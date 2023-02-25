Top 10 Best brushed nickel bathroom accessories set Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] The 4-piece established is created from resilient zinc alloy with concealed screw style at the base of the holder. The 24-inch towel bar delivers enough place for hanging towels and measuring fixture size: 27 inches and fixture projection: 3 inches when assembled. The towel ring measuring 6.25 x 6.50 x 1.75 inches (LxWxH). The rest room paper holder capabilities spring-loaded style rod will allow you to conveniently change toilet paper rolls. Measuring Fixture Width: 9.5 inches and fixture projection: 3 inches. The robe hook measuring fixture diameter: 2.25 inches and fixture projection: 1.5 inches. Formosa Hardware products are sold by approved sellers only!

Rest room Accessories Established – Set features 4 items 24-inch towel bar, towel ring, toilet paper holder and robe hook.

BRUSHED NICKEL End – The 4-piece established is built from tough zinc alloy and plated with nickel.

Round Design and style – It has straightforward and modern-day appear with hid screw style at the foundation of the holder.

MOUNTING Components Provided – The package deal contains mounting screws, mounting brackets and drywall anchors.

UNIFORM Seem – Help save cash and make sure the uniform glance of your rest room nowadays with the 4-piece lavatory accent set.