate:Max 6 GPM (Tub Spout);2.5 GPM(Handheld Shower)

Shower hose length:59inch(150cm)

Faucet Height:110cm(45inch)

Valve Type:Ø35mm Sedal Ceramic Cartridge

Hot &Cold Water Lines:1/2” Hose Connection(3/8” adapters included), Come with 1 pair 20 cm extension hoses for different need.

Floor Mount

Waterfall Tub Spout

Brass Construction

Single Handle

Cold and Hot Water Mixer

INSTALLATION

Material

Brass

Brass

Brass

Brass

Brass

Brass

Finish

Chrome Polished

Black

Brushed Nickel

Brushed Nickel

Brushed Nickel

Brushed Nickel

Function

Dual-Function

Dual-Function

Dual-Function

Dual-Function

Dual-Function

Dual-Function

Installation Type

Floor Mount

Floor Mount

Floor Mount

Floor Mount

Floor Mount

Floor Mount

Shower Hose

59inch(150cm)

59inch(150cm)

59inch(150cm)

59inch(150cm)

59inch(150cm)

59inch(150cm)

Faucet Height

110cm(45inch)

110cm(45inch)

110cm(45inch)

110cm(45inch)

110cm(45inch)

114.5cm (45inch)

【Material】:Cconstructed from the high quality solid brass and brushed nickel finished in corrosion and rust-resistant for durability and reliability.

【Modern Style】:Simple and elegant style with smooth lines and curves will give your bathroom a sleek,modern update and is suitable for any decorative style.Stable Floor Mount Design will make our freestanding tub filler more stable and will not wobble when the tub filler is turned on.

【Installation】:Floor mounted,include all the installation hardware.Come with 1/2 thread water lines (3/8 thread adapter and 1 pair 8 inch extension water hoses in package for different need).

【Reliable Design】: The design of the bathtub faucet ensures resistance of corrosion and tarnishing,which is also suitable for floor-standing installation.The diverter valve knob to switch water to tub spout or hand shower,make it convenient to flush the bathtub or bathroom after shower.Waterfall roating spout give you an excellent bath experience.

【What’s Included】:Bathtub faucet body, brass faucet tube, handheld shower,360 degree swivel spout,cold and hot hose, base cover, mounting hardware and installation instruction.