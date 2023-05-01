Top 10 Best brush for pool Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

APPLICATION SCENARIOS



Our pool brush is a very professional cleaning equipment, it is suitable for most of the tile surfaces, such as: pool, water park, bathroom, indoor tile floor and wall, hot spring pool, spa pool…

Wide body pool scrubbing brush with 5 rows rows of durable nylon bristles and slightly curved ends. The bristles curve up on the ends, which makes it much easier for the bristles to stay in contact on the surfaces of the wall and floor.

The back of the brush adopts a structurally strengthened design, enhance the brush strength and make it more durable.

push & snap for secure connection.

The bristles are dense and neat, and the cleaning efficiency is higher.

Handle comes with user-friendly V clip buttons that prevent your fingers from getting pinched or jammed while attaching or detaching a telescopic pole.

OCCASIONS:



fish pond

swimming pool

spa pool

water park

YOU MAY NEED IT

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

18 inch wide polypropylene body and 5 rows of bristles. The bristles are dense and neat, and the cleaning efficiency is higher.

Use with standard pool poles（Poles not included).

COMPATIBLE: Fits all standard 1-1/4″ size pool accessory poles. Safe for all pool types.

The corner part of the swimming pool brush is smoothed, and the perfect arc design can brush stubborn stains attached to the bottom and wall of the pool.

Pool brushes can be used with telescopic aluminum poles for swimming pools, fish ponds, water parks, spas.