Top 10 Best brushed nickel bathroom faucet with pop up drain Reviews

Top 10 Rated brushed nickel bathroom faucet with pop up drain in 2023
- ►[Material]: The black kitchen sink faucet is made of brass and 304 stainless steel spring. The internal ceramic valve core is durable and prevents water leakage. We carefully select materials to ensure the safety of you and your family.
- ►[Easy installation]: Single hole spring kichen sink faucet includes countertops and other accessories, 10inch countertops are compatible with 1-hole or 3-hole basins.
- ►[Size]: Total height of kitchen faucet with sprayer: 18.11 inches; width: 9.84 inches; water outlet height: 4.13 inches; 3/8 water supply hose length: 31.5 inches ,with 10 inch deck
- ►[Unique Design]: Single-handle spring sink kitchen faucet. Dual-function nozzles, sprayers can be switched at will. 304 stainless steel spring is not only fashionable, but also corrosion-resistant and easy to clean.
- ►[Brand and Service]: If you have any questions about our kitchen sink faucets, please feel free to email us. Our customer service team will reply within 12 hours and do our best to help solve the problem. "
- A PERFECT HEIGHT - Your brushed nickel kitchen faucet features an industrial kitchen faucet open spout, 18.5” height fits under most cabinets. 10 inches deck plate included, one hole kitchen faucet or 3 hole kitchen faucet available.
- SPECIFICATIONS - Spout reach 9", spout height 5", overall height 18.5". Maximum Deck Thickness: 2.5", Pre-drilled hole size requirement: 1.38"--1.5". Pull out the hose 17.7" easily reach any position of the sink.
- DUAL MODE SETTING - Your kitchen faucets with pull down sprayer provides soft aerated stream and splash-free powerful spray due to its hard rubber sprayer holes. 360 degree kitchen sink faucets sprayer, the switch can be placed in every position as you like.
- HEALTHY QUALITY - The SUS304 stainless steel kitchen faucet, has no worry of LEAD. Brushed nickel kitchen sink faucet made up of food-grade PEX inner hoses, enjoy your healthy utility sink faucet.Ceramic disc valves exceed industry longevity standards, ensuring durable performance for life. High performance aerator.
- EASY INSTALLATION - 1 or 3-hole installation, 3/8" H & C water hoses and mounting hardware included. Easy DIY installation less than 25 minutes, NO NEED plumber, save money and time. Attention: Not included deck plate,if need it, pls buy it together in our store !
- 👍UNIQUE PATENTED DESIGN 4 INCH BATHROOM FAUCETS: Bathroom sink faucet body constructed from durable stainless steel, have registered with the CEC, meets NSF 61 lead-free standards and ADA compliant. 2 pcs H/C 24-in cUPC bathroom faucet water supply lines. Matching-finish pop-up bathroom sink drain with overflow and built-in strainer, easy for daily cleaning.
- 🌎SAVES 20% WATER WITHOUT SACRIFICING PERFORMANCE: Hurran bathroom faucets featured 1.2 gpm no-splashing water-saving bathroom sink faucet aerators, have registered with the California Energy Commission. The bathroom faucets also come with a no flow replaceable bathroom faucet aerator for higher flow.
- 💙SMOOTH OPERATION: 2 hot and cold 90-degree lever handles of bathroom faucets featured drip-free ceramic cartridges, effortless flow and temperature separate control. 360-degree swivel high arc spout tall bathroom faucets offers plenty of sink space. Spout Height:5.2 inch. Spout Reach:4.8 inch.
- 🔧EASY INSTALLATION IN 15 MINS: 4 inch centerset american standard design bathroom faucets for sink 3 hole or counters, you can install this bathroom sink faucet in 4 steps-15 mins with confidence. Eliminates the need for plumber, saving your both time and money. Mounting Hole Diameter:7/8-1 3/8 inch. Max. Deck Thickness:1.2 inch.
- 🏡MODERN BATHROOM FAUCET FOR ANY DECORATING STYLE: Smooth matte black finish faucet for bathroom sink, resist fingerprints and water spots for a fresh new looking. Utility remodel faucet for bathroom sink, powder room, RV sink, travel trailer, camper, laundry room, farmhouse bathroom, restroom sink, rental houses.
- 💘【LEAD-FREE ROW MATERIALS HAVE CERTIFIED TO CUPC AND NSF 61 LEAD-FREE STANDARD 】 —— Phiestina offer you a modern lead free matte black centerset bathroom vanity sink faucet to protect you and your family’s healthy from daily use.
