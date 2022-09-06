Top 10 Best brushed nickel bathroom towel bar set Reviews

Top 10 Rated brushed nickel bathroom towel bar set in 2022 Comparison Table
Our Best Choice: USHOWER Brushed Nickel Bathroom Hardware Set, Includes 24-Inch Bath Towel Bar, Durable SUS304 Stainless Steel, 5-Piece
USHOWER Fashionable fashion rest room hardware series is fastened with hid screw mount, the mounting screws are hidden and out of sight.
This unique hidden layout can not only add modern but also stay clear of unnecessary tentacles to scratch your body and apparel.
Requirements
Content: 304 Stainless Steel
End: Brushed Nickel
Set up Strategy: Wall-Mounted
Towel Bar: 26.6″ (L) x 2 3/16″ (W) x 3″ (D)
Rest room Paper Holder: 6 1/2″ (L) x 2″ (W) x 3″ (D)
Gown Hook: 2 1/2″ (L) x 2″ (W) x 2 3/8″ (D)
Towel Ring: 6 3/8″ (L) x 2 3/8″ (W) x 7 1/4″ (D)
Package deal Consists of
– 1 x 24″ Towel Bar
– 1 x Bathroom Paper Holder
– 2 x Gown Hooks
– 1 x Towel Ring
– 1 x Bag of stainless steel screws
– 1 x Instruction
USHOWER Promise
Constructed with resilient 304 stainless steel, USHOWER toilet components series totally can stands up to numerous use devoid of any signals of don and tear.
Backed by USHOWER’s Limited Lifetime Guarantee
【Towel Bar】 Available size is 24-inch, suitable for hanging common bathtub towels, most hand towels and washcloths.
【Premium Material】Made from strong SUS 304 stainless steel, with superb energy and sturdiness, stopping scratches and rust.
【Complete Set】 Includes bathtub towel bar, towel ring, toilet paper holder, and two gown hooks. It has anything you require for your rest room.
【Modern Style】 Brushed nickel finish with thoroughly clean traces, hid screw set up, increase extra modern day aspects to match any decor in your rest room.
【Easy to Install】 All mounting hardware and an instruction are included for quick set up.