Top 10 Best brushed nickel floor mounted tub faucet jacuzzi Reviews

Contents
- Top 10 Best brushed nickel floor mounted tub faucet jacuzzi in 2022 Comparison Table
- Our Best Choice: gotonovo Brushed Nickel Waterfall Freestanding Bathtub Faucet Floor Mount Tub Filler Brass Single Handle with Hand Shower and Swivel Tub Spout
Top 10 Best brushed nickel floor mounted tub faucet jacuzzi in 2022 Comparison Table
- Sturdy and Durable - The shower handles is made of plastic, 2 suction cups with strong power, very sturdy and durable. You won't slip even when wet, providing comfortable experience in bathroom, tub, shower and toilet handrail. NOTE: The product will work best on a flat, non-porous surface. An uneven surface or textured surface will result in a suction cup which is NOT securely fixed.
- Comfortable & Non Slip Grip - Two strong shower handle design works on any non-porous and flat surface, including tile, glass, acrylic and fiberglass. the grab bar provides additional stability when entering and exiting the tub or shower for comfortable experience.The suction grab bars for bathtubs and showers have comfortable easy to grip handles that ensure a non-slip grip for more stable and enhanced security.
- Tips - The shower handle is suitable for smooth, dry and clean surface. Clean and dry surfaces thoroughly before installation to ensure smooth, non-porous surfaces. Check the stability of the suction cup periodically. This grab bar is to be used ONLY to ASSIST and help support properly a person's body, not to stand full body weight. Use with caution and test proof the suction of cups before using it. NOTE: The grab bars can not be mounted on grout seams.
- Easy to Install - Shower handle is easy to install, no tools required and no drilling needed. Just flip the locking latches to secure bar in place. You can change its location according to your current need. The grab bar doesn’t harm the surface it’s on nor leaves marks when placed right.
- Portable - Shower handle is portable and compact, so you can take it when you travel & easily install it in hotel rooms or guest bathrooms, take it with you everywhere you need, just push down the locking latches to firm or flip them up to release.
- A PERFECT HEIGHT - Your black kitchen faucet features an industrial kitchen faucet open spout, 18.5” height fits under most cabinets. 10 inches deck plate included, one hole kitchen faucet or 3 hole kitchen faucet available.
- SPECIFICATIONS - Spout reach 9", spout height 5", overall height 18.5". Maximum Deck Thickness: 2.5", Pre-drilled hole size requirement: 1.38"--1.5". Pull out the hose 17.7" easily reach any position of the sink.
- DUAL MODE SETTING - Your kitchen faucets with pull down sprayer provides soft aerated stream and splash-free powerful spray due to its hard rubber sprayer holes. 360 degree kitchen sink faucets sprayer, the switch can be placed in every position as you like.
- HEALTHY QUALITY - The SUS304 stainless steel kitchen faucet, has no worry of LEAD. Black kitchen sink faucet made up of food-grade PEX inner hoses, enjoy your healthy utility sink faucet.Ceramic disc valves exceed industry longevity standards, ensuring durable performance for life. High performance aerator.
- EASY INSTALLATION - 1 or 3-hole installation, 3/8" H & C water hoses and mounting hardware included. Easy DIY installation less than 25 minutes, NO NEED plumber, save money and time. Attention: Not included deck plate,if need it, pls buy it together in our store !
- ROUGH INCLUDED: The Delta MultiChoice Universal Shower Valve (included) is compatible with most Delta shower trim kits, so you can switch out or upgrade your shower fixture without tearing out expensive tile or altering plumbing behind the wall
- HAND SHOWER AND SHOWER HEAD IN ONE: The In2ition 2-in-1 Dual Shower allows you to use the hand shower with hose separately or securely docked for a luxurious and versitile showering experience
- 4 POWERFUL SPRAY OPTIONS: Shower head spray settings include full body spray, massaging spray, full body spray with massage, pause
- PROTECTION FROM SUDDEN TEMPERATURE CHANGES: The Monitor Pressure-Balanced Valve Cartridge (included) ensures a consistent shower temperature by balancing the pressure of both hot and cold water, so no sudden temperature changes from toilet flushing or running appliances
- LIFETIME LIMITED WARRANTY: You can install with confidence, knowing this Delta shower head and shower trim kit are backed by Delta Faucet's Lifetime Limited Warranty
- Includes: island drain assembly with 1-1/2 inch PVC tailpiece, cutting template and protective film over
- Supplied with brass tailpieces (threaded and flanged) and PVC waste/overflow adaptor kit
- Can be installed with waterproofing membrane
- Brushed Nickel finish brings the warm look of stainless to your bath
- Diverter tub spout
- 7" spout length
- 1/2" slip fit connection type
- ❗ ❗ ❗ IMPORTANT WARNING:Not compatible with other brand valve and cartridges.The old shower valve must be removed if install this kit.
- 35-Mode Multi Shower: You can use two Showers Heads separately，or use Fixed Mount Showerhead and Handheld Shower with Hose both together for a choice of 35 full and combined water flow patterns! Patented 3-way Water Diverter,can easily switch between top spray and hand shower.Adjustable shower seat provides you with a suitable shower angle, everything is very user-friendly.
- CUPC CERTIFITATION PRESSURE BALANCE VALVE : Pressure balance valve cartridge, brass valve body, the flow of cold and hot water can be adjusted through the settings on the left and right sides. Designed for use with standard 1/2" U.S. plumbing connections. CUPC certification Products are in compliance with the following standard(s): ASME A112.18.1-2018/CSA B125.1-18
- HIGH FLOW RATE TUB SPOUT: 5.3 inch tub spout length,unrestricted flow rate fills tubs quickly.