- 💘【UPGRATE: METAL POP UP DRAIN AND WATER LINES ARE INCLUDED】 —— Phiestina 2 or 3 Hole Rotatable Centerset Bathroom Sink Faucet Come With a Overflow Drain. The whole drain is made of copper to offer durable use without leaking. Updated pop up drain is easier to install and use than traditional lift road drain.
- 💘【24HOURS CUSTOMER SUPPORT】 ——To obtain service or inofrmation for phiestina bathroom faucet please call 866-675-2011. Phiestina have professional supoort team as your service for 24hours.
- 💘【MATTE BLACK FINISH BATHROOM SINK FAUCET】 —— 4-inch Centerset Design 3-Hole Deck Mount With 2-Handle For Easy Control. Superior Corrosion & Rust-Resistant Matte Black Finishing Will Resist Water Spots, Fading in Daily use.
- 💘【DIMENTIONS】 ——Spout Height is 5.275 Inch(134mm), Overall Height is 8.346 Inch(212mm), Spout Reach is 4.803 Inch(122mm). 4 inch black 2 Handles 3 holes Centerset design faucet for bathroom sink is easy to install by yourself without a plumber! SAVE PLUMBING INSTALLTION FEE WITH PHIESTINA FAUCET!
- [High Quality] The black bathroom sink faucet is made of solid brass to ensure quality and longevity.
- [Design] The single-handle bathroom faucet is a single-handle design, which is convenient for adjusting water temperature and running water. The water flow rate is 2.2 gallons per minute.
- [Finishing] The surface of the matte black washbasin faucet can prevent tarnishing and peeling due to corrosion.
- [Installation] Including the countertop, used for one-hole or three-hole 4 inch central sink installation. Two flexible hoses (hot and cold) and a 3/8 inch (approximately 1.3 cm) internally threaded compression cable with a 1/2 inch (approximately 1.3 cm) adapter for easy installation.
- [Health protection] The single-hole faucet is made of high-quality lead-free materials and has passed CUPC and NSF-61 (lead-free) certification. The water quality is clearer and free of impurities, ensuring safe drinking water for you and your family. (DIY enthusiasts can refer to the installation video, or refer to the installation manual inside the product) [Please note don't included pop up drain,If your sink has spillway hole, please search for the ASIN:B09WW1FC8L, If your sink has no spillway hole, please search for the ASIN:B0B84NCS1X]
- 【Good Quality】- The bathroom faucet adopts brushed nickel finish/brushed gold surface, which effectively resists corrosion, scratches and rust in daily use; High quality ceramic valve core, advanced water control system with lifetime leak-free and maintenance-free performance, these durable valves are not affected by extreme temperatures, sand, rust and other conditions.
- 【Quick install】- Special design of the bathroom basin sink faucet and hose connection, quick connection structure, easy to install, is easy to install by yourself without a plumber; Widespread design dtstance adjustable, 3 hole mount with 6-12 inch widespread design, the distance is adjustale up on your actual requirements. Hole size: 30-35mm/ 1.18-1.38 Inch.
- 【Safe and Harmless】- Bathroom sink faucet meets CEC, cUPC and NSF certification requirements in pursuit of a safe environment; Equipped with copper pipes to ensure safe water quality; easy to clean, resistant to fingerprints and water stains under any circumstances
- 【Classic and Elegant Design】- Two handle bathroom sink faucet, double handle for effortless flow and water temperature control; The design of the red and blue rubber ring makes it easier to distinguish between cold and hot water; Gorgeous brushed nickel finish/brushed gold finish will instantly enhance the appearance of any bathroom sink faucet and complements most decorating styles.
- 【Good Service】 - We have 24-hour customer service and 7 days unconditional return. We provide you with the best product and service. If you have any problem, please let us know, and we will solve the problem ASAP. Thank you so much.
- [For Sinks with Overflow Hole] This bathroom sink drain with overflow is designed for sinks with overflow holes.
- [All-metal & Durable] KES pop up drain stopper for bathroom sink is crafted from premium SUS304 stainless steel and brass, ensuring exceptional durability.
- [Sturdy & Durable] With a brass pop-up bolt and stainless steel spring, our black sink drain surpasses U.S. standards by passing a lifespan test of over 15,000 open-close cycles.
- [Prevent Leakage] KES drain stopper assembly has a multi-layer sealing design that includes one-piece thickened sealing rings to prevent leakage effectively.
