Top 10 Best brushed nickel faucet hole cover Reviews

Product Description

LED Light Bathroom Sink Faucet

About The Faucet

Material: Brass

Color: Brushed Nickel

Supply hoses: 24 inch supply hoses included

Installation Type: Desk mounted one hole type

Height: 4.8 inch

Spout Reach: 3.14 inch

Single handle and Cold and hot water mixer

LED light faucet: YES

Three colors led light powered by water, No Battery needed

Blue

When the temperature is below 89 degrees Fahrenheit

Green

When the temperature ranges between 90 to 102 degrees Fahrenheit

Red

When the temperature is above 105 degrees Fahrenheit

Waterfall Spout

Stable water spout Prevents spraying from the basin

Made of Solid Brass

Lead-free brass construction with superior rust-resistant finish, Brass single-handle, touch sink faucet, durable and safety! Ceramic cartridge reduces leak points

Enjoy your life with LOOPAN faucet

3-COLOR CHANGING LED LIGHT: 3 colors changing according to water temperature: Blue-cold water, Green-warm water, Red-hot water. LED color changing according to the temperature,water power drives Led light no further battery needed.

This faucet body and inner water way is made from premium brass, aims to working life-time

24 inch supply hoses are included in the package

Modern single lever handle is designed for ease of use for water flow and temperature adjustments

Durable ceramic cartridge for smooth and long lasting operation