Top 10 Best brushed nickel bathroom light fixtures Reviews

- GLAM DESIGN: This luxurious modern chandelier features an intricate crystal encrusted drum shade, three rows of high-quality cascading hanging glass crystals and a durable chrome finish.
- AMBIENT LIGHTING: The 4-Light beaded crystal chandelier design ensures that a subtle glow of light is emitted in the room that adds drama and mood lighting. Takes four (4) max 60-watt candelabra (E12) bulbs (not included). Compatible with led bulbs for cost efficiency and energy saving.
- BRIGHTEN YOUR HOME: This drum pendant light would beautifully adorn any bedroom, living room or dining room with ambiance, light and style that captures the eye.
- FIXTURE DIMENSIONS: 17 in. Dia x 20 in. H with crystal hanging, Drum Dimensions: 17 in. Dia x 17 in. H
- ADJUSTABLE HANGING: The ceiling light fixture chain is 39 inches long and is adjustable. It can be shortened by removing some links, which makes it perfect for practically any ceiling height or room size. Maximum Height 60 in.
- ATTENTION** FLUSH MOUNT TO CEILING JUNCTION BOX (installation required) - transform your favorite spaces! Our customers amaze us with where they use our chandeliers including entry way, dining room, nursery, bedroom, bathroom, closet, hallway, stairwell, game room, porch, girls room and even the garage! Our acrylic crystal chandeliers are elegant, suave & sophisticated, and at an affordable price. A delightful mixture of crystals, beading and swag. The possibilities are limitless!
- STRONG & LIGHT WEIGHT-highest quality THICK & FACETED acrylic crystals, Better Than Glass! We use poly-carbonate crystals which is the same material used in bullet proof windows and eye lenses, very light and strong. Glass scratches & breaks easily, needs to be assembled one piece at a time, is heavy and costly. Poly-carbonate acrylic will reflect and refract light similar to glass, comes in many different colors and is way easier to assemble and install than glass. Give it try, we think you’ll like it!
- INNOVATIVE DESIGN – designed in Austin, our chandelier folds flat for shipping, less damage & waste! Our chandelier was designed specifically for shipping right to your door. We figured out how to ship a chandelier folded flat, almost fully assembled, which cuts way down on packaging, weight, damages and waste. So, don’t be surprised when a flat box shows up at your door. It may seem odd at first but it’s actually a very innovative, smart, environmentally friendly design, which is awesome!
- EASY TO INSTALL -unfold arms, position cups, connect strands and it’s ready! All components and installation instructions are included for easy assembly and installation. Uses E12 chandelier bulbs (BULBS NOT INCLUDED). The chain hangs up to 23 inches from the ceiling but can be shortened by removing chain links for perfect height. This seller is located in Austin, TX and can provide a full range of support.
- UL CERTIFIED - ALWAYS AUTHENTICATE UL SAFETY & QUALITY - highest quality standard & safety rating available in lighting! Your chandelier is designed and supported in the USA by a local business out of Austin, Texas. The supplier offers a 1 Year Warranty against all defects including missing parts or replacement components. Must contact the supplier directly.
- Five-light interior chandelier
- Brushed nickel finish; frosted seeded glass
- 18-1/2 Inch high; 20-5/8 Inch in diameter; 36-inch chain; 120-inch wire
- Uses five medium-base bulbs, 60-watt maximum (not included)
- Five-year warranty against defects in materials and workmanship; CETL Listed
- SIMPLE CLASSIC DESIGN: Incorporate a simple, classic lighting design into your home décor with the Five Light Collection’s Five-Light Chandelier is ideal for any dining room or sitting room in new traditional or rustic settings.
- WHITE-SLEEVED LIGHT BASES: White-sleeved candle covers decorate light bases as they surround the vintage frame.
- TEXTURED BLACK FINISH: Swooping curved arms coated in a farmhouse-inspired textured black finish add volume to the light fixture.
- SIZE: Measures 21-inch width by 16-inch height.
- WARRANTY: Our 1-year Limited Warranty guarantees your complete satisfaction with your purchase and includes professional after-sales customer service support. Make your purchase today to begin your journey to a whole new lighting experience.
- Item Dimension:13x10x4
- Indoor Lighting
- Style: modern, rustic, contemporary
- Setting: Indoors Fixture finish: Chrome Materials: Crystal
- Number of lights: One (1) Requires: One (1) 60 watt bulb (not included)
- Clear glass panels
- Supplied with 4' of chain and 12' of wire
- Lamp type: B10 candelabra (not included)
- 5 light chain chandelier
- Oil rubbed bronze finish
- Requires 5 vintage filament 60 Watt bulbs, Type C (not included)
- WARRANTY: Our 1-year Limited Warranty guarantees your complete satisfaction with your purchase and includes professional after-sales customer service support. Make your purchase today to begin your journey to a whole new lighting experience!
- 22-inch by 16-3/4-inch
- 60-watt light
- Satin Nickel Finish
- With Alabaster Glass
- Bulbs not included
- ☞Perfect for Diy Glam Hollywood Style Vanity - If you have always wanted a Hollywood style vanity but not enough to spend hundreds of dollars on one. These led vanity mirror lights give you that look for next to nothing.
- ☞Easy & Stress-free Installation - No wall or holes drilling. Your best beauty investment. No assembly or electrical wiring is required, just stick firmly these led vanity lights to a wall, mirror, or mirror frame and you’re good to go!
- ☞Multiply Application - These makeup mirror lights are waterproof. Ideal for Living room, Bathroom mirror-front lighting, Mural, Vanity table and Art display or home use, chose wisely on where you would like your lights.
- ☞Smart Touch Dimmer - Come with smart touch dimmer, touch to adjust brightness and turn off/on.Perfect, affordable lighted wall mirror you can use daily while applying makeup, taking photos of makeup looks, and even recording makeup tutorials.
- ☞Nice Look - This led vanity light is beautiful, very bright and chic ! Perfect for your vanity mirror! Perfect solution for your search to add better lighting for your make up table.
Our Best Choice: Westinghouse Lighting 6573700 Dunmore Four-Light Indoor Wall Fixture, Brushed Nickel Finish with Frosted Glass
With its sleek details and pretty silhouette, the Westinghouse Dunmore bathroom vanity light is a captivating addition to any home. Brushed nickel finish and frosted glass shades complement any decor. Incorporate distinctive bathroom lighting over mirror and vanity, in a living room, hallway and dining room. Westinghouse is a trusted, global brand. Westinghouse knows lighting and offers products with great quality, reliability and functionality. Product reference number 65737.
Four-gentle indoor wall fixture with brushed nickel end provides classy bathroom lights about a double sink or massive vainness
Put in wall fixture in an up or down position to match your desires, consists of guidelines and mounting hardware for straightforward installation
Peak 9-1/4 inches, Width 31-1/2 inches, extends 7-1/2 inches from wall, Back again plate peak 4-15/16 inches, Again plate width 7-5/16 inches
Works by using four 60-watt medium-foundation mild bulbs (not bundled) for an energy efficient option, decide on Westinghouse 60-watt equivalent LED bulbs
ETL/CETL stated for security, 5-calendar year constrained against flaws in supplies and workmanship