Top 10 Best brushed nickel bathroom accessory set Reviews

Nice Choice for variety exquisite bathroom

SENTO is an American company that has spent over twenty years specializing in custom bathroom wares to fit your own individual needs while providing classy, durable products that don’t sacrifice style for longevity. Whether you need shower sets or something else, SENTO can help you build the bathroom you deserve, with products that won’t wear down easily over time and need to be replaced.Life has enough difficult decisions. Choosing SENTO for your bathroom ware needs is an easy one. Let SENTO help build your best bathroom today. After all, a better bathroom is a better home. Better home, better life.

18″ & 24″ Towel Bars

For used in the bath as well as the kitchen for hanging towels and more. (For 5 Pieces Set)

*Attention: 4 pieces set only 18″ towel bar.

Toilet Paper Holder & Towel Ring

The hook of the holding bar keeps paper from falling off.Excellent design allow the ring to stay in the angles you like, save your space, bring convenience.

Double Robe Hook

With Modern design for hanging sponges, coat, bathrobe and hand towel.

EASY TO INSTALL



Installation Steps

Step 1. Locate where you wish to install the product. Place a base onto the wall and trace around it with a pencil (Fig 1).

Step 2. Place the mounting plate in the center of the pencil outline you just made. Using the mounting plate as a template, mark the position of the screw holes. (Fig 2).

Step 3. Drill two opposing holes at the marked locations with a 1/4” (6mm) bit (Fig 3).

Step 4. Insert the anchors into the holes with a hammer until flush with the wall (Fig 4).

Step 5. Screw the mounting plate (with the lips facing out) to the wall with the mounting screws (Fig 5).

Step 6. Place the accessory post, with the setscrew facing down, over the mounting plate by tightening the slotted setscrew with a flat-head screwdriver until the base is tightly fixed (Fig 6).

Wall-Mounted

Material

Piece Set

4 & 5 Pieces Set

Only 4 Pieces Set

Only 4 Pieces Set

4 & 5 Pieces Set

Only 4 Pieces Set

Color-Oil-rubbed Bronze

Color-Satin Brass

Color-Matte Black

Color-Polished Chrome

Color-Satin Nickel

ALL METAL CONSTRUCTION – Fabricated with HEAVY DUTY Die Cast Zinc, ensuring durability and longevity. ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certified manufacturer. Therefore, this bathroom hardware set is the perfect solution to your bathroom use issues.

SURFACE FINISH – SENTO bathroom accessories set is hand polished with every detail. Hight quality plating process passing with 96hrs salt spray testing. The 5-piece set designed out of solid metal that is finished in beautiful Satin Nickel. This will allow the one complete set to stand the test of time.

EASY TO INSTALL – SENTO accesorios de baño is super easy to install and can be fitted in just a few minutes. Installation kit set includes mounting brackets, mounting screws and drywall anchors, and with manual to help make the job easier.

SEAMLESS CONNECTION – For any decorative style, our bath hardware set concealed posts make the bathware looks more elegant and stylish. It has simple and classic look with concealed screw design at the base of the holder.

5 PIECES BATHWARE SET INCLUDES: 24-inch Towel Bar, 18-inch Towel Bar, Standard Toilet Paper Holder, Towel Ring, and Robe Hook. Classic design is ideal for bathroom, outdoor shower and remodeled bathroom closet, kitchen cabinet, Laundry room, sitting room, etc.