- [Anti-clog Sink Drain Strainer] The anti-clogging drain filter efficiently traps debris (e.g., hair, rings, and earrings) from clogging drain pipes. Also, it's easy to remove and clean.
- Matte Black Finished, plate, not painting. Corrosion resistant. Color matching overflow pop up drain with built-in stopper included
- Solid Brass Body Construction, 360-Degree high-arc swivel spout offers more clearance and better access to your sink
- 3-Piece complete set is ready for Installation. Quick connect fitting hose, and 23.6 inches cUPC water supply lines (US Standard 3/8 inch connector) are included
- 2 handle metal lever with modern design for precise control in both Volume and Water Temperature, quarter turn ceramic cartridges have drip-free performance after 300,000 times use
- Easy DIY Installation, 3 Mounting Holes Required, Widespread Installation on 8~16 inch Centers. Mounting hole size 1.14-1.41 inch, Maximum deck plate thickness 1.57 inch.
- ✅Package Included: Solid Metal Pop-up Drain & Certified Water Inlet Hoses
- ✅Dimensions: Overall Heigh: 7.87 inch(200mm); Spout Reach: 3.94inch(100mm); Spout Heigh: 4.72 inch(120mm)
- ✅Build to last: Eco-friendly and lead-free materials. A best-in-industry ceramic cartridge ensure life span as 500,000 times without drip.
- ✅Easy Cleaning: Premium multiple layer stainless steel coated bathroom faucet resists rust, corrosion, and tarnish. Wear-resistant finished will not fade or tarnish over time.
- ✅With the quick connect tool, it only takes five minutes to install.
- ACCESSORIES INCLUDED - Pop up drain not included, 6" deck plate included for one or three holes 4 inch center sink installation. Two flexible Hoses (Hot and cold) and 3/8" female compression thread with 1/2" adapters included for easy install.
- WATERFALL FAUCET - Waterfall spout and Single handle for effortless flow and easily water adjust.
- SOLID BRASS MATERIAL - Lead-free brass construction with superior rust-resistant finish, copper metal single-handle, touch rv sink faucet, durable and safety! Ceramic cartridge reduces leak points, survive 500,000 times open & close test.
- MATTE BLACK FINISH - Modern touch on bathroom faucet with matte black, lavatory sink faucet resists tarnishing and peeling caused by corrosion.
- POPULAR DESIGN - Contemporary appearance is applicable as one handle bar sink faucet,as bathroom shower faucet,rv vanity sink faucet.
BATHLAVISH Brushed Nickel Bathroom Faucet Waterfall Sink with Pop Up Drain Vanity Single Hole Lavatory Modern Basin Satin Mixer Tap with Overflow One Handle Supply Line Lead-Free
From the model
Bathlavish – Greatest want for you
Our story
How we got our start off?
In decoration, we have a tendency to overlook the aspect of the tub faucet. Individuals fulfill faucet at minimum 4 moments a day, clean tooth and face Within just a working day, excrete day-to-day, and cry. unattractive taps , which can make me feel even far more unhappy when I cry. So we program to make new taps.
What would make our products unique?
90% of the faucets on the current market are straight stream. We want to give our consumers a various expertise, so we use waterfall location to make the h2o stream more rhythmic.
Why we adore what we do?
The decoration of toilet house. All varieties of outstanding decoration conditions will make us come to feel satisfied. Welcome clients to add your buyer demonstrate to our evaluate. He is the motive why we obtain together.
【Brushed Nickel Lavatory Faucet】Brushed nickel complete is acceptable for all forms of toilet area, surface area drawing is much easier to clean up, not straightforward to leave stains, not easy to rust.
【New Form Of Outlet – Waterfall】The new and unique waterfall design and style h2o outlet brings a various washing experience and can listen to the voice of mother nature.
【Solid Brass】This brush nickel rest room faucet is manufactured of stable brass, The weight is as superior as his high quality, The potent substance would make it tougher to damage.Waterfall spot can be much better used.
【Single Manage Effortless Control】Our single deal with faucet is straightforward to function, Single take care of can entire drinking water discharge and temperature adjustment.Straightforward single hole installation.
【Can Be Installed At Hand】The equipment and instruments we installed are bundled in the deal. Soon after acquiring the bundle, test no matter whether there are 2 hoses, 1 faucet and some set components, If there is any missing, you should make contact with our soon after-income workforce in time.