Top 10 Best brushed nickel bathroom door knob Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Whether or not you are transforming your property, or creating a new house, this fashionable gentle up to date privateness doorway knob gives the fantastic harmony concerning remarkable security and excellent. The satin stainless end is inviting, resists smearing , and gives wonderful longevity. These locksets feature spherical corner adjustable latches, nickel plated bolts, sized to in good shape most doorways, and meet the demanding benchmarks of the Builders Components Association..Throw duration- 2 inches

ANSI Quality-3 Safety Privacy Ball Knob

Privacy locking Function: Suitable for bedrooom and Rest room use only.

“New” exterior privacy release button: function with coin or standard screwdriver only. No Privacy crucial expected. Does not have a keyed cylinder, not for use where by keyed protection is expected.

Steel Round Corner Adjustable Latch (not ideal for Generate-in application). Nickel plated bolts.

Limited Life time guarantee and 5 calendar year finish warranty