- TUB AND SHOWER PACKAGE INCLUDE: shower valve with valve trim, 6 inch rain shower head, 6" shower arm and tub spout with diverter.
- CLASSIC DESIGN –This classic design tub spout is designed to fit most stub-out pipe connections, including threaded and copper pipe slip fit
- CONNECTION SIZE: This diverter tub spout is compatible with 1/2 inch copper pipe slip-fit connections, 1/2 inch male threaded connections, 1/2 inch male pipe connection w/threaded end, and 3/4 inch male threaded connection
- ADAPTER & PLUMBER’S TAPE INCLUDED: This tub spout DIY installation kit comes with an adapter, O-ring, and plumber’s tape to ensure a snug, leak-free fit
- DIVERTER INCLUDED: This tub spout includes a front diverter lift rod to allow water stream to flow though downward into the tub or upward into showerhead - just pull up to divert the water upward and downward to keep the water flowing into the bathtub
- TUB SPOUT REACH: The bathtub faucet spout has a 4.75 inch reach (Total Tub Spout length 5.25 inches)
- The single lever handle for effortless temperature and flow control, the diverter valve knob to switch water to tub spout or hand shower, very convenient for our bathing/daily use
- The freestanding bathtub faucets comes with 90 CM stainless steel braided hot & cold water supply hose,we can custom hoses LENGTH and SIZE what you need for you if the hot & cold hoses are not suitable for your water supply system
- If it is leaking from diverter knob or turn on/off knob,please let me konw,we will send a new cartridge to you immediately
- Simple and elegant style with smooth lines and curves will give your bathroom a sleek, modern update and is suitable for any decorative style.High and stable tripod base includes bracket and bolts to bolt the faucet to the floor
- 8-year quality warranty (finish scratches not included), lifetime technical support, comes with all standard installation accessories, easy to install, any problem with product, please feel free to contact us
- Coordinates perfectly with the Foundations and Windemere bath collection (sold separately)
- Pull up to divert the flow of water from the tub spout to the shower head
- 5-3/8 in total length
- Thread into 1/2" C.W.T. Thread into 1/2" IPS Thread into nose of spout
- Metallic construction
- Waterlines: 1/2” hot & cold hoses for large water flow(3/8” hoses can be customized as required); Special hoses size can customize as required, please contact us
- Using Ø40mm Karox Ceramic Cartridge and Ø28mm Spout with Neoperl Aerator for larger water flow
- Telephone style hand shower, avoid leaking water from hand shower dripping on the floor when you turn the faucet off
- Multifunctional: 360 Degree Swivel Spout, Pivoting Hand Shower with 59.06’’(150cm) shower hose, perfect for full body shower or cleaning the tub
- Stable Base Design: Includes Tripod Bracket and Bolts(3pcs) to fix the faucet on the floor
Our Best Choice: gotonovo Brushed Nickel Waterfall Freestanding Bathtub Faucet Floor Mount Tub Filler Brass Single Handle with Hand Shower and Swivel Tub Spout
[ad_1]
Product Description
GO TO YOUR NEW LIFE
Gotonovo is a professional Tools & Home Improvement store. We are aimed at offering our clients products with good quality. Meanwhile, we have strict requirements on ourselves, and hope every customer can be satisfied.
Brushed Nickel Waterfall Freestanding Bathtub Faucet Floor Mount Tub Filler
features
Material:Brass
Finish:Brushed Nickel
Installation:floor-mounted
Flow Rate:Max 6 GPM (Tub Spout);2.5 GPM(Handheld Shower)
Shower hose length:59inch(150cm)
Faucet Height:110cm(45inch)
Valve Type:Ø35mm Sedal Ceramic Cartridge
Hot &Cold Water Lines:1/2” Hose Connection(3/8” adapters included), Come with 1 pair 20 cm extension hoses for different need.
Floor Mount
Waterfall Tub Spout
Brass Construction
Single Handle
Cold and Hot Water Mixer
INSTALLATION
Material
Brass
Brass
Brass
Brass
Brass
Brass
Finish
Chrome Polished
Black
Brushed Nickel
Brushed Nickel
Brushed Nickel
Brushed Nickel
Function
Dual-Function
Dual-Function
Dual-Function
Dual-Function
Dual-Function
Dual-Function
Installation Type
Floor Mount
Floor Mount
Floor Mount
Floor Mount
Floor Mount
Floor Mount
Shower Hose
59inch(150cm)
59inch(150cm)
59inch(150cm)
59inch(150cm)
59inch(150cm)
59inch(150cm)
Faucet Height
110cm(45inch)
110cm(45inch)
110cm(45inch)
110cm(45inch)
110cm(45inch)
114.5cm (45inch)
【Material】:Cconstructed from the high quality solid brass and brushed nickel finished in corrosion and rust-resistant for durability and reliability.
【Modern Style】:Simple and elegant style with smooth lines and curves will give your bathroom a sleek,modern update and is suitable for any decorative style.Stable Floor Mount Design will make our freestanding tub filler more stable and will not wobble when the tub filler is turned on.
【Installation】:Floor mounted,include all the installation hardware.Come with 1/2 thread water lines (3/8 thread adapter and 1 pair 8 inch extension water hoses in package for different need).
【Reliable Design】: The design of the bathtub faucet ensures resistance of corrosion and tarnishing,which is also suitable for floor-standing installation.The diverter valve knob to switch water to tub spout or hand shower,make it convenient to flush the bathtub or bathroom after shower.Waterfall roating spout give you an excellent bath experience.
【What’s Included】:Bathtub faucet body, brass faucet tube, handheld shower,360 degree swivel spout,cold and hot hose, base cover, mounting hardware and installation instruction.